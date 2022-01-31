Ranking movers: Multiple Aussies set new career-highs after Australian Open

Men's singles

After a career-best fourth-round run at the Australian Open, Alex de Minaur has improved nine places to world No.33 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

James Duckworth rises three spots to a career-high No.46 this week, while Aleksandar Vukic is also at a new personal-best mark at world No.140.

Chris O'Connell returns to the Australian top 10, rising 28 spots to world No.147 after reaching the Australian Open third round.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.33 +9 James Duckworth No.46 +3 Alexei Popyrin No.65 -6 Jordan Thompson No.78 -5 John Millman No.94 -5 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.101 +2 Nick Kyrgios No.122 -7 Aleksandar Vukic No.140 +4 Chris O'Connell No.147 +28 Alex Bolt No.153 -1

Women's singles

Ash Barty's history-making Australian Open triumph has extended her lead atop of the WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

The 25-year-old is spending her 113th week at world No.1 and currently has a 2633 point advantage over her closest rival, world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Maddison Inglis rises 18 places to world No.115 this week after advancing to her first Grand Slam third round. The 24-year-old is three spots shy of her career-high, achieved in March 2020.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.40 +3 Astra Sharma No.90 +7 Maddison Inglis No.115 +18 Storm Sanders No.127 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.187 +7 Arina Rodionova No.193 -20 Ellen Perez No.207 -9 Seone Mendez No.216 +23 Priscilla Hon No.260 -39

Men's doubles

Newly-crowned Australian Open champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkankis have skyrocketed into the world's top 50 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Both are at new career-high rankings - Kyrgios at world No.40 (rising 219 spots) and Kokkinakis at world No.46 (jumping up 388 positions).

Australian Open finalist Matt Ebden has also been rewarded, improving 31 places to a career-high world No.24.

There are currently eight Australian players ranked inside the world's top 100, including five in the top 50.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.12 0 Matthew Ebden No.24 +31 Max Purcell No.31 +3 Nick Kyrgios No.40 +219 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.46 +388 Luke Saville No.56 -33 John-Patrick Smith No.66 +2 Matt Reid No.87 -10 Marc Polmans No.129 -22 Alex de Minaur No.146 -3

Women's doubles

Sam Stosur remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings, sitting at world No.14.

Storm Sanders makes her top-20 debut this week after a career-best quarterfinal run at the Australian Open. The 27-year-old improves eight places to world No.19.

Ellen Perez is also at career-high No.35, while Olivia Tjandramulia makes her top-150 debut this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.14 +1 Storm Sanders No.19 +8 Ellen Perez No.35 +7 Arina Rodionova No.69 -3 Astra Sharma No.94 +4 Ash Barty No.102 -9 Olivia Tjandramulia No.149 +3 Lizette Cabrera No.187 +1 Destanee Aiava No.239 -2 Jaimee Fourlis No.260 -56

