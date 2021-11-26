The search for the next big SportsTech startup continues

Tennis Australia has again teamed up with American company Techstars, LaunchVic and Victoria University, to find the next big idea in SportsTech.

Following on from the success of the inaugural Techstars SportsTech Melbourne Accelerator, the search is on to find early-stage companies that focus on technologies that will benefit the sports, health and entertainment industry.

"We've been on the innovation journey for several years now as we work to grow the connection with our sport and our events," Tennis Australia CEO & Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

"We are delighted to partner again with Techstars, LaunchVic and Victoria University to run another Techstars SportsTech Melbourne Accelerator.

"The inaugural Accelerator in 2020 had hundreds of start-ups from more than 40 nations apply to be a part of the program and the founders of the 10 selected companies hailed from various backgrounds including serial entrepreneurs, artificial intelligence and automotive engineers, sport science professors and ex-athletes.

"The Accelerator has proven itself as a great way to assist us in identifying new sports, health and entertainment technologies at the earliest stages. When combined with the power of our VC fund Wildcard Ventures, it allows us to easily lend our vast experience and global events platform to test and mould these start-ups into companies that will benefit all sports in the long run.

"We're excited to see who will apply to be part of the 2022 program," Tiley continued.

Ten companies will be selected at Australian Open 2022 to take part in the 13-week intensive program featuring mentors from the sports, venture capital, technology and entertainment industries.

The program will conclude in June 2022, culminating in a demonstration day where the startups will pitch their accelerated business models to investors and industry leaders.

"2021 has been a record year of investment in SportsTech. With interest in digital fitness, NFTs and fantasy sports leading the way, we can't wait for what 2022 brings. We had so many high quality submissions last time around, we're looking forward to the front row seats that allow us to see how the 2022 cohort plan to innovate and disrupt the sports world around us," Tennis Australia Head of Innovation Dr Machar Reid said.

The Accelerator will be run virtually, with the official start on 21 March 2022.

Applications for the 2022 Techstars SportsTech Melbourne Accelerator close on 1 December 2021. Startups interested in learning more about the program are encouraged to visit:

to apply.

