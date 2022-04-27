Australia's draw revealed for 2022 Davis Cup Finals

The Australian Davis Cup team will face France, Germany and Belgium at Hamburg in September.

Wednesday 27 April 2022
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 05: The Australian Davis Cup Team consisting of Alexei Popyrin, Thanasi Kokkinakis, captain Lleyton Hewitt, Alex de Minaur, John Peers and Luke Saville pose after winning the 2022 Davis Cup Qualifier between Australia and Hungary at Ken Rosewall Arena on March 05, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Australia has been drawn in Group C for the round-robin stage of the 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals.

This means the Australian team will compete in three group ties in Hamburg between 14-18 September.

Third-seeded France headlines a strong Group C, alongside host nation Germany and Belgium.


The Australian team secured its place in the 2022 Finals by beating Hungary in a Davis Cup Qualifier in Sydney last month, with Alex de Minaur playing a starring role in the 3-2 victory.

Australia now needs to finish as one of the top two teams in Group C to continue its Davis Cup title quest.

The top two teams from Group C will advance to the knock-out stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

Australia's Davis Cup record
OpponentHead-to-headLast meeting
FranceAustralia leads 9-52014, France won 5-0
GermanyTied 4-42018, Germany won 3-1
BelgiumTied 3-32019, Australia won 2-1

The knock-out stage of the competition, including quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, will be staged in the Spanish city of Malaga from 21-27 November.