Australia's draw revealed for 2022 Davis Cup Finals

Australia has been drawn in Group C for the round-robin stage of the 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals.

This means the Australian team will compete in three group ties in Hamburg between 14-18 September.

Third-seeded France headlines a strong Group C, alongside host nation Germany and Belgium.

Locked in✅



The Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals Group Stage draw is complete#DavisCup #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/6VgFStG28m — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) April 26, 2022





The Australian team secured its place in the 2022 Finals by beating Hungary in a Davis Cup Qualifier in Sydney last month, with Alex de Minaur playing a starring role in the 3-2 victory.

Australia now needs to finish as one of the top two teams in Group C to continue its Davis Cup title quest.

The top two teams from Group C will advance to the knock-out stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

Australia's Davis Cup record Opponent Head-to-head Last meeting France Australia leads 9-5 2014, France won 5-0 Germany Tied 4-4 2018, Germany won 3-1 Belgium Tied 3-3 2019, Australia won 2-1

The knock-out stage of the competition, including quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, will be staged in the Spanish city of Malaga from 21-27 November.