Dazzling De Minaur sends Davis Cup tie into a decider

Alex de Minaur has atoned to send the Culture Amp Australia Davis Cup team into a deciding fifth rubber in their Qualifier 2nd Round tie against Belgium.

A day after falling to world No.91 Raphael Collignon, De Minaur electrified Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena with a rousing 6-2 7-5 victory over Zizou Bergs.

The world No.8 and six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist was a man on a mission, reeling off three straight service games and breaking Bergs twice late in the second set to lock up the tie at 2-2 in less than 90 minutes.

“I was due for a decent performance, and I’m glad I was able to show what I’m capable of and the reason I am where I am [at world No.8],” De Minaur said.

TURNING THE TIDE 🌊



The Aussies are one win from the Final 8!#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/UHwURbsKWR — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) September 14, 2025

Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson’s earlier victory in the doubles provided the Australian No.1 with inspiration for his reverse singles tie.

“It was amazing to see the fire, the desire, the passion, the pride [of Hijikata and Thompson], that’s what it’s all about,” De Minaur said.

“We might have some good days, we might have some bad days, but something that’s always going to be out there is the intensity and the ultimate fighting attitude, and that’s what we showed.”

With the chance to secure only Australia’s third Davis Cup triumph in history from 2-0 down, Aleksandar Vukic replaces Jordan Thompson in the second reverse singles match. He will play Collignon for a spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna in November.