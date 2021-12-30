Social round-up: Aussie stars ready for 2022 season

There is not long to go now until the 2022 season begins - and we can't wait! But first, this week's social round-up begins with a festive theme ...
Ajla Tomljanovic was feeling the Christmas spirit:
As was Alex de Minaur:
Heath Davidson and Dylan Alcott shared their Christmas wishes with Santa:
As Ellen Perez and Matt Ebden enjoyed time with their loved ones:
John Millman had a colourful backyard Christmas:
Then like many Australians, faced a long wait for a COVID test:
Ash Barty has had a busy few days. The world No.1 returned to Rod Laver Arena, as her Australian summer preparations continue:
Barty also caught up with fellow Newcombe Medallist and world No.1 Dylan Alcott to enjoy some cricket at the MCG:
Luke and Daria Saville shared a video from their wedding day earlier this month:
Priscilla Hon is excited for the new season to begin:
Monique Adamczak is looking forward to her competitive return this summer:
Proud South Australian Darren Cahill is counting down the days until the Adelaide International:
And Grand Slam champion Sam Stosur made a big announcement about her singles career:
