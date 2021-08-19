Social round-up: Aussie stars working up a sweat

We begin this week's social round-up with Jordan Thompson and Nick Kyrgios, who have been working up a sweat on the practice court in Florida:
Seone Mendez is in career-best form - and doing it in style too. The 22-year-old recently made her first tour-level quarterfinal and has improved her ranking to a new high of world No.224:
Luke Saville is at a new career-high ranking too, rising to world No.27 after reaching the Canadian Open doubles quarterfinals:
Storm Sanders and Max Purcell are excited to receive US Open wildcards:
Meanwhile, Dylan Alcott is counting down to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games:
A disappointed Priscilla Hon shared an injury update:
Todd Woodbridge is keeping busy in another Melbourne lockdown:
And ICYMI, Nick Kyrgios made a cameo appearance on #TheVoiceAU this week. But it was his older sister, Halimah, who stole the spotlight:
