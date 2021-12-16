Social round-up: More major life milestones for Aussie stars

Last week's social round-up was a celebration of Luke Saville and Daria Gavrilova's recent wedding and there's even more major life milestones to celebrate for Australian tennis players this week ...
Destanee Aiava announced her engagement:
While Priscilla Hon bought a house:
In other news, Ajla Tomljanovic reflected on her 2021 season:
John Millman is excited to be home:
James Duckworth shared an insight into his nutrition habits:
Matt Ebden enjoyed a preview screen of the King Richard movie:
Monique Adamczak is preparing for a comeback:
Storm Sanders is all smiles during her pre-season training:
So too is Alexei Popyrin:
Thanasi Kokkinakis is working hard:
While Li Tu was joined by some AFL stars, including 2021 Brownlow Medallist Ollie Wines, for a training session:
Finally, tomorrow is the 2021 Australian Tennis Awards and we are looking forward to celebrating all the achievements of our tennis community:
