Ranking movers: Multiple Aussies set new career-highs after Australian Open

Men's singles
After a career-best fourth-round run at the Australian Open, Alex de Minaur has improved nine places to world No.33 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.
James Duckworth rises three spots to a career-high No.46 this week, while Aleksandar Vukic is also at a new personal-best mark at world No.140.
Chris O'Connell returns to the Australian top 10, rising 28 spots to world No.147 after reaching the Australian Open third round.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.33
|+9
|James Duckworth
|No.46
|+3
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.65
|-6
|Jordan Thompson
|No.78
|-5
|John Millman
|No.94
|-5
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.101
|+2
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.122
|-7
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.140
|+4
|Chris O'Connell
|No.147
|+28
|Alex Bolt
|No.153
|-1
Women's singles
Ash Barty's history-making Australian Open triumph has extended her lead atop of the WTA Tour women's singles rankings.
The 25-year-old is spending her 113th week at world No.1 and currently has a 2633 point advantage over her closest rival, world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka.
> READ: Barty joins the Grand Slam greats
Maddison Inglis rises 18 places to world No.115 this week after advancing to her first Grand Slam third round. The 24-year-old is three spots shy of her career-high, achieved in March 2020.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.40
|+3
|Astra Sharma
|No.90
|+7
|Maddison Inglis
|No.115
|+18
|Storm Sanders
|No.127
|+1
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.187
|+7
|Arina Rodionova
|No.193
|-20
|Ellen Perez
|No.207
|-9
|Seone Mendez
|No.216
|+23
|Priscilla Hon
|No.260
|-39
Men's doubles
Newly-crowned Australian Open champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkankis have skyrocketed into the world's top 50 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
Both are at new career-high rankings - Kyrgios at world No.40 (rising 219 spots) and Kokkinakis at world No.46 (jumping up 388 positions).
> READ: Kokkinakis and Kyrgios - "We didn't expect this at all"
Australian Open finalist Matt Ebden has also been rewarded, improving 31 places to a career-high world No.24.
There are currently eight Australian players ranked inside the world's top 100, including five in the top 50.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.12
|0
|Matthew Ebden
|No.24
|+31
|Max Purcell
|No.31
|+3
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.40
|+219
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.46
|+388
|Luke Saville
|No.56
|-33
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.66
|+2
|Matt Reid
|No.87
|-10
|Marc Polmans
|No.129
|-22
|Alex de Minaur
|No.146
|-3
Women's doubles
Sam Stosur remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings, sitting at world No.14.
Storm Sanders makes her top-20 debut this week after a career-best quarterfinal run at the Australian Open. The 27-year-old improves eight places to world No.19.
Ellen Perez is also at career-high No.35, while Olivia Tjandramulia makes her top-150 debut this week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Sam Stosur
|No.14
|+1
|Storm Sanders
|No.19
|+8
|Ellen Perez
|No.35
|+7
|Arina Rodionova
|No.69
|-3
|Astra Sharma
|No.94
|+4
|Ash Barty
|No.102
|-9
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.149
|+3
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.187
|+1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.239
|-2
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.260
|-56
