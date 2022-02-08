Ranking movers: Kokkinakis returns to world's top 100

Thanasi Kokkinakis is among several Australians enjoying significant ranking milestones this week.

Tuesday 08 February 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
John PEERS (AUS) during Round 3 of the Australian Open on John Cain Arena at Melbourne Park in Melbourne on Sunday, January 23, 2022. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Morgan Hancock/TENNIS AUSTRALIA
Men's singles

Thanasi Kokkinakis has returned to the world's top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 25-year-old jumps seven places to world No.94 this week. It is Kokkinakis' highest ranking since January 2016 and it is just short of six years since he was last ranked since the world's top 100.

Aleksandar Vukic continues to rise too, improving two places this week to a career-high No.138.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.34-1
James DuckworthNo.55-9
Alexei PopyrinNo.66-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.83-5
John MillmanNo.89+5
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.94+7
Nick KyrgiosNo.1220
Aleksandar VukicNo.138+2
Chris O'ConnellNo.148-1
Alex BoltNo.174-17
Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic is at a career-high in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 28-year-old improves one place to world No.39 this week, matching the career-high she first achieved in April 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.39+1
Astra SharmaNo.91-1
Maddison InglisNo.129-14
Storm SandersNo.148-21
Lizette CabreraNo.188-1
Arina RodionovaNo.1930
Ellen PerezNo.209-2
Seone MendezNo.224-8
Priscilla HonNo.259+1
Men's doubles

John Peers has returned to the world's top 10 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The resurgent 33-year-old rises two spots to world No.10 this week, marking the first time since October 2018 that Peers has been ranked inside the elite category.

Australian Open champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are both at new career-high rankings this week, while Max Purcell is back inside the world's top 30 and one place shy of his career-best.

John-Patrick Smith is the biggest mover of the week, improving five spots to world No.61 after his Pune final appearance alongside fellow Aussie Luke Saville.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.10+2
Matthew EbdenNo.25-1
Max PurcellNo.29+2
Nick KyrgiosNo.38+2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.45+1
Luke SavilleNo.54+2
John-Patrick SmithNo.61+5
Matt ReidNo.86+1
Marc PolmansNo.129-1
Alex de MinaurNo.143+2
Women's doubles

Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez have set new career-highs in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 27-year-old Sanders rises one spot to world No.18, while 26-year-old Perez improves one place to world No.34.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.140
Storm SandersNo.18+1
Ellen PerezNo.34+1
Arina RodionovaNo.68+1
Astra SharmaNo.940
Ash BartyNo.1020
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.1490
Lizette CabreraNo.224-37
Destanee AiavaNo.240-1
Jaimee FourlisNo.259+1

