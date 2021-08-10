Ranking movers: A new top-ranked Aussie

Men's singles

Alex de Minaur remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 22-year-old sits at world No.18.

Jeremy Beale is the biggest mover of the week, rising 62 spots to world No.820. The 26-year-old is building his ranking at ITF Futures level in Tunisia and has reached the semifinals in three of his past four tournaments.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.18 0 John Millman No.43 0 Jordan Thompson No.63 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.73 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.80 -3 James Duckworth No.85 -5 Christopher O'Connell No.122 0 Alex Bolt No.144 -3 Marc Polmans No.150 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.183 +1

Women's singles

Ash Barty is spending her 81st consecutive week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings. It is the ninth longest reign in tour history, with Barty this week overtaking Martina Hingis' best effort of 80 weeks (from March 1997 to October 1998).

Seone Mendez is the biggest mover of the week, rising 45 places to world No.224 after reaching her first WTA-level quarterfinal. The 22-year-old, who won four matches as qualifier in Cluj-Napoca last week, is now the No.11-ranked Australian woman.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.49 +1 Astra Sharma No.116 -4 Storm Sanders No.139 0 Maddison Inglis No.147 -1 Arina Rodionova No.155 -1 Lizette Cabrera No.158 +2 Priscilla Hon No.180 0 Sam Stosur No.186 0 Ellen Perez No.217 +5

Men's doubles

John Millman has moved into the Australian top 10, rising 35 places to world No.226 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

It is the 32-year-old's highest ranking since May 2019 and follows a quarterfinal run at last week's ATP 500 tournament in Washington.

There are currently eight Australian men ranked inside the world's top 100, led by world No.25 John Peers.

Dane Sweeny, who rises 66 spots to world No.800, and Tristan Schoolkate, who improves 71 places to world No.851, are the biggest movers of the week. They have made back-to-back semifinal appearances at ITF Futures tournaments in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.25 0 Luke Saville No.30 0 Max Purcell No.40 +1 Alex de Minaur No.67 -1 Matthew Ebden No.72 0 John-Patrick Smith No.74 +1 Matt Reid No.87 0 Marc Polmans No.97 +2 Jordan Thompson No.208 -10 John Millman No.226 +35

Women's doubles

Storm Sanders is now the top-ranked Australian in the WTA doubles rankings. The 26-year-old rises two places this week to a new career-high of world No.39 and overtakes Ash Barty, who has slipped five spots to world No.40.

Ellen Perez is also on the rise, improving three places to world No.47 after reaching the semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in San Jose last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Sanders No.39 +2 Ash Barty No.40 -5 Ellen Perez No.47 +3 Arina Rodionova No.78 0 Sam Stosur No.98 +1 Astra Sharma No.123 -2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.133 -1 Jaimee Fourlis No.182 -4 Monique Adamczak No.192 -7 Lizette Cabrera No.193 -7

> READ: Aussies enjoy winning starts at Canada Masters