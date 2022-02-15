Millman off to a winning start at Delray Beach

Delray Beach, USA

John Millman has made an impressive start at an ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach, eliminating eighth seed Maxime Cressy in the opening round.

The 32-year-old Australian posted a 6-7(2) 7-6(2) 7-6(3) victory against the world No.59-ranked American in their first-round showdown.

Their was only two service breaks in the two-hour and 53-minute battle, with Millman proving clutch under pressure to seal a hard-fought win.

Cressy had entered the tournament in red-hot form, having progressed to a first ATP final at the Melbourne Summer Set last month and then enjoying a career-best fourth round run at the Australian Open.

Millman is now set to face another American in the second round - either two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren or world No.64 Marcos Giron.

Two more Aussies, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson, are still to play their first-round matches at the hard-court tournament.

Aussies in action - Delray Beach

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) d [8] Maxime Cressy (USA) 6-7(2) 7-6(2) 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [5] Sebastian Korda (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Mitchell Krueger (USA)

Men's singles, second round

John Millman (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round

[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Peter Gojowczyk (GER)/Oscar Otte (GER)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Nicholas Monroe (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Doha, Qatar

Slovak Alex Molcan has ended the winning run of Australian qualifier Chris O'Connell at an ATP 250 tournament in Doha.

The world No.72 recorded a 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-4 first-round victory against 27-year-old O'Connell, who had won two qualifying matches to earn his place in the main draw.

Aussies in action - Doha

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alex Molcan (SVK) d [Q] Chris O'Connell (AUS) 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-4

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ajla Tomljanovic has lost her final qualifying round match at a WTA 500 tournament in Dubai, beaten by Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in straight sets.

However, there is good news for the 28-year-old Australian, who has received a lucky loser spot in the main draw.

World No.39 Tomljanovic has been pitted against Russian qualifier Varvara Gracheva in the first round.

Aussies in action - Dubai

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, final round

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) d [6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1 7-5

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

[LL] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Varvara Gracheva (RUS)

Women's doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)