Rankings update: Barty extends lead as world No.1

After winning the Cincinnati title, Ash Barty now has a considerable 3175-point advantage over her nearest rival in the women's singles rankings.

Monday 23 August 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
MASON, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates after defeating Jil Teichmann of Switzerland during the final of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 22, 2021 in Mason, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Women's singles

Ash Barty has become the first Australian woman in 48 years to win the Cincinnati singles title - and in the process, extended her lead atop of the WTA Tour rankings.

After winning her fifth title of the season, the 25-year-old Australian now holds a 3175-point lead over No.2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.

Storm Sanders is the biggest mover of the week, rising four spots to a career-high No.132 after reaching the quarterfinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Chicago.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.46+2
Astra SharmaNo.114+2
Storm SandersNo.132+4
Maddison InglisNo.144+1
Arina RodionovaNo.1570
Lizette CabreraNo.1590
Priscilla HonNo.183+1
Sam StosurNo.186+1
Ellen PerezNo.219-1
Men's singles

James Duckworth is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 29-year-old improves two spots this week to world No.67.

Alex de Minaur rises to world No.17, while Jordan Thompson has returned to the world's top 60.

The biggest mover of the week is Jeremy Beale, who improves 19 places to world No.803 after reaching two semifinals in the past month competing at ITF Futures tournaments in Tunisia.

Dane Sweeny continues to rise too. The 20-year-old improves 15 spots to a career-high world No.572, after also enjoying consistent results at ITF Futures level.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.17+1
John MillmanNo.43+1
Jordan ThompsonNo.59+4
James DuckworthNo.67+2
Alexei PopyrinNo.71+3
Nick KyrgiosNo.85-4
Christopher O'ConnellNo.126+2
Alex BoltNo.146-1
Marc PolmansNo.148+3
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.1860
Women's doubles

Sam Stosur returns to the world's top 60 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, rising 41 spots to world No.55 after winning her first tour-level title in more than two years.

Olivia Tjandramulia is the biggest mover of the week, improving 53 places to No.214. The 24-year-old captured the biggest title of her career last week at an ITF $60K tournament in Spain, teaming with Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm SandersNo.40-1
Ash BartyNo.41-1
Ellen PerezNo.46-1
Sam StosurNo.55+41
Arina RodionovaNo.770
Astra SharmaNo.1260
Ajla TomljanovicNo.1350
Jaimee FourlisNo.182-1
Lizette CabreraNo.1890
Maddison InglisNo.201-2
Men's doubles

John Peers remains Australia's top-ranked man in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Alex de Minaur falls outside the top 100 this week, dropping 57 places after he was unable to defend his Cincinnati title.

Jeremy Beale was the biggest mover, with the 26-year-old rising 49 places to world No.581 after capturing his fifth ITF Futures title of the season with fellow Aussie Thomas Fancutt.

Fancutt, also 26, improves 11 spots this week to world No.364.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.250
Luke SavilleNo.280
Max PurcellNo.410
Matthew EbdenNo.69+3
John-Patrick SmithNo.71+2
Matt ReidNo.86+1
Marc PolmansNo.96+1
Alex de MinaurNo.124-57
Jordan ThompsonNo.2080
John MillmanNo.222+2

