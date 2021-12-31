AO Holiday Program to ace tennis clubs across Australia

Coaches, clubs and tennis centres throughout Australia are excited to welcome young participants to the AO Holiday Program.

Friday 31 December 2021
Tennis Australia
Australia
AO HOLIDAY PROGRAM 2021

The AO Holiday Program is underway, with tennis clubs across Australia preparing for more than 40,000 kids to hit the courts in the lead-up to Australian Open 2022.

Designed to create all the hype and excitement of a Grand Slam event, more than 275 Tennis Australia Coach Members will deliver the AO Holiday Program across some 450 venues Australia wide.

Presented with AO lanyards and player accreditation, participants will feel just like a pro with autographed balls, AO-themed photo opportunities and Bondi Sands sunscreen.

With recent AusPlay data reporting 1,529,000 Aussies, including 1,227,800 adults and 301,200 children, picking up a racquet throughout the latest reporting period*, tennis is the fastest-growing sport across all ages. Out-performing 15 other activities and sports, including AFL, basketball and soccer, tennis recorded a 37 per cent increase in adult participation, alongside a 29 percent increase in children participating in the sport.

"The AO Holiday Program is a wonderful opportunity to engage with kids, coaches and clubs around the country as we prepare for all the excitement of the 2022 Australian Open," Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.

"The latest AusPlay data provides us with a really strong indication as to the health of Aussie tennis and provides us with the perfect platform to engage our grassroots audience further.

"It's wonderful to think that alongside the professional players preparing for their summer of tennis down under, that we've got more than 40,000 kids across the country picking up a racquet, getting on court and getting excited about tennis and the upcoming Australian Open."

To find your local AO Holiday Program contact your local Tennis Australia Coach Member or see below for a full list of participating coaches and venues:

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY
TOWN / SUBURB BUSINESSCONTACTPHONE
GriffithDB TennisDavid Beniamini0412 623 713
BrindabellaCSOT Pty LtdMark Walton0408 486 191
FranklinCSOT Pty LtdMark Walton0408 486 191
CalwellCSOT Pty LtdMark Walton0408 486 191
ParkesTennis CanberraRobbie Manzano0423 366 014
CanberraBTC CoachingJeffrey Gray0411 041 470
ChisholmCanberra School of TennisRobert Jamieson0432 118 204
Westone CreekCanberra School of TennisRobert Jamieson0432 118 204
NicholsCanberra School of TennisRobert Jamieson0432 118 204
O'ConnorCanberra Tennis AcademyAndrew Bulley0418 295 255
ForrestCanberra Tennis AcademyAndrew Bulley0418 295 255

 

NEW SOUTH WALES
TOWN /SUBURB BUSINESSCONTACTPHONE
MelbaOn the Line TennisOwen Peemoeller0407 456 293
Empire BayPeninsula TennisMark Rawlingson0412 834 336
AlburyMargaret Court Tennis AcademyPhil Shanahan0421 467 836
Castle HillCastle Hill Tennis AcademyNeil Smith0415 445 035
TowradgiFernhill TennisJamie William Swindells0422 826 089
Banora PointNo Limits Tennis CoachingScott Styman0418 737 644
GlenbrookYT's Tennis CoachingJeremy White0432 344 785
EppingPaul Toohey's Tennis CoachingPaul Toohey0409 987 133
ParkesHelen Magill's TennisHelen Magill0407 253 888
BelroseEvolve Tennis AcademyRyan Maloney0425 311 603
CollaroyEvolve Tennis AcademyRyan Maloney0425 311 603
AvalonEvolve Tennis AcademyRyan Maloney0425 311 603
CowraHelen Garratt Tennis CoachingHelen Garratt0407 139 164
CanowindraHelen Garratt Tennis CoachingHelen Garratt0407 139 164
GooloogongHelen Garratt Tennis CoachingHelen Garratt0407 139 164
North RocksTennis AdvantageScott Gregson0414 554 612
North ParamattaTennis AdvantageScott Gregson0414 554 612
GordonTennis AdvantageScott Gregson0414 554 612
CardiffLake Macquarie Tennis CentreKeith Williams0412 157 757
HughesRising Star Tennis AcademyFrank Calabria0438 258 624
BungerndoreRising Star Tennis AcademyFrank Calabria0438 258 624
BraidwoodRising Star Tennis AcademyFrank Calabria0438 258 624
CremornePrimrose Park TennisDavid Chapman0408 421 325
Batemans BayFrawley's TennisRob Frawley0419 407 945
CollaroyEvolve Tennis AcademyScott Fletcher0408 110 150
AvalonEvolve Tennis AcademyScott Fletcher0408 110 150
BelroseEvolve Tennis AcademyScott Fletcher0408 110 150
Moore ParkSmart Fit TrainingGavin Janit0431 511 012
BeercroftJim & Julie Watts Tennis CoachingJim Watts0418 867 840
WestleighJim & Julie Watts Tennis CoachingJim Watts0418 867 840
PaddingtonWentworth TennisStephen Day0410 605 926
YassSpinifex TennisScott Eulenstein0421 016 365
HumeSpinifex TennisScott Eulenstein0421 016 365
MurrumbatemanSpinifex TennisScott Eulenstein0421 016 365
Camden1st Serve Tennis CoachingLaurie Geist0414 251 408
Picton1st Serve Tennis CoachingLaurie Geist0414 251 408
OrangeOrange Indoor TennisChris Besgrove0410 324 379
NarrabriNarrabri TennisShane Murphy0405 151 935
Bar BeachMichael Mills Tennis CoachingMichael Tour-Mills0403 496 466
MosmanPaul's Tennis AcademyPaul McNamara0404 896 778
Elanora HeightsPaul's Tennis AcademyPaul McNamara0404 896 778
GreystanesPaul's Tennis AcademyPaul McNamara0404 896 778
PemulwuyPaul's Tennis AcademyPaul McNamara0404 896 778
Pendle HillPaul's Tennis AcademyPaul McNamara0404 896 778
ProspectPaul's Tennis AcademyPaul McNamara0404 896 778
MurwillumbahCoast Community TennisGemma Eaton0412 200 923
RichmondInside The Lines TennisGavin Yip0414 626 009
CessnockClub EvolveSonia Close0408 421 909
North SydneyCraig Christopher TennisCraig Christopher0448 054 885
MaroubraCraig Christopher TennisCraig Christopher0448 054 885
RandwickCraig Christopher TennisCraig Christopher0448 054 885
TamworthPerform with Power Tennis AcademyMitch Power0434 211 461
QuirindiPerform with Power Tennis AcademyMitch Power0434 211 461
ManillaPerform with Power Tennis AcademyMitch Power0434 211 461
SconeUpper Hunter Tennis and SportsChris Herden0400 331 553
GresfordUpper Hunter Tennis and SportsChris Herden0400 331 553
DenmanUpper Hunter Tennis and SportsChris Herden0400 331 553
CasillisUpper Hunter Tennis and SportsChris Herden0400 331 553
LeichhardtLeichhardt Tennis AcademyNeil Armstrong0404 845 925
AnnandaleLeichhardt Tennis AcademyNeil Armstrong0404 845 925
Oxford FallsScotts TennisScott Van West0488 836 647
ParramattaScotts TennisScott Van West0488 836 647
Winstion HillsScotts TennisScott Van West0488 836 647
North StarOn Tour TennisBianca Nugent0429 390 701
BungerndoreRising Star Tennis NSWDavid Pajaczkowski0424 295 634
BraidwoodRising Star Tennis NSWDavid Pajaczkowski0424 295 634
NorthbridgeWhat's that RacquetBenjamin Jones0416 854 220
NorthbridgeCorinne CroucheMichele Crouche0412 162 695
Moss ValeHighlands TennisSergio Rojas Tessel0456 111 094
GreystanesEnergy Tennis CentreArvind Gajendran0469 043 915
WoodcroftEnergy Tennis CentreArvind Gajendran0469 043 915
CampbellTennis 360Dan Fraser0490 606 984
TerrigalOn the Line TennisStephanie Bowler0404 277 462
KenthurstPeninsula TennisOliver Rowston0430 019 138
MullumbimbyMargaret Court Tennis AcademyJustin de Candia0403 841 241
Byron BayCastle Hill Tennis AcademyJustin de Candia0403 841 241
BurwoodFernhill TennisJames Murphy0449 693 745
Red HillNo Limits Tennis CoachingNelson Parker0422 809 160
KaleenYT's Tennis CoachingNelson Parker0422 809 160
HamiltonPaul Toohey's Tennis CoachingStephen O'Malley0448 859 392
West WallsendHelen Magill's TennisStephen O'Malley0448 859 392
GordonEvolve Tennis AcademyStephen Mitterdorfer0468 455 924
South West RocksEvolve Tennis AcademyVicki Allman0425 251 529
KempseyEvolve Tennis AcademyVicki Allman0425 251 529
Crescent HeadHelen Garratt Tennis CoachingVicki Allman0425 251 529
ToongabbieHelen Garratt Tennis CoachingMark Cowper0416 012 323
ManlyHelen Garratt Tennis CoachingLuke Penning0405 227 907
AlburyTennis AdvantageBrock Dixon0408 066 506
North AlburyTennis AdvantageBrock Dixon0408 066 506
WalbundrieTennis AdvantageBrock Dixon0408 066 506
Tweed Heads SouthLake Macquarie Tennis CentreNatasha Kersten0405 327 004

 

QUEENSLAND
TOWN /SUBURB BUSINESSCONTACTPHONE
WaterfordCanterbury TaipansJames Rapkins0433 666 649
CaloundraElite Tennis InternationalMichael Poulos0438 960 025
Noosa HeadsNoosa Springs TennisChris Rolph0481 796 989
IndooroopillyRoss' On Court TennisRoss Smith0409 285 258
Murrumba DownsRoss' On Court TennisRoss Smith0409 285 258
IndooroopillyRoss' On Court TennisRoss Smith0409 285 258
Murrumba DownsRoss' On Court TennisRoss Smith0409 285 258
North LakesMatchpoint Tennis AustraliaGreg Smith0402 596 026
Kelvin GroveMatchpoint Tennis AustraliaGreg Smith0402 596 026
North WardBaseline Tennis AcademyDan Swords0417 889 042
Bracken RidgeLifeTime TennisGary Stickler0413 611 861
WandalTennis Rockhampton LtdGlenn Vickery0431 229 146
ClevelandAdrenalin TennisDamian Waddell0423 331 123
AshgroveMarist College AshgroveAndrew Ward0419 626 792
Albany CreekWoods TennisRod Woods0408 450 019
SalisburyZTennisJohn Zelinski0407 967 187
Mount GravattRedlands Tennis AcademyDean Toparis0438 836 647
Southport / Chirn ParkDanielle Thomas TennisDanielle Thomas0488 230 440
Surfers ParadiseDanielle Thomas TennisDanielle Thomas0488 230 440
Broadbeach WatersAce Tennis AcademyGold CoastRehana Jafarey-Hall0417 001 643
CannonvaleJJK TennisJenny Kirkman0418 866 808
BeenleighFPTA Tennis - Beenleigh Tennis CentreKiel Lindner0405 453 304
YarrabilbaFPTA Tennis - Beenleigh Tennis CentreKiel Lindner0405 453 304
CaloundraElite Tennis InternationalMatthew Deverson0407 642 864
CairnsBaseline Tennis Coaching AcademyWayne Fielder0421 200 160
Bracken RidgeLifetime Tennis - Brisbane NorthMatt Limpus0419 789 953
AshgroveLifetime Tennis - Brisbane NorthMatt Limpus0419 789 953
Trinity BeachGrit TennisFrederico Lay0407 968 578
Clifton BeachGrit TennisFrederico Lay0407 968 578
Mount GravattSouthside Tennis CoachingGeorgina Fogarty0408 912 289
Upper Mount GravattSouthside Tennis CoachingGeorgina Fogarty0408 912 289
Dutton ParkC TennisChristie Hopgood0433 674 520
Middle ParkC TennisChristie Hopgood0433 674 520
SouthportTennis Plus at Queens Park Tennis CentreJohn Birrell0409 229 021
Ferny HillsPure Tennis Ferny HillsWayne Brumm0431 753 330
Springfield CentralBaseline Tennis Coaching Pty LtdDavid Gore0414 434 485
Springfield CentralBaseline Tennis Coaching (BLTC)David Gore0450 622 307
Springfield CentralBaseline Tennis Coaching (BLTC)David Gore0414 434 485
Coolum BeachAsh TennisAndrew Ash0421 391 505
Peregian SpringsAsh TennisAndrew Ash0421 391 505
Peregian BeachAsh TennisAndrew Ash0421 391 505
Edge HillTom Horn Tennis CoachingTom Horn0474 308 261
Palm BeachTennis on 11thPaul Hoysted0417 416 943
BundabergKevin BannerKevin Banner0409 520 753
WoongoolbaJohn Banes Tennis CoachingJohn Banes0422 848 847
ToowoombaSouth Qld Tennis AcademyAdolfo Garcia0412 105 303
WarwickTom FarrellThomas Farrell0421 449 257
HelensvalePositive Energy Tennis ClubGlen Bowe0425 809 337
CarraraPositive Energy Tennis ClubGlen Bowe0425 809 337
TallebudgeraPositive Energy Tennis ClubGlen Bowe0425 809 337
WoreeWired Tennis and FitnessMatt McCray0435 272 101
WoreeWired Tennis and FitnessMatt McCray0435 272 101
MitcheltonSunshine TennisJesse Parker0438 725 376
EssendonCatherine O'Dea Tennis CoachingCatherine O'Dea0419 517 009
DalbyFaultless Tennis AcademyBen Campbell0414 645 916
Bohle PlainsTennis BlastTim Robinson0457 041 074
Redland BayBayside Tennis CoachingTim Low0408 722 620
Eildon HillTennisGearMark Bloomfield0414 974 236
MiltonTennisGearMark Bloomfield0414 974 236
Cannon HillTennisGearMark Bloomfield0414 974 236
GeebungTennisGearMark Bloomfield0414 974 236
HamiltonTennisGearMark Bloomfield0414 974 236
Home HillPB Tennis NQPatrea Bojack0438 821 514
IndooroopillyAce Tennis AustraliaMark Lewis0419 436 039
South BrisbaneSomerville House TennisTyrone Barrett0433 349 772
GracevilleGraceville TennisNathaniel Reed0402 792 537
SherwoodGraceville TennisNathaniel Reed0402 792 537
Forest GlenSunshine Coast Grammar TennisNick Crispin0432 085 191
BrookfieldBrookfield Tennis CentreRoanne Lemmon-Warde0434 909 392
BuderimAndrew Kratzmann Tennis AcademyAndrew Kratzmann0402 125 746
AscotRISE SportBeck Meares0488 166 162
MoorookaRISE SportBeck Meares0488 166 162
SouthportRISE SportBeck Meares0488 166 162
YerongaRISE SportBeck Meares0488 166 162
ToowoombaRevolution Tennis AcademyClint Beutel0402 330 540
The GapTennis for KidsJames Wareham0432 542 774
BardonTennis for KidsJames Wareham0432 542 774
Camp HillTennis for KidsJames Wareham0432 542 774
CoorparooTennis for KidsJames Wareham0432 542 774
Holland ParkTennis for KidsJames Wareham0432 542 774
MudgeerabaKO Tennis CoachingKelvin Orsi0420 538 217
MudgeerabaKO Tennis CoachingKelvin Orsi0420 538 217
MorningsideMorningside TennisGearDiego Diaz0403 561 166
GladstoneGladstone Tennis & SquashJoseph Servitillo0401 717 942
SouthportMarine BaillyMarine Bailly0435 316 865
ThornsideBounce Sports AustraliaRob Pentecost0431 046 127
KingahamKilcoy TennisJani Kroyherr0466 687 373
CoorparooTennis For KidsAnthony White0408 187 741
Holland ParkTennis For KidsAnthony White0408 187 741
Camp HillTennis For KidsAnthony White0408 187 741
GracevilleTennis For KidsAnthony White0408 187 741
SherwoodTennis For KidsAnthony White0408 187 741
BardonTennis For KidsAnthony White0408 187 741
The GapTennis For KidsAnthony White0408 187 741
MareebaMetamorphosis CoachingHerold Prins0423 917 503
Port DouglasMetamorphosis CoachingHerold Prins0423 917 503
Samford ValleySouthern Cross TennisJessica Catterall0466 883 899
CapalabaSheldon Academy of Sport TennisJake Alchin0431 126 664
TennysonQueensland Tennis CentreCasey Herbohn0427 620 118
NerangPlatinum TennisJonathon Dent0488 696 939
WooloowinTennisGearRobyn White0458 465 053
MorningsideTennisGearRobyn White0458 465 053
MiltonTennisGearRobyn White0458 465 053
HamiltonTennisGearRobyn White0458 465 053
NudgeeTennisGearRobyn White0458 465 053
Park RidgePark Ridge TennisPaul Caladine0411 287 081
BeenleighBeenleigh Tennis & Pickleball Centre & FPTA TennisAJ (A'LYSSE) Thompson0405 453 304
East BrisbaneMalpass TennisIan Malpass0412 615 117
WynnumMalpass TennisIan Malpass0412 615 117
CabooltureMalpass TennisIan Malpass0412 615 117
Bribie IslandMalpass TennisIan Malpass0412 615 117
Clear Island WatersSurfers Paradise Tennis ClubPeta Starr0411 866 069
SouthportRiseKaden Hensel0405 388 143
Mount TamborineThe Flying ScotsmanNeil Fisher0405 265 958
SouthportNJ SportsNick Hughes0413 613 985
RedlynchRyan Coffey TennisRyan Coffey0447 778 055
Mountain CreekKT Academy Mooloolaba Tennis ClubShane Gordon0450 508 148
Glenview MooloolahKT AcademyAdon Kronk0432 829 110
MooloolabaKT AcademyAdon Kronk0432 829 110
Mountain CreekKT AcademyAdon Kronk0432 829 110
GladstoneKT AcademyAdon Kronk0432 829 110
Eight Mile PlainsIsabella Fede TennisIsabella Fede0416 171 551
Runaway BayPro-One Tennis AcademyNatasha Kersten0405 327 004
ProserpineTorque TennisAnthony Hunt0475 073 390
Highland ParkKDV SportMichael Mitchell0414 464 032

 

SOUTH AUSTRALIA
TOWN / SUBURB BUSINESSCONTACTPHONE
Woodville SouthCraig Palfrey TennisCraig Palfrey0438 171 183
NaracoorteMr TennisMartin Richards0412 099 030
BroadviewMr TennisMartin Richards0412 099 030
Morphett ValeTennis South AcademyJean Van Rensburg0478 802 308
Lower MitchamHelen Rice Tennis SchoolHelen Rice0417 802 630
Bellevue HeightsHelen Rice Tennis SchoolHelen Rice0417 802 630
NetherbyHelen Rice Tennis SchoolHelen Rice0417 802 630
PoorakaGraham Starkey Tennis CoachingGraham Starkey0414 457 285
Banksia ParkTea Tree TennisJason Todd0401 559 163
Para HillsTea Tree TennisJason Todd0401 559 163
TanundaTea Tree TennisJason Todd0401 559 163
HighgateSuper TennisShane stokes0417 837 911
MagillHigh Performance TennisDomenic Marafiote0412 752 116
Kensington GardensHigh Performance TennisDomenic Marafiote0412 752 116
Linden ParkCountrywide Tennis CoachingGARRY BYRNE0417 830 764
BeaumontCountrywide Tennis CoachingGARRY BYRNE0417 830 764
Glenelg EastMark Bowman TennisMark Bowman0416 110 607
Kensington GardensJames Partington Tennis ClinicsJames Partrington0414 186 033
ElizabethTennisGearMark Bloomfield0414 974 236
Mount Gambierdaves tennis academydave boyce0407 573 077
St PetersTodd Perry Tennis AcademyTodd Perry0414 014 566
RostrevorTodd Perry Tennis AcademyTodd Perry0414 014 566
ProspectTK Tennis CoachingTheadora Kiparoglou0478 411 589
Flinders ParkTop Shot TennisCaitlin Heath0417 822 676
South BrightonGen Dawson TennisGenevieve Dawson0403 932 716
GrangeTotal Tennis academyTony Rehn0406 523 968
AldgateTotal Tennis academyTony Rehn0406 523 968
Old NoarlungaDown The Line Tennis Coaching - DTL TennisRyan Russell0421 961 828
Christie DownsDown The Line Tennis Coaching - DTL TennisRyan Russell0421 961 828
Trinity GardensAnything TennisChris Jackson0433 374 280
West Lakes ShoreWestern Tennis AcademyShannon Cox0439 992 557
PlayfordTennisGearRobyn White0458 465 053

 

TASMANIA
TOWN / SUBURB BUSINESSCONTACTPHONE
HobartAce Tennis CoachingTony Blom0404 128 323
Park GroveChandler TennisChris Chandler0414 353 060
LauncestonPhoebe Davis CoachingPhoebe Davis0439 746 325
Rosny ParkMartin Nidorfer Tennis CoachingMarty Nidorfer0437 310 504

 

VICTORIA
TOWN/SUBURB BUSINESSCONTACTPHONE
BroadwaterWarrnambool Indoor Tennis CentreRob Urquhart0407 305 385
RingwoodRingwood Central Tennis AcademyMaria Vallos0407 851 979
HurstbridgeRingwood Central Tennis AcademyMaria Vallos0407 851 979
RingwoodNicole and Maria's Tennis CoachingNicole Vallos0418 995 779
HurstbridgeNicole and Maria's Tennis CoachingNicole Vallos0418 995 779
StrathmoreTania VanstoneTania Vanstone0404 431 883
Spring GullyJim Wid TennisJim Widdowson0431 299 930
StrathdaleJim Wid TennisJim Widdowson0431 299 930
Crib PointCourtcraft Coaching ServicesLES WAUGH0408 033 808
BitternCourtcraft Coaching ServicesLES WAUGH0408 033 808
SaleGrandslam FitnessJason Yap0403 082 388
MacleodWright TennisAndrew Wright0421 064 459
CoburgMatchPlay Tennis AcademyTaso Vasiliadis0414 094 738
WilliamstownWilliamstown Bayside TennisJohn Trickey0418 566 399
SunburyDavid Theuma Tennis CoachingDavid Theuma0411 312 744
DrysdaleTransition TennisJake Dunn0419 687 180
PlentyTennis coaching by Laszlo HeczeyLaszlo Heczey0425 785 792
Diamond CreekTennis coaching by Laszlo HeczeyLaszlo Heczey0425 785 792
Wheelers HillLEEP TennisLucy Pearson0419 396 479
Mount WaverlyDanielle Jones Tennis CoachingDanielle Jones0408 125 378
Wantirna
Velocity TennisGary Leech0438 018 820
OakleighVictorian Tennis AcademyTina Keown0439 031 046
South YarraVictorian Tennis AcademyTina Keown0439 031 046
East MelbourneVictorian Tennis AcademyTina Keown0439 031 046
Caulfiled NorthVictorian Tennis AcademyTina Keown0439 031 046
Brighton EastDendy Park Tennis AcademyDean Ellis0419 542 012
SandringhamMcKimm TennisTimothy McKimm0417 054 901
RingwoodMatch point tennis coachingDaniel Kittelty0421 498 110
CoburgElite Tennis Academy VictoriaLynton Joseph0407 697 941
TullamarineElite Tennis Academy VictoriaLynton Joseph0407 697 941
FawknerElite Tennis Academy VictoriaLynton Joseph0407 697 941
WarrandyteThe Tennis GuruCraig Haslam0488 722 538
GreensboroughThe Tennis GuruCraig Haslam0488 722 538
DoncasterSlamin Tennis and FitnessVictoria (Vicky) Lee0403 129 648
MacleodSlamin Tennis and FitnessVictoria (Vicky) Lee0403 129 648
BlackburnAC TennisAndrew Caldwell0422 208 702
MickelhamHume Tennis and Community CentreTim Connelly0412 697 380
Mt WaverleyVida TennisKane Dewhurst0401 052 636
Mount WaverlyVida TennisAngelo Giampaolo0407 477 798
GisborneChapman Tennis CoachingLeigh Chapman0422 225 482
HightonAny-One for TennisRaelee Palmer-Morgan0402 335 764
BannockburnWho's for TennisPAUL ANDERSON0402 289 341
EppingVida Tennis EppingSean Hosemans0401 627 753
East MalvernFutures Tennis AcademyWesley Horskins0412 359 711
ElsternwickFutures Tennis AcademyWesley Horskins0412 359 711
Keilor EastShow Court TennisDoug Hamilton0438 566 588
Yan YeanShow Court TennisDoug Hamilton0438 566 588
Templestowegptennis.com.auJohn Hampson0419 188 908
Bundooragptennis.com.auJohn Hampson0419 188 908
Reserviorgptennis.com.auJohn Hampson0419 188 908
Yerringgptennis.com.auJohn Hampson0419 188 908
Greensboroughgptennis.com.auJohn Hampson0419 188 908
Ivanhoegptennis.com.auJohn Hampson0419 188 908
Mountain GatePlatinum Tennis AcademySteven Giammarco0401 478 955
SomervillePlatinum Tennis AcademySteven Giammarco0401 478 955
RosebudPlatinum Tennis AcademySteven Giammarco0401 478 955
HastingsPlatinum Tennis AcademySteven Giammarco0401 478 955
Safety BeachPlatinum Tennis AcademySteven Giammarco0401 478 955
Balwyn NorthFireball Tennis AcademyGareth Constance0422 270 224
MontmorencyFireball Tennis AcademyGareth Constance0422 270 224
Lower PlentyFireball Tennis AcademyGareth Constance0422 270 224
MacleodFireball Tennis AcademyGareth Constance0422 270 224
Caulfiled NorthVictorian Tennis AcademyRichard Foley0411 805 204
KeysboroughTennis UnlimitedLisa D'Amelio0419 104 655
Box Hill SouthFuture Demand TennisAlexei Demajo0418 369 763
BalwynFuture Demand TennisAlexei Demajo0418 369 763
PrestonFuture Demand TennisAlexei Demajo0418 369 763
EppingTopseed TennisYvonne Fantin0411 443 627
LalorTopseed TennisYvonne Fantin0411 443 627
KingsburyTopseed TennisYvonne Fantin0411 443 627
Long BeachTennisxcelDianne Balestrat0417 609 331
East BentleighIQ TennisKim Davis0412 066 598
ParkdaleIQ TennisKim Davis0412 066 598
GreensboroughJustin Arnold Tennis CoachingJustin Arnold0417 191 197
WatsoniaJustin Arnold Tennis CoachingJustin Arnold0417 191 197
BerwickSet 4 TennisAllison Miller0408 332 929
Brighton EastRM TennisRegan Morehu0402 844 272
BrightonMorey TennisNik Morey0417 508 400
MontmorencyNathan Hude TennisNathan Hude0405 516 440
PlentyNathan Hude TennisNathan Hude0405 516 440
Mill ParkVassallo TennisJulian Cree0477 003 465
EppingVassallo TennisJulian Cree0477 003 465
EssendonVida Tennis EssendonAshleigh Woda0422 240 269
Surrey HillsNima TennisNima Roshan0491 063 739
TourquayAce Tennis Hervey BayLuke Harvey0439 723 832
MalvernJonny Rowan TennisJonathan Rowan0416 215 479
EssendonVida Tennis EssendonNick Opasinov0411 224 976
South YarraFawkner Park Tennis CentreBronte Goodwin0423 450 779
BrightonElsternwick Park Tennis Centre (EPTC)Matthew Barton0435 865 006
BentleighVictory TennisGreg Jones0431 288 352
EuroaRacquet Club Tennis CoachingKyle Andrews0405 208 529
BenallaRacquet Club Tennis CoachingKyle Andrews0405 208 529
WarrnamboolBounce About TennisDanielle Higgins0458 926 977
Mailors FlatBounce About TennisDanielle Higgins0458 926 977
Glen IrisToptenn Tennis AcademyTim Shackleton0411 299 017
DeepdeneToptenn Tennis AcademyTim Shackleton0411 299 017
KewToptenn Tennis AcademyTim Shackleton0411 299 017
St AlbansDHA Tennis AcademyDarren Ha0422 483 097
SunshineDHA Tennis AcademyDarren Ha0422 483 097
KewVida Tennis KewDanny Oltvay0425 791 441
TemplestoweGP tennisJayden Neilson0438 043 030
WilliamstownVIDA Tennis WestAndrew Whittington0419 546 458
NiddrieFuntastic TennisJason Mckee0417 301 882
Glen WaverlyJon's Tennis AcademyJonathan Herrmann0402 159 165
RowvilleJon's Tennis AcademyJonathan Herrmann0402 159 165
Devon MeadowsJon's Tennis AcademyJonathan Herrmann0402 159 165
BulleenVida Tennis- BulleenBlake Poyser0402 442 414
BaramdudaTennis 11Brock Dixon0408 066 506
AintreeIn2tennisLuke Hodgkin0417 507 610
Hidden ValleyJN Tennis CoachingJessica Norris0408 162 774
HeidlebergGP TennisJohn Paci0433 514 441
BundooraGP TennisJohn Paci0433 514 441
Keon ParkGP TennisJohn Paci0433 514 441
ElthamGP TennisJohn Paci0433 514 441
ParkdaleML TennisMichael Logarzo0431 407 294
HawksburnML TennisMichael Logarzo0431 407 294
SeasprayBionic Tennis CoachingNicole Bauer0409 692 852
LongfordBionic Tennis CoachingNicole Bauer0409 692 852
StratfordBionic Tennis CoachingNicole Bauer0409 692 852

 

WESTERN AUSTRALIA
TOWN/SUBURB BUSINESSCONTACTPHONE
DuncraigInstyle TennisRichard0433 777 195
BrentwoodTennis ExcellenceDan0408 197 750
MelvilleTennis ExcellenceDan0408 197 750
Wembley DownsTennis ExcellenceDan0408 197 750
BunburyTennis ExcellenceDan0408 197 750
DunsbroughTennis ExcellenceDan0408 197 750
NedlandsTennis HQWarren0411 159 395
BunburyTennis Excellence BunburyAndrew0419 913 294
DunsbroughTennis Excellence BunburyAndrew0419 913 294
DalkeithMastaStroke Tennis SystemMatt0407 983 045
Safety BayNew Zone TennisHeiner0457 524 903
Mosman ParkAspire Tennis ProfessionalsSam0438 842 123
MenoraThe Tennis ProIan0432 432 097
Bull CreekPerth Performance TennisEddy0434 930 147
WarwickNext Step Tennis AcademyAshley0413 030 031
BayswaterTiny Tots TennisAnthony0400 643 355
KalamundaTiny Tots TennisAnthony0400 643 355
Canning ValeTiny Tots TennisAnthony0400 643 355
MorelyTiny Tots TennisAnthony0400 643 355
GeraldtonDynamic Tennis CoachingNatalie0413 345 657
CottesloeTennis ApproachCallum0413 978 511
ThornlieTop Shot TennisDarren0412 497 778
RoleystoneTop Shot TennisDarren0412 497 778
ByfordTop Shot TennisDarren0412 497 778
BictonMarshalls Tennis AcademyScott Marshall0411 102 755
LeedervilleTennis Lessons PerthPeter Gerrans0417 935 659
MorelyTennis Lessons PerthPeter Gerrans0417 935 659
RockinghamTennis Lessons PerthPeter Gerrans0417 935 659
MandurahTennis Lessons PerthPeter Gerrans0417 935 659
MaylandsMVP Tennis AcademyTravis Weir0410 391 275
Shenton ParkTennis FactoryMatt Bull0405 415 401
East FremantleTennis FactoryMatt Bull0405 415 401
City BeachCoastal TennisNick Kirkbride0419 923 495
EleebanaCagney Tennis AcademyDerek Cagney0477 703 230
LakelandsCagney Tennis AcademyDerek Cagney0477 703 230
FletcherCagney Tennis AcademyDerek Cagney0477 703 230
PerthTennis CentralBen McLaughlin0408 360 557
East Victoria ParkABC TENNIS AND SPORTS SERVICESWilliam Enrique Becerra Suarez0424 777 242
The VinesABC TENNIS AND SPORTS SERVICESWilliam Enrique Becerra Suarez0424 777 242
KelmscottABC TENNIS AND SPORTS SERVICESWilliam Enrique Becerra Suarez0424 777 242
RivertonLobo TennisLaercio Lobo0432 096 621
BrentwoodTennis ExcellenceMatteo Menna0467 634 120
Peppermint GrovePrime TennisRichard Sansom0405 407 390
SwanbournePrime TennisRichard Sansom0405 407 390
LesmurdieMoore Tennis CoachingShaun Moore0404 197 798
High WycombeMoore Tennis CoachingShaun Moore0404 197 798
InnalooTiny Tots & AllStar Tennis West CoastBenjamin Cribb0410 909 822
CarineTiny Tots & AllStar Tennis West CoastBenjamin Cribb0410 909 822
FloreatTiny Tots & AllStar Tennis West CoastBenjamin Cribb0410 909 822
North BeachEurope Tennis AcademyPhilipp Lamprecht0416 389 270
FloreatJustin ManafJustin Manaf0435 360 842
BusseltonTennissouthwestCalum Macaulay0400 486 640
North PerthPlaytennisRhys McDougall0401 873 440
InglewoodPlaytennisRhys McDougall0401 873 440

*AusPlay is a large scale national population tracking survey funded and led by Sport Australia. AusPlay data included is from the most recent release for the 12 months ending June 2021.