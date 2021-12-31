AO Holiday Program to ace tennis clubs across Australia

The AO Holiday Program is underway, with tennis clubs across Australia preparing for more than 40,000 kids to hit the courts in the lead-up to Australian Open 2022.
Designed to create all the hype and excitement of a Grand Slam event, more than 275 Tennis Australia Coach Members will deliver the AO Holiday Program across some 450 venues Australia wide.
Presented with AO lanyards and player accreditation, participants will feel just like a pro with autographed balls, AO-themed photo opportunities and Bondi Sands sunscreen.
With recent AusPlay data reporting 1,529,000 Aussies, including 1,227,800 adults and 301,200 children, picking up a racquet throughout the latest reporting period*, tennis is the fastest-growing sport across all ages. Out-performing 15 other activities and sports, including AFL, basketball and soccer, tennis recorded a 37 per cent increase in adult participation, alongside a 29 percent increase in children participating in the sport.
"The AO Holiday Program is a wonderful opportunity to engage with kids, coaches and clubs around the country as we prepare for all the excitement of the 2022 Australian Open," Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.
"The latest AusPlay data provides us with a really strong indication as to the health of Aussie tennis and provides us with the perfect platform to engage our grassroots audience further.
"It's wonderful to think that alongside the professional players preparing for their summer of tennis down under, that we've got more than 40,000 kids across the country picking up a racquet, getting on court and getting excited about tennis and the upcoming Australian Open."
To find your local AO Holiday Program contact your local Tennis Australia Coach Member or see below for a full list of participating coaches and venues:
|AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY
|TOWN / SUBURB
|BUSINESS
|CONTACT
|PHONE
|Griffith
|DB Tennis
|David Beniamini
|0412 623 713
|Brindabella
|CSOT Pty Ltd
|Mark Walton
|0408 486 191
|Franklin
|CSOT Pty Ltd
|Mark Walton
|0408 486 191
|Calwell
|CSOT Pty Ltd
|Mark Walton
|0408 486 191
|Parkes
|Tennis Canberra
|Robbie Manzano
|0423 366 014
|Canberra
|BTC Coaching
|Jeffrey Gray
|0411 041 470
|Chisholm
|Canberra School of Tennis
|Robert Jamieson
|0432 118 204
|Westone Creek
|Canberra School of Tennis
|Robert Jamieson
|0432 118 204
|Nichols
|Canberra School of Tennis
|Robert Jamieson
|0432 118 204
|O'Connor
|Canberra Tennis Academy
|Andrew Bulley
|0418 295 255
|Forrest
|Canberra Tennis Academy
|Andrew Bulley
|0418 295 255
|NEW SOUTH WALES
|TOWN /SUBURB
|BUSINESS
|CONTACT
|PHONE
|Melba
|On the Line Tennis
|Owen Peemoeller
|0407 456 293
|Empire Bay
|Peninsula Tennis
|Mark Rawlingson
|0412 834 336
|Albury
|Margaret Court Tennis Academy
|Phil Shanahan
|0421 467 836
|Castle Hill
|Castle Hill Tennis Academy
|Neil Smith
|0415 445 035
|Towradgi
|Fernhill Tennis
|Jamie William Swindells
|0422 826 089
|Banora Point
|No Limits Tennis Coaching
|Scott Styman
|0418 737 644
|Glenbrook
|YT's Tennis Coaching
|Jeremy White
|0432 344 785
|Epping
|Paul Toohey's Tennis Coaching
|Paul Toohey
|0409 987 133
|Parkes
|Helen Magill's Tennis
|Helen Magill
|0407 253 888
|Belrose
|Evolve Tennis Academy
|Ryan Maloney
|0425 311 603
|Collaroy
|Evolve Tennis Academy
|Ryan Maloney
|0425 311 603
|Avalon
|Evolve Tennis Academy
|Ryan Maloney
|0425 311 603
|Cowra
|Helen Garratt Tennis Coaching
|Helen Garratt
|0407 139 164
|Canowindra
|Helen Garratt Tennis Coaching
|Helen Garratt
|0407 139 164
|Gooloogong
|Helen Garratt Tennis Coaching
|Helen Garratt
|0407 139 164
|North Rocks
|Tennis Advantage
|Scott Gregson
|0414 554 612
|North Paramatta
|Tennis Advantage
|Scott Gregson
|0414 554 612
|Gordon
|Tennis Advantage
|Scott Gregson
|0414 554 612
|Cardiff
|Lake Macquarie Tennis Centre
|Keith Williams
|0412 157 757
|Hughes
|Rising Star Tennis Academy
|Frank Calabria
|0438 258 624
|Bungerndore
|Rising Star Tennis Academy
|Frank Calabria
|0438 258 624
|Braidwood
|Rising Star Tennis Academy
|Frank Calabria
|0438 258 624
|Cremorne
|Primrose Park Tennis
|David Chapman
|0408 421 325
|Batemans Bay
|Frawley's Tennis
|Rob Frawley
|0419 407 945
|Collaroy
|Evolve Tennis Academy
|Scott Fletcher
|0408 110 150
|Avalon
|Evolve Tennis Academy
|Scott Fletcher
|0408 110 150
|Belrose
|Evolve Tennis Academy
|Scott Fletcher
|0408 110 150
|Moore Park
|Smart Fit Training
|Gavin Janit
|0431 511 012
|Beercroft
|Jim & Julie Watts Tennis Coaching
|Jim Watts
|0418 867 840
|Westleigh
|Jim & Julie Watts Tennis Coaching
|Jim Watts
|0418 867 840
|Paddington
|Wentworth Tennis
|Stephen Day
|0410 605 926
|Yass
|Spinifex Tennis
|Scott Eulenstein
|0421 016 365
|Hume
|Spinifex Tennis
|Scott Eulenstein
|0421 016 365
|Murrumbateman
|Spinifex Tennis
|Scott Eulenstein
|0421 016 365
|Camden
|1st Serve Tennis Coaching
|Laurie Geist
|0414 251 408
|Picton
|1st Serve Tennis Coaching
|Laurie Geist
|0414 251 408
|Orange
|Orange Indoor Tennis
|Chris Besgrove
|0410 324 379
|Narrabri
|Narrabri Tennis
|Shane Murphy
|0405 151 935
|Bar Beach
|Michael Mills Tennis Coaching
|Michael Tour-Mills
|0403 496 466
|Mosman
|Paul's Tennis Academy
|Paul McNamara
|0404 896 778
|Elanora Heights
|Paul's Tennis Academy
|Paul McNamara
|0404 896 778
|Greystanes
|Paul's Tennis Academy
|Paul McNamara
|0404 896 778
|Pemulwuy
|Paul's Tennis Academy
|Paul McNamara
|0404 896 778
|Pendle Hill
|Paul's Tennis Academy
|Paul McNamara
|0404 896 778
|Prospect
|Paul's Tennis Academy
|Paul McNamara
|0404 896 778
|Murwillumbah
|Coast Community Tennis
|Gemma Eaton
|0412 200 923
|Richmond
|Inside The Lines Tennis
|Gavin Yip
|0414 626 009
|Cessnock
|Club Evolve
|Sonia Close
|0408 421 909
|North Sydney
|Craig Christopher Tennis
|Craig Christopher
|0448 054 885
|Maroubra
|Craig Christopher Tennis
|Craig Christopher
|0448 054 885
|Randwick
|Craig Christopher Tennis
|Craig Christopher
|0448 054 885
|Tamworth
|Perform with Power Tennis Academy
|Mitch Power
|0434 211 461
|Quirindi
|Perform with Power Tennis Academy
|Mitch Power
|0434 211 461
|Manilla
|Perform with Power Tennis Academy
|Mitch Power
|0434 211 461
|Scone
|Upper Hunter Tennis and Sports
|Chris Herden
|0400 331 553
|Gresford
|Upper Hunter Tennis and Sports
|Chris Herden
|0400 331 553
|Denman
|Upper Hunter Tennis and Sports
|Chris Herden
|0400 331 553
|Casillis
|Upper Hunter Tennis and Sports
|Chris Herden
|0400 331 553
|Leichhardt
|Leichhardt Tennis Academy
|Neil Armstrong
|0404 845 925
|Annandale
|Leichhardt Tennis Academy
|Neil Armstrong
|0404 845 925
|Oxford Falls
|Scotts Tennis
|Scott Van West
|0488 836 647
|Parramatta
|Scotts Tennis
|Scott Van West
|0488 836 647
|Winstion Hills
|Scotts Tennis
|Scott Van West
|0488 836 647
|North Star
|On Tour Tennis
|Bianca Nugent
|0429 390 701
|Bungerndore
|Rising Star Tennis NSW
|David Pajaczkowski
|0424 295 634
|Braidwood
|Rising Star Tennis NSW
|David Pajaczkowski
|0424 295 634
|Northbridge
|What's that Racquet
|Benjamin Jones
|0416 854 220
|Northbridge
|Corinne Crouche
|Michele Crouche
|0412 162 695
|Moss Vale
|Highlands Tennis
|Sergio Rojas Tessel
|0456 111 094
|Greystanes
|Energy Tennis Centre
|Arvind Gajendran
|0469 043 915
|Woodcroft
|Energy Tennis Centre
|Arvind Gajendran
|0469 043 915
|Campbell
|Tennis 360
|Dan Fraser
|0490 606 984
|Terrigal
|On the Line Tennis
|Stephanie Bowler
|0404 277 462
|Kenthurst
|Peninsula Tennis
|Oliver Rowston
|0430 019 138
|Mullumbimby
|Margaret Court Tennis Academy
|Justin de Candia
|0403 841 241
|Byron Bay
|Castle Hill Tennis Academy
|Justin de Candia
|0403 841 241
|Burwood
|Fernhill Tennis
|James Murphy
|0449 693 745
|Red Hill
|No Limits Tennis Coaching
|Nelson Parker
|0422 809 160
|Kaleen
|YT's Tennis Coaching
|Nelson Parker
|0422 809 160
|Hamilton
|Paul Toohey's Tennis Coaching
|Stephen O'Malley
|0448 859 392
|West Wallsend
|Helen Magill's Tennis
|Stephen O'Malley
|0448 859 392
|Gordon
|Evolve Tennis Academy
|Stephen Mitterdorfer
|0468 455 924
|South West Rocks
|Evolve Tennis Academy
|Vicki Allman
|0425 251 529
|Kempsey
|Evolve Tennis Academy
|Vicki Allman
|0425 251 529
|Crescent Head
|Helen Garratt Tennis Coaching
|Vicki Allman
|0425 251 529
|Toongabbie
|Helen Garratt Tennis Coaching
|Mark Cowper
|0416 012 323
|Manly
|Helen Garratt Tennis Coaching
|Luke Penning
|0405 227 907
|Albury
|Tennis Advantage
|Brock Dixon
|0408 066 506
|North Albury
|Tennis Advantage
|Brock Dixon
|0408 066 506
|Walbundrie
|Tennis Advantage
|Brock Dixon
|0408 066 506
|Tweed Heads South
|Lake Macquarie Tennis Centre
|Natasha Kersten
|0405 327 004
|QUEENSLAND
|TOWN /SUBURB
|BUSINESS
|CONTACT
|PHONE
|Waterford
|Canterbury Taipans
|James Rapkins
|0433 666 649
|Caloundra
|Elite Tennis International
|Michael Poulos
|0438 960 025
|Noosa Heads
|Noosa Springs Tennis
|Chris Rolph
|0481 796 989
|Indooroopilly
|Ross' On Court Tennis
|Ross Smith
|0409 285 258
|Murrumba Downs
|Ross' On Court Tennis
|Ross Smith
|0409 285 258
|Indooroopilly
|Ross' On Court Tennis
|Ross Smith
|0409 285 258
|Murrumba Downs
|Ross' On Court Tennis
|Ross Smith
|0409 285 258
|North Lakes
|Matchpoint Tennis Australia
|Greg Smith
|0402 596 026
|Kelvin Grove
|Matchpoint Tennis Australia
|Greg Smith
|0402 596 026
|North Ward
|Baseline Tennis Academy
|Dan Swords
|0417 889 042
|Bracken Ridge
|LifeTime Tennis
|Gary Stickler
|0413 611 861
|Wandal
|Tennis Rockhampton Ltd
|Glenn Vickery
|0431 229 146
|Cleveland
|Adrenalin Tennis
|Damian Waddell
|0423 331 123
|Ashgrove
|Marist College Ashgrove
|Andrew Ward
|0419 626 792
|Albany Creek
|Woods Tennis
|Rod Woods
|0408 450 019
|Salisbury
|ZTennis
|John Zelinski
|0407 967 187
|Mount Gravatt
|Redlands Tennis Academy
|Dean Toparis
|0438 836 647
|Southport / Chirn Park
|Danielle Thomas Tennis
|Danielle Thomas
|0488 230 440
|Surfers Paradise
|Danielle Thomas Tennis
|Danielle Thomas
|0488 230 440
|Broadbeach Waters
|Ace Tennis AcademyGold Coast
|Rehana Jafarey-Hall
|0417 001 643
|Cannonvale
|JJK Tennis
|Jenny Kirkman
|0418 866 808
|Beenleigh
|FPTA Tennis - Beenleigh Tennis Centre
|Kiel Lindner
|0405 453 304
|Yarrabilba
|FPTA Tennis - Beenleigh Tennis Centre
|Kiel Lindner
|0405 453 304
|Caloundra
|Elite Tennis International
|Matthew Deverson
|0407 642 864
|Cairns
|Baseline Tennis Coaching Academy
|Wayne Fielder
|0421 200 160
|Bracken Ridge
|Lifetime Tennis - Brisbane North
|Matt Limpus
|0419 789 953
|Ashgrove
|Lifetime Tennis - Brisbane North
|Matt Limpus
|0419 789 953
|Trinity Beach
|Grit Tennis
|Frederico Lay
|0407 968 578
|Clifton Beach
|Grit Tennis
|Frederico Lay
|0407 968 578
|Mount Gravatt
|Southside Tennis Coaching
|Georgina Fogarty
|0408 912 289
|Upper Mount Gravatt
|Southside Tennis Coaching
|Georgina Fogarty
|0408 912 289
|Dutton Park
|C Tennis
|Christie Hopgood
|0433 674 520
|Middle Park
|C Tennis
|Christie Hopgood
|0433 674 520
|Southport
|Tennis Plus at Queens Park Tennis Centre
|John Birrell
|0409 229 021
|Ferny Hills
|Pure Tennis Ferny Hills
|Wayne Brumm
|0431 753 330
|Springfield Central
|Baseline Tennis Coaching Pty Ltd
|David Gore
|0414 434 485
|Springfield Central
|Baseline Tennis Coaching (BLTC)
|David Gore
|0450 622 307
|Springfield Central
|Baseline Tennis Coaching (BLTC)
|David Gore
|0414 434 485
|Coolum Beach
|Ash Tennis
|Andrew Ash
|0421 391 505
|Peregian Springs
|Ash Tennis
|Andrew Ash
|0421 391 505
|Peregian Beach
|Ash Tennis
|Andrew Ash
|0421 391 505
|Edge Hill
|Tom Horn Tennis Coaching
|Tom Horn
|0474 308 261
|Palm Beach
|Tennis on 11th
|Paul Hoysted
|0417 416 943
|Bundaberg
|Kevin Banner
|Kevin Banner
|0409 520 753
|Woongoolba
|John Banes Tennis Coaching
|John Banes
|0422 848 847
|Toowoomba
|South Qld Tennis Academy
|Adolfo Garcia
|0412 105 303
|Warwick
|Tom Farrell
|Thomas Farrell
|0421 449 257
|Helensvale
|Positive Energy Tennis Club
|Glen Bowe
|0425 809 337
|Carrara
|Positive Energy Tennis Club
|Glen Bowe
|0425 809 337
|Tallebudgera
|Positive Energy Tennis Club
|Glen Bowe
|0425 809 337
|Woree
|Wired Tennis and Fitness
|Matt McCray
|0435 272 101
|Woree
|Wired Tennis and Fitness
|Matt McCray
|0435 272 101
|Mitchelton
|Sunshine Tennis
|Jesse Parker
|0438 725 376
|Essendon
|Catherine O'Dea Tennis Coaching
|Catherine O'Dea
|0419 517 009
|Dalby
|Faultless Tennis Academy
|Ben Campbell
|0414 645 916
|Bohle Plains
|Tennis Blast
|Tim Robinson
|0457 041 074
|Redland Bay
|Bayside Tennis Coaching
|Tim Low
|0408 722 620
|Eildon Hill
|TennisGear
|Mark Bloomfield
|0414 974 236
|Milton
|TennisGear
|Mark Bloomfield
|0414 974 236
|Cannon Hill
|TennisGear
|Mark Bloomfield
|0414 974 236
|Geebung
|TennisGear
|Mark Bloomfield
|0414 974 236
|Hamilton
|TennisGear
|Mark Bloomfield
|0414 974 236
|Home Hill
|PB Tennis NQ
|Patrea Bojack
|0438 821 514
|Indooroopilly
|Ace Tennis Australia
|Mark Lewis
|0419 436 039
|South Brisbane
|Somerville House Tennis
|Tyrone Barrett
|0433 349 772
|Graceville
|Graceville Tennis
|Nathaniel Reed
|0402 792 537
|Sherwood
|Graceville Tennis
|Nathaniel Reed
|0402 792 537
|Forest Glen
|Sunshine Coast Grammar Tennis
|Nick Crispin
|0432 085 191
|Brookfield
|Brookfield Tennis Centre
|Roanne Lemmon-Warde
|0434 909 392
|Buderim
|Andrew Kratzmann Tennis Academy
|Andrew Kratzmann
|0402 125 746
|Ascot
|RISE Sport
|Beck Meares
|0488 166 162
|Moorooka
|RISE Sport
|Beck Meares
|0488 166 162
|Southport
|RISE Sport
|Beck Meares
|0488 166 162
|Yeronga
|RISE Sport
|Beck Meares
|0488 166 162
|Toowoomba
|Revolution Tennis Academy
|Clint Beutel
|0402 330 540
|The Gap
|Tennis for Kids
|James Wareham
|0432 542 774
|Bardon
|Tennis for Kids
|James Wareham
|0432 542 774
|Camp Hill
|Tennis for Kids
|James Wareham
|0432 542 774
|Coorparoo
|Tennis for Kids
|James Wareham
|0432 542 774
|Holland Park
|Tennis for Kids
|James Wareham
|0432 542 774
|Mudgeeraba
|KO Tennis Coaching
|Kelvin Orsi
|0420 538 217
|Mudgeeraba
|KO Tennis Coaching
|Kelvin Orsi
|0420 538 217
|Morningside
|Morningside TennisGear
|Diego Diaz
|0403 561 166
|Gladstone
|Gladstone Tennis & Squash
|Joseph Servitillo
|0401 717 942
|Southport
|Marine Bailly
|Marine Bailly
|0435 316 865
|Thornside
|Bounce Sports Australia
|Rob Pentecost
|0431 046 127
|Kingaham
|Kilcoy Tennis
|Jani Kroyherr
|0466 687 373
|Coorparoo
|Tennis For Kids
|Anthony White
|0408 187 741
|Holland Park
|Tennis For Kids
|Anthony White
|0408 187 741
|Camp Hill
|Tennis For Kids
|Anthony White
|0408 187 741
|Graceville
|Tennis For Kids
|Anthony White
|0408 187 741
|Sherwood
|Tennis For Kids
|Anthony White
|0408 187 741
|Bardon
|Tennis For Kids
|Anthony White
|0408 187 741
|The Gap
|Tennis For Kids
|Anthony White
|0408 187 741
|Mareeba
|Metamorphosis Coaching
|Herold Prins
|0423 917 503
|Port Douglas
|Metamorphosis Coaching
|Herold Prins
|0423 917 503
|Samford Valley
|Southern Cross Tennis
|Jessica Catterall
|0466 883 899
|Capalaba
|Sheldon Academy of Sport Tennis
|Jake Alchin
|0431 126 664
|Tennyson
|Queensland Tennis Centre
|Casey Herbohn
|0427 620 118
|Nerang
|Platinum Tennis
|Jonathon Dent
|0488 696 939
|Wooloowin
|TennisGear
|Robyn White
|0458 465 053
|Morningside
|TennisGear
|Robyn White
|0458 465 053
|Milton
|TennisGear
|Robyn White
|0458 465 053
|Hamilton
|TennisGear
|Robyn White
|0458 465 053
|Nudgee
|TennisGear
|Robyn White
|0458 465 053
|Park Ridge
|Park Ridge Tennis
|Paul Caladine
|0411 287 081
|Beenleigh
|Beenleigh Tennis & Pickleball Centre & FPTA Tennis
|AJ (A'LYSSE) Thompson
|0405 453 304
|East Brisbane
|Malpass Tennis
|Ian Malpass
|0412 615 117
|Wynnum
|Malpass Tennis
|Ian Malpass
|0412 615 117
|Caboolture
|Malpass Tennis
|Ian Malpass
|0412 615 117
|Bribie Island
|Malpass Tennis
|Ian Malpass
|0412 615 117
|Clear Island Waters
|Surfers Paradise Tennis Club
|Peta Starr
|0411 866 069
|Southport
|Rise
|Kaden Hensel
|0405 388 143
|Mount Tamborine
|The Flying Scotsman
|Neil Fisher
|0405 265 958
|Southport
|NJ Sports
|Nick Hughes
|0413 613 985
|Redlynch
|Ryan Coffey Tennis
|Ryan Coffey
|0447 778 055
|Mountain Creek
|KT Academy Mooloolaba Tennis Club
|Shane Gordon
|0450 508 148
|Glenview Mooloolah
|KT Academy
|Adon Kronk
|0432 829 110
|Mooloolaba
|KT Academy
|Adon Kronk
|0432 829 110
|Mountain Creek
|KT Academy
|Adon Kronk
|0432 829 110
|Gladstone
|KT Academy
|Adon Kronk
|0432 829 110
|Eight Mile Plains
|Isabella Fede Tennis
|Isabella Fede
|0416 171 551
|Runaway Bay
|Pro-One Tennis Academy
|Natasha Kersten
|0405 327 004
|Proserpine
|Torque Tennis
|Anthony Hunt
|0475 073 390
|Highland Park
|KDV Sport
|Michael Mitchell
|0414 464 032
|SOUTH AUSTRALIA
|TOWN / SUBURB
|BUSINESS
|CONTACT
|PHONE
|Woodville South
|Craig Palfrey Tennis
|Craig Palfrey
|0438 171 183
|Naracoorte
|Mr Tennis
|Martin Richards
|0412 099 030
|Broadview
|Mr Tennis
|Martin Richards
|0412 099 030
|Morphett Vale
|Tennis South Academy
|Jean Van Rensburg
|0478 802 308
|Lower Mitcham
|Helen Rice Tennis School
|Helen Rice
|0417 802 630
|Bellevue Heights
|Helen Rice Tennis School
|Helen Rice
|0417 802 630
|Netherby
|Helen Rice Tennis School
|Helen Rice
|0417 802 630
|Pooraka
|Graham Starkey Tennis Coaching
|Graham Starkey
|0414 457 285
|Banksia Park
|Tea Tree Tennis
|Jason Todd
|0401 559 163
|Para Hills
|Tea Tree Tennis
|Jason Todd
|0401 559 163
|Tanunda
|Tea Tree Tennis
|Jason Todd
|0401 559 163
|Highgate
|Super Tennis
|Shane stokes
|0417 837 911
|Magill
|High Performance Tennis
|Domenic Marafiote
|0412 752 116
|Kensington Gardens
|High Performance Tennis
|Domenic Marafiote
|0412 752 116
|Linden Park
|Countrywide Tennis Coaching
|GARRY BYRNE
|0417 830 764
|Beaumont
|Countrywide Tennis Coaching
|GARRY BYRNE
|0417 830 764
|Glenelg East
|Mark Bowman Tennis
|Mark Bowman
|0416 110 607
|Kensington Gardens
|James Partington Tennis Clinics
|James Partrington
|0414 186 033
|Elizabeth
|TennisGear
|Mark Bloomfield
|0414 974 236
|Mount Gambier
|daves tennis academy
|dave boyce
|0407 573 077
|St Peters
|Todd Perry Tennis Academy
|Todd Perry
|0414 014 566
|Rostrevor
|Todd Perry Tennis Academy
|Todd Perry
|0414 014 566
|Prospect
|TK Tennis Coaching
|Theadora Kiparoglou
|0478 411 589
|Flinders Park
|Top Shot Tennis
|Caitlin Heath
|0417 822 676
|South Brighton
|Gen Dawson Tennis
|Genevieve Dawson
|0403 932 716
|Grange
|Total Tennis academy
|Tony Rehn
|0406 523 968
|Aldgate
|Total Tennis academy
|Tony Rehn
|0406 523 968
|Old Noarlunga
|Down The Line Tennis Coaching - DTL Tennis
|Ryan Russell
|0421 961 828
|Christie Downs
|Down The Line Tennis Coaching - DTL Tennis
|Ryan Russell
|0421 961 828
|Trinity Gardens
|Anything Tennis
|Chris Jackson
|0433 374 280
|West Lakes Shore
|Western Tennis Academy
|Shannon Cox
|0439 992 557
|Playford
|TennisGear
|Robyn White
|0458 465 053
|TASMANIA
|TOWN / SUBURB
|BUSINESS
|CONTACT
|PHONE
|Hobart
|Ace Tennis Coaching
|Tony Blom
|0404 128 323
|Park Grove
|Chandler Tennis
|Chris Chandler
|0414 353 060
|Launceston
|Phoebe Davis Coaching
|Phoebe Davis
|0439 746 325
|Rosny Park
|Martin Nidorfer Tennis Coaching
|Marty Nidorfer
|0437 310 504
|VICTORIA
|TOWN/SUBURB
|BUSINESS
|CONTACT
|PHONE
|Broadwater
|Warrnambool Indoor Tennis Centre
|Rob Urquhart
|0407 305 385
|Ringwood
|Ringwood Central Tennis Academy
|Maria Vallos
|0407 851 979
|Hurstbridge
|Ringwood Central Tennis Academy
|Maria Vallos
|0407 851 979
|Ringwood
|Nicole and Maria's Tennis Coaching
|Nicole Vallos
|0418 995 779
|Hurstbridge
|Nicole and Maria's Tennis Coaching
|Nicole Vallos
|0418 995 779
|Strathmore
|Tania Vanstone
|Tania Vanstone
|0404 431 883
|Spring Gully
|Jim Wid Tennis
|Jim Widdowson
|0431 299 930
|Strathdale
|Jim Wid Tennis
|Jim Widdowson
|0431 299 930
|Crib Point
|Courtcraft Coaching Services
|LES WAUGH
|0408 033 808
|Bittern
|Courtcraft Coaching Services
|LES WAUGH
|0408 033 808
|Sale
|Grandslam Fitness
|Jason Yap
|0403 082 388
|Macleod
|Wright Tennis
|Andrew Wright
|0421 064 459
|Coburg
|MatchPlay Tennis Academy
|Taso Vasiliadis
|0414 094 738
|Williamstown
|Williamstown Bayside Tennis
|John Trickey
|0418 566 399
|Sunbury
|David Theuma Tennis Coaching
|David Theuma
|0411 312 744
|Drysdale
|Transition Tennis
|Jake Dunn
|0419 687 180
|Plenty
|Tennis coaching by Laszlo Heczey
|Laszlo Heczey
|0425 785 792
|Diamond Creek
|Tennis coaching by Laszlo Heczey
|Laszlo Heczey
|0425 785 792
|Wheelers Hill
|LEEP Tennis
|Lucy Pearson
|0419 396 479
|Mount Waverly
|Danielle Jones Tennis Coaching
|Danielle Jones
|0408 125 378
|Velocity Tennis
|Gary Leech
|0438 018 820
|Oakleigh
|Victorian Tennis Academy
|Tina Keown
|0439 031 046
|South Yarra
|Victorian Tennis Academy
|Tina Keown
|0439 031 046
|East Melbourne
|Victorian Tennis Academy
|Tina Keown
|0439 031 046
|Caulfiled North
|Victorian Tennis Academy
|Tina Keown
|0439 031 046
|Brighton East
|Dendy Park Tennis Academy
|Dean Ellis
|0419 542 012
|Sandringham
|McKimm Tennis
|Timothy McKimm
|0417 054 901
|Ringwood
|Match point tennis coaching
|Daniel Kittelty
|0421 498 110
|Coburg
|Elite Tennis Academy Victoria
|Lynton Joseph
|0407 697 941
|Tullamarine
|Elite Tennis Academy Victoria
|Lynton Joseph
|0407 697 941
|Fawkner
|Elite Tennis Academy Victoria
|Lynton Joseph
|0407 697 941
|Warrandyte
|The Tennis Guru
|Craig Haslam
|0488 722 538
|Greensborough
|The Tennis Guru
|Craig Haslam
|0488 722 538
|Doncaster
|Slamin Tennis and Fitness
|Victoria (Vicky) Lee
|0403 129 648
|Macleod
|Slamin Tennis and Fitness
|Victoria (Vicky) Lee
|0403 129 648
|Blackburn
|AC Tennis
|Andrew Caldwell
|0422 208 702
|Mickelham
|Hume Tennis and Community Centre
|Tim Connelly
|0412 697 380
|Mt Waverley
|Vida Tennis
|Kane Dewhurst
|0401 052 636
|Mount Waverly
|Vida Tennis
|Angelo Giampaolo
|0407 477 798
|Gisborne
|Chapman Tennis Coaching
|Leigh Chapman
|0422 225 482
|Highton
|Any-One for Tennis
|Raelee Palmer-Morgan
|0402 335 764
|Bannockburn
|Who's for Tennis
|PAUL ANDERSON
|0402 289 341
|Epping
|Vida Tennis Epping
|Sean Hosemans
|0401 627 753
|East Malvern
|Futures Tennis Academy
|Wesley Horskins
|0412 359 711
|Elsternwick
|Futures Tennis Academy
|Wesley Horskins
|0412 359 711
|Keilor East
|Show Court Tennis
|Doug Hamilton
|0438 566 588
|Yan Yean
|Show Court Tennis
|Doug Hamilton
|0438 566 588
|Templestowe
|gptennis.com.au
|John Hampson
|0419 188 908
|Bundoora
|gptennis.com.au
|John Hampson
|0419 188 908
|Reservior
|gptennis.com.au
|John Hampson
|0419 188 908
|Yerring
|gptennis.com.au
|John Hampson
|0419 188 908
|Greensborough
|gptennis.com.au
|John Hampson
|0419 188 908
|Ivanhoe
|gptennis.com.au
|John Hampson
|0419 188 908
|Mountain Gate
|Platinum Tennis Academy
|Steven Giammarco
|0401 478 955
|Somerville
|Platinum Tennis Academy
|Steven Giammarco
|0401 478 955
|Rosebud
|Platinum Tennis Academy
|Steven Giammarco
|0401 478 955
|Hastings
|Platinum Tennis Academy
|Steven Giammarco
|0401 478 955
|Safety Beach
|Platinum Tennis Academy
|Steven Giammarco
|0401 478 955
|Balwyn North
|Fireball Tennis Academy
|Gareth Constance
|0422 270 224
|Montmorency
|Fireball Tennis Academy
|Gareth Constance
|0422 270 224
|Lower Plenty
|Fireball Tennis Academy
|Gareth Constance
|0422 270 224
|Macleod
|Fireball Tennis Academy
|Gareth Constance
|0422 270 224
|Caulfiled North
|Victorian Tennis Academy
|Richard Foley
|0411 805 204
|Keysborough
|Tennis Unlimited
|Lisa D'Amelio
|0419 104 655
|Box Hill South
|Future Demand Tennis
|Alexei Demajo
|0418 369 763
|Balwyn
|Future Demand Tennis
|Alexei Demajo
|0418 369 763
|Preston
|Future Demand Tennis
|Alexei Demajo
|0418 369 763
|Epping
|Topseed Tennis
|Yvonne Fantin
|0411 443 627
|Lalor
|Topseed Tennis
|Yvonne Fantin
|0411 443 627
|Kingsbury
|Topseed Tennis
|Yvonne Fantin
|0411 443 627
|Long Beach
|Tennisxcel
|Dianne Balestrat
|0417 609 331
|East Bentleigh
|IQ Tennis
|Kim Davis
|0412 066 598
|Parkdale
|IQ Tennis
|Kim Davis
|0412 066 598
|Greensborough
|Justin Arnold Tennis Coaching
|Justin Arnold
|0417 191 197
|Watsonia
|Justin Arnold Tennis Coaching
|Justin Arnold
|0417 191 197
|Berwick
|Set 4 Tennis
|Allison Miller
|0408 332 929
|Brighton East
|RM Tennis
|Regan Morehu
|0402 844 272
|Brighton
|Morey Tennis
|Nik Morey
|0417 508 400
|Montmorency
|Nathan Hude Tennis
|Nathan Hude
|0405 516 440
|Plenty
|Nathan Hude Tennis
|Nathan Hude
|0405 516 440
|Mill Park
|Vassallo Tennis
|Julian Cree
|0477 003 465
|Epping
|Vassallo Tennis
|Julian Cree
|0477 003 465
|Essendon
|Vida Tennis Essendon
|Ashleigh Woda
|0422 240 269
|Surrey Hills
|Nima Tennis
|Nima Roshan
|0491 063 739
|Tourquay
|Ace Tennis Hervey Bay
|Luke Harvey
|0439 723 832
|Malvern
|Jonny Rowan Tennis
|Jonathan Rowan
|0416 215 479
|Essendon
|Vida Tennis Essendon
|Nick Opasinov
|0411 224 976
|South Yarra
|Fawkner Park Tennis Centre
|Bronte Goodwin
|0423 450 779
|Brighton
|Elsternwick Park Tennis Centre (EPTC)
|Matthew Barton
|0435 865 006
|Bentleigh
|Victory Tennis
|Greg Jones
|0431 288 352
|Euroa
|Racquet Club Tennis Coaching
|Kyle Andrews
|0405 208 529
|Benalla
|Racquet Club Tennis Coaching
|Kyle Andrews
|0405 208 529
|Warrnambool
|Bounce About Tennis
|Danielle Higgins
|0458 926 977
|Mailors Flat
|Bounce About Tennis
|Danielle Higgins
|0458 926 977
|Glen Iris
|Toptenn Tennis Academy
|Tim Shackleton
|0411 299 017
|Deepdene
|Toptenn Tennis Academy
|Tim Shackleton
|0411 299 017
|Kew
|Toptenn Tennis Academy
|Tim Shackleton
|0411 299 017
|St Albans
|DHA Tennis Academy
|Darren Ha
|0422 483 097
|Sunshine
|DHA Tennis Academy
|Darren Ha
|0422 483 097
|Kew
|Vida Tennis Kew
|Danny Oltvay
|0425 791 441
|Templestowe
|GP tennis
|Jayden Neilson
|0438 043 030
|Williamstown
|VIDA Tennis West
|Andrew Whittington
|0419 546 458
|Niddrie
|Funtastic Tennis
|Jason Mckee
|0417 301 882
|Glen Waverly
|Jon's Tennis Academy
|Jonathan Herrmann
|0402 159 165
|Rowville
|Jon's Tennis Academy
|Jonathan Herrmann
|0402 159 165
|Devon Meadows
|Jon's Tennis Academy
|Jonathan Herrmann
|0402 159 165
|Bulleen
|Vida Tennis- Bulleen
|Blake Poyser
|0402 442 414
|Baramduda
|Tennis 11
|Brock Dixon
|0408 066 506
|Aintree
|In2tennis
|Luke Hodgkin
|0417 507 610
|Hidden Valley
|JN Tennis Coaching
|Jessica Norris
|0408 162 774
|Heidleberg
|GP Tennis
|John Paci
|0433 514 441
|Bundoora
|GP Tennis
|John Paci
|0433 514 441
|Keon Park
|GP Tennis
|John Paci
|0433 514 441
|Eltham
|GP Tennis
|John Paci
|0433 514 441
|Parkdale
|ML Tennis
|Michael Logarzo
|0431 407 294
|Hawksburn
|ML Tennis
|Michael Logarzo
|0431 407 294
|Seaspray
|Bionic Tennis Coaching
|Nicole Bauer
|0409 692 852
|Longford
|Bionic Tennis Coaching
|Nicole Bauer
|0409 692 852
|Stratford
|Bionic Tennis Coaching
|Nicole Bauer
|0409 692 852
|WESTERN AUSTRALIA
|TOWN/SUBURB
|BUSINESS
|CONTACT
|PHONE
|Duncraig
|Instyle Tennis
|Richard
|0433 777 195
|Brentwood
|Tennis Excellence
|Dan
|0408 197 750
|Melville
|Tennis Excellence
|Dan
|0408 197 750
|Wembley Downs
|Tennis Excellence
|Dan
|0408 197 750
|Bunbury
|Tennis Excellence
|Dan
|0408 197 750
|Dunsbrough
|Tennis Excellence
|Dan
|0408 197 750
|Nedlands
|Tennis HQ
|Warren
|0411 159 395
|Bunbury
|Tennis Excellence Bunbury
|Andrew
|0419 913 294
|Dunsbrough
|Tennis Excellence Bunbury
|Andrew
|0419 913 294
|Dalkeith
|MastaStroke Tennis System
|Matt
|0407 983 045
|Safety Bay
|New Zone Tennis
|Heiner
|0457 524 903
|Mosman Park
|Aspire Tennis Professionals
|Sam
|0438 842 123
|Menora
|The Tennis Pro
|Ian
|0432 432 097
|Bull Creek
|Perth Performance Tennis
|Eddy
|0434 930 147
|Warwick
|Next Step Tennis Academy
|Ashley
|0413 030 031
|Bayswater
|Tiny Tots Tennis
|Anthony
|0400 643 355
|Kalamunda
|Tiny Tots Tennis
|Anthony
|0400 643 355
|Canning Vale
|Tiny Tots Tennis
|Anthony
|0400 643 355
|Morely
|Tiny Tots Tennis
|Anthony
|0400 643 355
|Geraldton
|Dynamic Tennis Coaching
|Natalie
|0413 345 657
|Cottesloe
|Tennis Approach
|Callum
|0413 978 511
|Thornlie
|Top Shot Tennis
|Darren
|0412 497 778
|Roleystone
|Top Shot Tennis
|Darren
|0412 497 778
|Byford
|Top Shot Tennis
|Darren
|0412 497 778
|Bicton
|Marshalls Tennis Academy
|Scott Marshall
|0411 102 755
|Leederville
|Tennis Lessons Perth
|Peter Gerrans
|0417 935 659
|Morely
|Tennis Lessons Perth
|Peter Gerrans
|0417 935 659
|Rockingham
|Tennis Lessons Perth
|Peter Gerrans
|0417 935 659
|Mandurah
|Tennis Lessons Perth
|Peter Gerrans
|0417 935 659
|Maylands
|MVP Tennis Academy
|Travis Weir
|0410 391 275
|Shenton Park
|Tennis Factory
|Matt Bull
|0405 415 401
|East Fremantle
|Tennis Factory
|Matt Bull
|0405 415 401
|City Beach
|Coastal Tennis
|Nick Kirkbride
|0419 923 495
|Eleebana
|Cagney Tennis Academy
|Derek Cagney
|0477 703 230
|Lakelands
|Cagney Tennis Academy
|Derek Cagney
|0477 703 230
|Fletcher
|Cagney Tennis Academy
|Derek Cagney
|0477 703 230
|Perth
|Tennis Central
|Ben McLaughlin
|0408 360 557
|East Victoria Park
|ABC TENNIS AND SPORTS SERVICES
|William Enrique Becerra Suarez
|0424 777 242
|The Vines
|ABC TENNIS AND SPORTS SERVICES
|William Enrique Becerra Suarez
|0424 777 242
|Kelmscott
|ABC TENNIS AND SPORTS SERVICES
|William Enrique Becerra Suarez
|0424 777 242
|Riverton
|Lobo Tennis
|Laercio Lobo
|0432 096 621
|Brentwood
|Tennis Excellence
|Matteo Menna
|0467 634 120
|Peppermint Grove
|Prime Tennis
|Richard Sansom
|0405 407 390
|Swanbourne
|Prime Tennis
|Richard Sansom
|0405 407 390
|Lesmurdie
|Moore Tennis Coaching
|Shaun Moore
|0404 197 798
|High Wycombe
|Moore Tennis Coaching
|Shaun Moore
|0404 197 798
|Innaloo
|Tiny Tots & AllStar Tennis West Coast
|Benjamin Cribb
|0410 909 822
|Carine
|Tiny Tots & AllStar Tennis West Coast
|Benjamin Cribb
|0410 909 822
|Floreat
|Tiny Tots & AllStar Tennis West Coast
|Benjamin Cribb
|0410 909 822
|North Beach
|Europe Tennis Academy
|Philipp Lamprecht
|0416 389 270
|Floreat
|Justin Manaf
|Justin Manaf
|0435 360 842
|Busselton
|Tennissouthwest
|Calum Macaulay
|0400 486 640
|North Perth
|Playtennis
|Rhys McDougall
|0401 873 440
|Inglewood
|Playtennis
|Rhys McDougall
|0401 873 440
*AusPlay is a large scale national population tracking survey funded and led by Sport Australia. AusPlay data included is from the most recent release for the 12 months ending June 2021.