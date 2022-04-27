Australia's draw revealed for 2022 Davis Cup Finals

Australia has been drawn in Group C for the round-robin stage of the 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals.
This means the Australian team will compete in three group ties in Hamburg between 14-18 September.
Third-seeded France headlines a strong Group C, alongside host nation Germany and Belgium.
The Australian team secured its place in the 2022 Finals by beating Hungary in a Davis Cup Qualifier in Sydney last month, with Alex de Minaur playing a starring role in the 3-2 victory.
Australia now needs to finish as one of the top two teams in Group C to continue its Davis Cup title quest.
The top two teams from Group C will advance to the knock-out stage of the Davis Cup Finals.
|Australia's Davis Cup record
|Opponent
|Head-to-head
|Last meeting
|France
|Australia leads 9-5
|2014, France won 5-0
|Germany
|Tied 4-4
|2018, Germany won 3-1
|Belgium
|Tied 3-3
|2019, Australia won 2-1
The knock-out stage of the competition, including quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, will be staged in the Spanish city of Malaga from 21-27 November.