Social round-up: Painting the town Dylan

Golden Slam winner Dylan Alcott is a big deal - and now has his own mural in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond to prove it:
John Peers won his biggest title in three years, claiming victory at Indian Wells alongside Slovakia's Filip Polasek:
Rinky Hijikata captured his first professional doubles title at an ITF tournament in Portugal:
Matt Reid was a doubles finalist at an ATP Challenger in Spain:
Ajla Tomljanovic shared an insight into her career-best run at Indian Wells:
Thanasi Kokkinakis has been working hard on the practice court:
Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon enjoyed some Californian sun:
Arina Rodionova visited the Californian beaches too:
Matt Ebden found a beach closer to home to enjoy:
Nick Kyrgios is happy to be back in Canberra:
Storm Sanders is in Melbourne, preparing to soon return to Europe and represent Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals:
There is no time to rest for reigning Australian Open champions Heath Davidson and Dylan Alcott:
Meanwhile, John Millman has a song stuck in his head:
Daria Gavrilova asked her fans for wedding hashtag ideas:
Ellen Perez needs help planning a holiday:
And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge helped launch our Win With The Wall initiative:
