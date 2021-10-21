Social round-up: Painting the town Dylan

It's been a busy few days for our Aussie tennis stars, as this week's social round-up highlights ...

Golden Slam winner Dylan Alcott is a big deal - and now has his own mural in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond to prove it:

John Peers won his biggest title in three years, claiming victory at Indian Wells alongside Slovakia's Filip Polasek:

Title town for 🇦🇺 @johnwpeers & Filip Polasek 🇸🇰



They hold off Karatsev/Rublev 6-3, 7-6(5) to lift their first ATP Masters 1000 title as a team 🏆



🎥: @TennisTV | @BNPPARIBASOPEN pic.twitter.com/1tHgFliPgq — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 17, 2021





Rinky Hijikata captured his first professional doubles title at an ITF tournament in Portugal:

Matt Reid was a doubles finalist at an ATP Challenger in Spain:

Ajla Tomljanovic shared an insight into her career-best run at Indian Wells:

Taking the desert by storm. 🏜



Follow @Ajlatom throughout her time at the @BNPPARIBASOPEN in Indian Wells.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/r8XMl7KKze — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 16, 2021





Thanasi Kokkinakis has been working hard on the practice court:

Spot the difference? Top vs. Bottom - @TKokkinakis cleaning up his efficient movement patterns. Understanding the breaks and the acceleration can make a huge difference when recovering to take advantage of the next ball. 🧠💪🔥💥 @itpatennis @MKovacsPhD @atptour pic.twitter.com/SxXXy3ovJL — Johnny Parkes (@johnnyparkes1) October 16, 2021





Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon enjoyed some Californian sun:

Arina Rodionova visited the Californian beaches too:

Matt Ebden found a beach closer to home to enjoy:

Nick Kyrgios is happy to be back in Canberra:

Storm Sanders is in Melbourne, preparing to soon return to Europe and represent Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals:

There is no time to rest for reigning Australian Open champions Heath Davidson and Dylan Alcott:

Meanwhile, John Millman has a song stuck in his head:

A Wiggles song somehow found it’s way into my news feed. Haven’t been able to get “Fruit Salad” out of my head all morning… talk about addictive… 😵‍💫😵‍💫 — John Millman (@johnhmillman) October 19, 2021





Daria Gavrilova asked her fans for wedding hashtag ideas:

Wedding hashtag ideas?? For our wedding @LukeSaville18 — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) October 14, 2021





Ellen Perez needs help planning a holiday:

Where should I travel to in Europe to holiday and recover. I’m tired of being tired 😂😩 someone put together an itinerary for me haha — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) October 15, 2021





And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge helped launch our Win With The Wall initiative:

🚨 Win With The Wall 🎾



As we celebrate our artistic new Hitting Wall initiative, we're giving you a chance to WIN a family tennis prize pack including:



2x Adult racquets

2x Hot Shots racquets

A cap; and

1x years subscription to Australian Tennis Magazine



To enter 👇 pic.twitter.com/JaWVbaQHSH — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) October 14, 2021





