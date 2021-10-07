Social round-up: Playing in paradise

Tennis takes our top-ranked players to some pretty spectacular locations, as this week's social round-up highlights ...
Priscilla Hon has been competing in the picturesque Californian desert:
Alexei Popyrin is a fan of the views at Indian Wells too:
Ellen Perez is having a magical time in Portugal:
Li Tu is feeling lucky to be in France:
There is no place like home though, as our Australian players will also agree.
John Millman and John-Patrick Smith are certainly missing home, sharing an insight into their challenging travel schedule with Ukrainian player Illya Marchenko on his YouTube channel:
An injured Daria Gavrilova is at home in Melbourne - but missing her fiance Luke Saville, who is competing overseas:
Speaking of challenges, Todd Woodbridge's long-awaited return to golf (which has been banned in Victoria due to COVID-19 lockdowns) didn't quite go to plan:
Meanwhile, Mark Philippoussis has faced some big challenges of his own to reach the final stages in television program SAS Australia:
The former Australian Davis Cup star's effort has earned widespread praise, with Darren Cahill and Thanasi Kokkinakis among his many fans:
