Rankings update: Barty extends lead as world No.1

Women's singles

Ash Barty has become the first Australian woman in 48 years to win the Cincinnati singles title - and in the process, extended her lead atop of the WTA Tour rankings.

After winning her fifth title of the season, the 25-year-old Australian now holds a 3175-point lead over No.2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.

Storm Sanders is the biggest mover of the week, rising four spots to a career-high No.132 after reaching the quarterfinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Chicago.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.46 +2 Astra Sharma No.114 +2 Storm Sanders No.132 +4 Maddison Inglis No.144 +1 Arina Rodionova No.157 0 Lizette Cabrera No.159 0 Priscilla Hon No.183 +1 Sam Stosur No.186 +1 Ellen Perez No.219 -1

Men's singles

James Duckworth is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 29-year-old improves two spots this week to world No.67.

Alex de Minaur rises to world No.17, while Jordan Thompson has returned to the world's top 60.

The biggest mover of the week is Jeremy Beale, who improves 19 places to world No.803 after reaching two semifinals in the past month competing at ITF Futures tournaments in Tunisia.

Dane Sweeny continues to rise too. The 20-year-old improves 15 spots to a career-high world No.572, after also enjoying consistent results at ITF Futures level.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.17 +1 John Millman No.43 +1 Jordan Thompson No.59 +4 James Duckworth No.67 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.71 +3 Nick Kyrgios No.85 -4 Christopher O'Connell No.126 +2 Alex Bolt No.146 -1 Marc Polmans No.148 +3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.186 0

Women's doubles

Sam Stosur returns to the world's top 60 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, rising 41 spots to world No.55 after winning her first tour-level title in more than two years.

Olivia Tjandramulia is the biggest mover of the week, improving 53 places to No.214. The 24-year-old captured the biggest title of her career last week at an ITF $60K tournament in Spain, teaming with Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Sanders No.40 -1 Ash Barty No.41 -1 Ellen Perez No.46 -1 Sam Stosur No.55 +41 Arina Rodionova No.77 0 Astra Sharma No.126 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.135 0 Jaimee Fourlis No.182 -1 Lizette Cabrera No.189 0 Maddison Inglis No.201 -2

Men's doubles

John Peers remains Australia's top-ranked man in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Alex de Minaur falls outside the top 100 this week, dropping 57 places after he was unable to defend his Cincinnati title.

Jeremy Beale was the biggest mover, with the 26-year-old rising 49 places to world No.581 after capturing his fifth ITF Futures title of the season with fellow Aussie Thomas Fancutt.

Fancutt, also 26, improves 11 spots this week to world No.364.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.25 0 Luke Saville No.28 0 Max Purcell No.41 0 Matthew Ebden No.69 +3 John-Patrick Smith No.71 +2 Matt Reid No.86 +1 Marc Polmans No.96 +1 Alex de Minaur No.124 -57 Jordan Thompson No.208 0 John Millman No.222 +2

