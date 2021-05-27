Social round-up: Serving inspiration on and off the court

We love having a title win to celebrate in our weekly social round-ups - and it's extra special to see Thanasi Kokkinakis back in the winners' circle after his horror run with injuries.

Kokkinakis claimed his first pro title in three years in Italy last weekend, winning an ATP Challenger event in Biella:

Meanwhile, Matt Ebden and Bernard Tomic hit the practice court together before Roland Garros qualifying began:





Storm Sanders is enjoying a winning run in Paris, where she is through to the final qualifying round:

Ellen Perez made a winning debut at Roland Garros - and she's got some big records in sight:

Ash Barty, the Roland Garros 2019 champion, is back in Paris preparing for when main draw action begins on Sunday:





But unfortunately, Sam Stosur won't be playing at Roland Garros this year:

Nick Kyrgios, who is also missing the season's second Grand Slam event, played basketball with Aussie champion Andrew Bogut this week:

Love you man!!! Was a pleasure meeting you 🙏🏽❤️👑 haha you know me no matter what, if there is basketball involved I will be sweating haha https://t.co/3DZ6nCgMhl — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) May 20, 2021





Kyrgios also has the Laver Cup, scheduled in Boston in September, on his mind:

Dylan Alcott is on his way to Paris to defend his quad wheelchair singles title - but still had time to work on his podcast:

Pumped to have Michael and Kassandra on ListenABLE this week! Ep drops Monday. Subscribe so you don’t miss it! #LOSTAU #LoveOnTheSpectrum https://t.co/O3YOJjQkS0 — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) May 25, 2021





Todd Woodbridge is preparing for a big fortnight in the commentary booth alongside fellow Aussie greats Sam Groth and Jelena Dokic:





Ellen Perez shared her tennis story with Behind The Racquet, highlighting how she learnt resilience from a young age:

“Positivity is who I am. For me, it's about being on the court and being able to compete. I feel very fortunate.⁣⁣”



Go to https://t.co/ZVQucQepU4 for @EllenPerez95 full story, podcasts, and merch! pic.twitter.com/svUIlvoThb — Behind The Racquet (@BehindTRacquet) May 21, 2021





And speaking of inspiration, Ash Barty has reflected on the importance of the Olympic Games and the impact of Australian athletics champion Cathy Freeman:

During #Sydney2000, a young girl couldn't take her eye off Cathy Freeman.



Now that young girl is the world No.1 tennis player. 🇦🇺🎾



“I think being a part of the Australian Olympic team will be nothing short of remarkable.”@ashbarty @TennisAustralia @ITFTennis @AUSOlympicTeam — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) May 25, 2021





