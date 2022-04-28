Social round-up: Titles, challenges and clay-court fun

There has been a lot happening in Australian tennis, as this week's social round-up highlights ...
Chris O'Connell claimed an ATP Challenger title in Split:
Alex de Minaur made his first tour-level semifinal on clay at Barcelona:
Ajla Tomljanovic is loving being back on European clay and reached an WTA quarterfinal at Istanbul:
Storm Sanders qualified for a WTA tournament at Stuttgart:
John Millman is keeping fine company in Munich:
Meanwhile, Matt Ebden is enjoying the views in Portugal:
Kimberly Birrell is happy to be out of COVID isolation:
Daria Saville is back on tour, competing at Madrid this week, and missing her dog Tofu:
Nick Kyrgios impressed in a celebrity basketball match in Sydney:
Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott continues to advocate for equality:
Rising stars shared the spoils at the 2022 Australian Claycourt Championships in Canberra:
While Craig Tiley was honoured at the Australian Pride in Sport Awards:
Don't forget to vote for Aussies stars such as Ash Barty, David Hall and Pat Cash in the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Iconic Moments in Tennis campaign:
