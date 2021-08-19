Social round-up: Aussie stars working up a sweat

We begin this week's social round-up with Jordan Thompson and Nick Kyrgios, who have been working up a sweat on the practice court in Florida:

Seone Mendez is in career-best form - and doing it in style too. The 22-year-old recently made her first tour-level quarterfinal and has improved her ranking to a new high of world No.224:

Luke Saville is at a new career-high ranking too, rising to world No.27 after reaching the Canadian Open doubles quarterfinals:

Storm Sanders and Max Purcell are excited to receive US Open wildcards:









Meanwhile, Dylan Alcott is counting down to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games:

ONE. WEEK. TO. GO



Cannot wait to pull on the green and gold again. Will do my best to make you all proud 💚💛 #tokyo2020 @paralympics @ausparalympics pic.twitter.com/yTOSNzoWka — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) August 17, 2021





A disappointed Priscilla Hon shared an injury update:

Todd Woodbridge is keeping busy in another Melbourne lockdown:

Officially 200 days in #lockdown in #Melbourne! Hate to admit it but I really have learnt to enjoy vacuuming the house! The #dyson is the best investment we’ve made in the past 18 months… — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) August 18, 2021





And ICYMI, Nick Kyrgios made a cameo appearance on #TheVoiceAU this week. But it was his older sister, Halimah, who stole the spotlight:

https://twitter.com/TheVoiceAU/status/1426836532212559877?s=20









How good are you @halimahkyrgios you have our vote at the Woodbridge household, loved it #TheVoiceAU — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) August 15, 2021





