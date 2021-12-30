Melbourne Summer Set wildcards revealed

Aleksandar Vukic, Chris O'Connell, Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Ellen Perez and Seone Mendez have been handed main draw wildcards at the Melbourne Summer Set.

The Melbourne Summer Set will be played at Melbourne Park next week. Qualifying action begins on 3 January, with finals on 9 January.

Vukic and O'Connell join previously announced wildcard Nick Kyrgios in the main draw of an ATP 250 tournament.

The 25-year-old Vukic is currently at a career-high ranking of world No.156 after reaching two ATP Challenger finals in November.

O'Connell's 2021 season highlights include scoring a first top-50 win to reach the Australian Open second round and defeating world No.23 Jannik Sinner to advance to a maiden ATP-level quarterfinal at Atlanta.

They join fellow Aussies Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson in a field headlined by world No.6 Rafael Nadal and former Australian Open semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov.

Melbourne's Marc Polmans and promising 20-year-old Rinky Hijikata, who claimed four ITF singles titles in 2021, have received qualifying wildcards.

Melbourne Summer SetATP 250 Singles main draw wildcards Age Rank Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 26 No.93 Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 25 No.156 Chris O'Connell (AUS) 27 No.175 Singles qualifying draw wildcards Age Rank Marc Polmans (AUS) 24 No.196 Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 20 No.375

Two WTA 250 tournaments will be played concurrently during the Melbourne Summer Set, featuring Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Simona Halep.

Astra Sharma, who won her maiden WTA title and recorded her first year-end top-100 finish in 2021, and Lizette Cabrera have received main draw wildcards for the first WTA 250 event.

Kimberly Birrell, Taylah Preston and Zoe Hives have qualifying wildcards.

Birrell and Hives are both returning from long injury lay-offs, while 16-year-old Preston is set to make her WTA-level debut.

Melbourne Summer SetWTA 250 #1 Singles main draw wildcards Age Rank Astra Sharma (AUS) 26 No.98 Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 24 No.173 TBC Singles qualifying draw wildcards Age Rank Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 23 No.741 Zoe Hives (AUS) 25 No.624 Taylah Preston (AUS) 16 - TBC

Ellen Perez, a qualifier at Wimbledon in 2021, and Seone Mendez, a 22-year-old who advanced to her first WTA-level quarterfinal in August, have received main draw wildcards for the second WTA 250 event.

Arina Rodionova, Olivia Tjandramulia and Gabriella Da Silva-Fick have received qualifying wildcards.

Melbourne Summer SetWTA 250 #2 Singles main draw wildcards Age Rank Ellen Perez (AUS) 26 No.196 Seone Mendez (AUS) 22 No.239 TBC Singles qualifying draw wildcards Age Rank Arina Rodionova (AUS) 32 No.152 Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS) 24 No.521 Gabriella Da Silva-Fick (AUS) 21 No.592 TBC

The final wildcard recipients will be announced in coming days.

Tickets are now on sale for the Melbourne Summer Set. Prices begin at $19, with kids able to attend for free.

> BUY NOW: Melbourne Summer Set tickets