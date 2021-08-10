Ranking movers: A new top-ranked Aussie

Storm Sanders is now the top-ranked Australian woman in doubles, overtaking her Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games partner Ash Barty.

Tuesday 10 August 2021
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 24: Ashleigh Barty of Team Australia talks with partner Storm Sanders of Team Australia during their Women's Doubles First Round match against Nao Hibino of Team Japan and Makoto Ninomiya of Team Japan on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Men's singles

Alex de Minaur remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 22-year-old sits at world No.18.

Jeremy Beale is the biggest mover of the week, rising 62 spots to world No.820. The 26-year-old is building his ranking at ITF Futures level in Tunisia and has reached the semifinals in three of his past four tournaments.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.180
John MillmanNo.430
Jordan ThompsonNo.63-1
Alexei PopyrinNo.73-1
Nick KyrgiosNo.80-3
James DuckworthNo.85-5
Christopher O'ConnellNo.1220
Alex BoltNo.144-3
Marc PolmansNo.150-1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.183+1
Women's singles

Ash Barty is spending her 81st consecutive week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings. It is the ninth longest reign in tour history, with Barty this week overtaking Martina Hingis' best effort of 80 weeks (from March 1997 to October 1998).

Seone Mendez is the biggest mover of the week, rising 45 places to world No.224 after reaching her first WTA-level quarterfinal. The 22-year-old, who won four matches as qualifier in Cluj-Napoca last week, is now the No.11-ranked Australian woman.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.49+1
Astra SharmaNo.116-4
Storm SandersNo.1390
Maddison InglisNo.147-1
Arina RodionovaNo.155-1
Lizette CabreraNo.158+2
Priscilla HonNo.1800
Sam StosurNo.1860
Ellen PerezNo.217+5
Men's doubles

John Millman has moved into the Australian top 10, rising 35 places to world No.226 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

It is the 32-year-old's highest ranking since May 2019 and follows a quarterfinal run at last week's ATP 500 tournament in Washington.

There are currently eight Australian men ranked inside the world's top 100, led by world No.25 John Peers.

Dane Sweeny, who rises 66 spots to world No.800, and Tristan Schoolkate, who improves 71 places to world No.851, are the biggest movers of the week. They have made back-to-back semifinal appearances at ITF Futures tournaments in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.250
Luke SavilleNo.300
Max PurcellNo.40+1
Alex de MinaurNo.67-1
Matthew EbdenNo.720
John-Patrick SmithNo.74+1
Matt ReidNo.870
Marc PolmansNo.97+2
Jordan ThompsonNo.208-10
John MillmanNo.226+35
Women's doubles

Storm Sanders is now the top-ranked Australian in the WTA doubles rankings. The 26-year-old rises two places this week to a new career-high of world No.39 and overtakes Ash Barty, who has slipped five spots to world No.40.

Ellen Perez is also on the rise, improving three places to world No.47 after reaching the semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in San Jose last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Storm SandersNo.39+2
Ash BartyNo.40-5
Ellen PerezNo.47+3
Arina RodionovaNo.780
Sam StosurNo.98+1
Astra SharmaNo.123-2
Ajla TomljanovicNo.133-1
Jaimee FourlisNo.182-4
Monique AdamczakNo.192-7
Lizette CabreraNo.193-7

