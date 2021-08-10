Aussies make winning starts at Canada Masters

Toronto, Canada

Australian players have made an impressive start at the Canada Masters, with John Millman and James Duckworth both advancing to the second round.

Millman scored a 6-3 7-6(4) opening-round victory against Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, while Duckworth eliminated world No.40 Taylor Fritz in his main draw debut.

Duckworth, a world No.85-ranked qualifer, hit eight aces in a 7-6(2) 6-3 victory. It is his fifth career main draw win at ATP Masters 1000 level.

The 29-year-old Duckworth plays No.16 seed and recently-crowned Washington champion Jannik Sinner in the second round, while Millman has set up a showdown with No.11 seed Gael Monfils.

Nick Kyrgios won't be joining them, after losing his opening-round clash with American Reilly Opelka today.

In men's doubles action, Luke Saville and Dutch partner Midwe Middelkoop scored a 6-7(5) 6-1 [13-11] victory against Max Purcell and British former world No.1 Jamie Murray.

Aussies in action - Toronto

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) d [Q] Ricardas Berankis (LTU) 6-3 7-6(4)

[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) d Taylor Fritz (USA) 7-6(2) 6-3

Reilly Opelka (USA) d [WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) 6-7(5) 6-1 [13-11]

Aslan Karatsev (RUS)/Dusan Lajovic (SRB) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-4 6-7(4) [10-8]



COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[12] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

John Millman (AUS) v [11] Gael Monfils (FRA)

[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) v [16] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Men's doubles, first round

[6] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Cristian Garin (CHI)

Men's doubles, second round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v TBC

Montreal, Canada

Ajla Tomljanovic was unable to complete her opening-round match at a WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

The world No.49 won the first set 6-2, before France's Fiona Ferro bounced back to level the match at one-set apiece. Tomljanovic then retired due to a right hip injury after one hour and 24 minutes on court.

It leaves Ellen Perez, who is competing in doubles alongside former world No.1 Kveta Peschke, as the last remaining Australian competitor at the tournament.

Aussies in action - Montreal

RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

Fiona Ferro (FRA) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 2-6 6-2 ret.

COMING UP

Women's doubles, first round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)