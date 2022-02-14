Aussies in action: Tomljanovic scores hard-fought win in Dubai

There are lots of Australian players in action at tour-level tournaments across the world this week, including Ajla Tomljanovic competing in Dubai.

Monday 14 February 2022
Leigh Rogers
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 11: Ajia Tomljanovic of Australia plays a shot in her match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia during day three of the Sydney Tennis Classic at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre on January 11, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ajla Tomljanovic is one step closer to earning a main draw berth at this week's WTA 500 tournament in Dubai.

The 28-year-old Australian progressed to the final qualifying round with a hard-fought 7-5 6-7(3) 7-6(6) victory against Brit Heather Watson.

A determined Tomljanovic saved 23 of the 28 break points she faced in the three-hour and 27-minute battle, setting up a final qualifying round showdown with Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

The news wasn't so good for Australians Maddison Inglis and Astra Sharma, with their qualifying quests ending in the second round.

Aussies in action - Dubai

RESULTS
Women's qualifying singles, second round
[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Heather Watson (GBR) 7-5 6-7(3) 7-6(6)
[9] Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-0 3-0 ret.
Madison Brengle (USA) d Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-2 6-0

COMING UP
Women's qualifying singles, final round
[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

Women's doubles, first round
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Doha, Qatar

World No.148 Chris O'Connell has qualified for an ATP 250 tournament in Doha.

The 27-year-old Australian sealed his place in the main draw with a 6-2 6-2 victory against Russian Pavel Kotov, his second consecutive straight-sets win in as many days.

O'Connell, who is contesting his first tournament since making a career-best third-round run at the Australian Open, has been pitted against world No.72 Slovak Alex Molcan in the opening round.

Aussies in action - Doha

RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[3] Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [8] Pavel Kotov (RUS) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[Q] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Alex Molcan (SVK)

Marseille, France

Alexei Popyrin is carrying Aussie hopes in an ATP 250 tournament this week in Marseille.

The 22-year-old, who is the sole Australian in the men's singles draw, faces a qualifier in the opening round.

Popyrin will also play doubles alongside compatriot Matt Reid. The duo have proven a strong combination, advancing to the Sydney Tennis Classic semifinals together earlier this season.

Aussies in action - Marseille

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[7] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Qualifier

Men's doubles, first round
Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)/Albano Olivetti (FRA)

Delray Beach, USA

Thanasi Kokkinakis has been handed a tough draw in his first competitive appearance since the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old Australian, who returned to the world's top 100 for the first time in six years earlier this month, faces fifth-seeded American Sebastian Korda in the opening round at an ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach.

The 21-year-old Korda is ranked No.44 and was a finalist at this event last year.

John Millman plays in-form eighth-seeded American Maxime Cressy in the first round, while Jordan Thompson is set to meet a qualifier.

Aussies in action - Delray Beach

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [5] Sebastian Korda (USA)
John Millman (AUS) v [8] Maxime Cressy (USA)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Qualifier

Men's doubles, first round
[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Peter Gojowczyk (GER)/Oscar Otte (GER)
[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Nicholas Monroe (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)