Stosur and Zhang into US Open women's doubles semifinals

Australian Sam Stosur has advanced to a US Open women's doubles semifinal for the sixth time in her stellar career.

Wednesday 08 September 2021
Leigh Rogers
New York, USA
Sam Stosur and China's Zhang Shuai have reached the women's doubles semifinals at the US Open.

It matches their career-best result as a team in New York, having also advanced to the final four together in 2018.

The No.14 seeds progressed with a 6-2 6-3 victory against Australia's Storm Sanders and American Caroline Dolehide in quarterfinal action today. They hit 24 winners and only faced a single break point against the No.10 seeds in the 81-minute match.

The impressive performance maintains 37-year-old Stosur's unbeaten record in US Open women's doubles quarterfinal matches, improving her career record to six wins from six matches.

By making her sixth US Open women's doubles semifinal, Stosur further cements her position as one of Australia's most successful players in the Open era.

With 16 years between her first and current semifinal, Stosur has set a new Australian record for longest span between appearances.

While only one woman - Wendy Turnbull, who made seven US Open doubles semifinal appearances - has reached this stage more.

US Open women's doubles - Australian semifinalists in Open era
Margaret Court1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1975
Judy Dalton1970, 1971
Kerry Reid1970, 1971, 1977, 1978
Evonne Goolagong Cawley1972, 1973, 1974
Lesley Hunt1972, 1974
Janet Young1973
Wendy Turnbull1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1985, 1986
Elizabeth Smylie1987, 1990
Hana Mandlikova1989
Nicole Bradtke1989
Rennae Stubbs1995, 1998, 2001, 2007, 2009
Kristine Radford1995
Nicole Pratt2002
Sam Stosur2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2018, 2021
Anastasia Rodionova2010
Casey Dellacqua2013, 2015
Ash Barty2013, 2018, 2019

Note: Bold = Title-winning runs

Stosur and Zhang, who were the Australian Open 2019 champions, will play either seventh-seeded duo Alexa Guarachi of Chile and American Desirae Krawczyk or Romanians Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the semifinals.

The No.14-seeded Stosur and Zhang have not dropped a set yet this tournament and are currently on a nine-match winning streak, which includes claiming the Cincinnati title last month.

Currently ranked No.55 in doubles, Stosur is now projected to return to the world's top 40 and overtake 27-year-old Sanders as Australia's top-ranked woman.

There was mixed results today for Australians in the men's doubles quarterfinals.

John Peers progressed to his third career US Open semifinal, however Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden lost a heart-breaking battle after holding four match points.

> READ: Peers into US Open men's doubles semifinals

