Social round-up: Playing in paradise

Tennis takes our top-ranked players to some pretty spectacular locations, as this week's social round-up highlights ...

Priscilla Hon has been competing in the picturesque Californian desert:

Alexei Popyrin is a fan of the views at Indian Wells too:

Ellen Perez is having a magical time in Portugal:

Li Tu is feeling lucky to be in France:

There is no place like home though, as our Australian players will also agree.

John Millman and John-Patrick Smith are certainly missing home, sharing an insight into their challenging travel schedule with Ukrainian player Illya Marchenko on his YouTube channel:

Why Australian Tennis Players are Crazy?https://t.co/N4P826cdWG — Illya Marchenko (@imarchello) October 3, 2021





An injured Daria Gavrilova is at home in Melbourne - but missing her fiance Luke Saville, who is competing overseas:

thanks for making this video dedicated to Aussies on the tennis tour haha! Haven’t seen Luke since March 🥲 and also some of my friends who unfortunately got injured are not even able to come home as there is no flights :( https://t.co/E7KkJdPNwM — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) October 5, 2021





Speaking of challenges, Todd Woodbridge's long-awaited return to golf (which has been banned in Victoria due to COVID-19 lockdowns) didn't quite go to plan:

Finally heading out to play golf and this happens! Royal Melbourne 18 west covered in hail…try again tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/oLFBrZUqhh — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) October 4, 2021





Meanwhile, Mark Philippoussis has faced some big challenges of his own to reach the final stages in television program SAS Australia:

The former Australian Davis Cup star's effort has earned widespread praise, with Darren Cahill and Thanasi Kokkinakis among his many fans:

He’s the man — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) September 29, 2021





