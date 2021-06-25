Doubles draws revealed for Wimbledon 2021

The draws are set for the gentlemen's and ladies' doubles competitions at Wimbledon 2021.

Australian Open 2020 finalists Max Purcell and Luke Saville lead the Aussie charge in the gentlemen's doubles competition. The No.16 seeds open their campaign against fellow all-Australian combination John Peers and Jordan Thompson.

Peers is Australia's top-ranked doubles player at world No.24. He is partnering Davis Cup team-mate Thompson after a recent split with New Zealand's Michael Venus.

Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, who were Australian Open quarterfinalists and made an ATP Challenger doubles final on grass earlier this month, play Venus and his new partner Tim Puetz in the opening round.

In total, there are six teams featuring Australian players in the 64-team draw.

Wimbledon 2021Gentlemen's doubles, first round [16] Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v John Peers (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) Matthew Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [12] Tim Puetz (GER)/Michael Venus (NZL) Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v [WC] Luke Johnson (GBR)/Anton Matusevich (GBR) John Millman (AUS)/Guido Pella (ARG) v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)/Dominik Koepfer (GER) Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Austin Krajicek (USA)/Tennys Sandgren (USA)

There are five teams featuring Australian players in the ladies' doubles draw.

Sam Stosur, a three-time Wimbledon doubles finalist, is teaming up with American Coco Vandeweghe. They face Russian Anna Kalinskaya and Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in the first round.

Storm Sanders also has an American partner, playing with Caroline Dolehide. The recent Nottingham finalists have been pitted against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan and American Ann Li in the opening round.

Ash Barty, the top-ranked Australian woman in doubles at world No.30, has not entered.

This makes Ellen Perez, who is partnering Russian Daria Kasatkina, the highest-ranked Aussie in the draw. The world No.49's first-round opponents are No.12-seeded American duo Coco Gauff and Caty McNally.

Wimbledon 2021Ladies' doubles, first round Sam Stosur (AUS)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v Anna Kalinskaya (RUS)/Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) Ellen Perez (AUS)/Daria Kasatkina (RUS) v [12] Coco Gauff (USA)/Caty McNally (USA) Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Kaja Juvan (SLO)/Ann Li (USA) Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Zarina Diyas (KAZ) v [2] Timea Babos (HUN)/Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Christina McHale (USA) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Nao Hibino (JPN)

The Wimbledon singles draws were also announced earlier today, with several of our Aussie players pitted against top-ranked opponents.

