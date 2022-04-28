Social round-up: Titles, challenges and clay-court fun

There has been a lot happening in Australian tennis, as this week's social round-up highlights ...

Chris O'Connell claimed an ATP Challenger title in Split:

Alex de Minaur made his first tour-level semifinal on clay at Barcelona:

Ajla Tomljanovic is loving being back on European clay and reached an WTA quarterfinal at Istanbul:

Feels good to get the shoes dirty again👟 pic.twitter.com/qzUypqi61F — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) April 24, 2022





Storm Sanders qualified for a WTA tournament at Stuttgart:

John Millman is keeping fine company in Munich:

Meanwhile, Matt Ebden is enjoying the views in Portugal:

Kimberly Birrell is happy to be out of COVID isolation:

Daria Saville is back on tour, competing at Madrid this week, and missing her dog Tofu:

Nick Kyrgios impressed in a celebrity basketball match in Sydney:

Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott continues to advocate for equality:

Woke up this morning feeling very blessed to be disabled - I reckon my parents are pretty happy about it too.



Feeling sorry for us and our families doesn’t help. Treating us equally, and giving us the choice and control over our own lives does — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) April 20, 2022





Rising stars shared the spoils at the 2022 Australian Claycourt Championships in Canberra:

Congratulations to these superstars who claimed the singles titles at the the 2022 Australian Claycourt Championships presented by @kiaaustralia 🏆



Boys 12/U - Nikolas Baker (VIC)

Girls 12/U - Renee Alame (NSW)

Girls 14/U - Kimiko Cooper (NSW)

Boys 14/U - Michael Smith (SA) pic.twitter.com/Q0bzgZWNAP — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) April 25, 2022





While Craig Tiley was honoured at the Australian Pride in Sport Awards:

https://twitter.com/PrideinSportAU/status/1519247495800528896?s=20&t=cyF2PVzgMDpk50NL1jZtyA





Don't forget to vote for Aussies stars such as Ash Barty, David Hall and Pat Cash in the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Iconic Moments in Tennis campaign:

Will Ash Barty’s #AO2022 victory be named the sport’s biggest Moment of National Pride? ✨



Have your say in the @TennisHalloFame Iconic Moments in Tennis campaign ⤵️ — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) April 27, 2022





