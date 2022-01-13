Australian Open 2022 singles draws revealed

The Australian Open 2022 men's and women's singles draws are set.

World No.1 Ash Barty headlines the women's singles draw and begins her campaign against Ukrainian qualifier Lesia Tsurenko.

Aussie wildcard Storm Sanders faces world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the first round, while Ajla Tomljanovic has also drawn a top 10-ranked opponent in her first match. She'll play eighth seed Paula Badosa in a rematch of their Sydney Tennis Classic second-round clash last night, which Badosa won in two tight sets.

Sam Stosur, a wildcard entry playing the final singles event of her Grand Slam-winning career, has drawn American Robin Anderson in the opening round. It is the 37-year-old's 20th Australian Open, tying Lleyton Hewitt for most main draw appearances by an Australian player.

Australian Open 2022Women's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [1] Ash Barty (AUS) 1 v [Q] Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 120 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 45 v [8] Paula Badosa (ESP) 9 Astra Sharma (AUS) 101 v Clara Tauson (DEN) 41 [WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) 135 v [2] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2 [WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 139 v [23] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 24 [WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) 223 v [31] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 34 [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 385 v Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 93 [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) 480 v [WC] Robin Anderson (USA) 172

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian contenders in the men's singles draw. The 22-year-old is the No.32 seed and has been pitted against Italian teen Lorenzo Musetti in the opening round.

James Duckworth faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round, while Alexei Popyrin meets world No.58 Arthur Rinderknech in a tough first assignment.

In-form wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis, who has just advanced to back-to-back ATP semifinals for the first time in his career, plays German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the first round.

Australian Open 2022Men's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [32] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 34 v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 60 James Duckworth (AUS) 49 v Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 70 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 59 v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 58 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 73 v Steve Johnson (USA) 84 John Millman (AUS) 80 v Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 104 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 114 v [Q] Liam Broady (GBR) 127 [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) 142 v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 51 [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 145 v [Q] Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 126 [WC] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 160 v [30] Lloyd Harris (RSA) 32 [WC] Chris O'Connell (AUS) 173 v Hugo Gaston (FRA) 67

Main draw action begins at Melbourne Park on Monday 17 January.

