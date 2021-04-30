Tennis Australia appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Senior executive Katrina Blair is set to join Tennis Australia in the role of Chief Financial Officer.

"We are excited to welcome Katrina Blair to the team and believe her strong commercial and leadership capabilities will help in our organisation's recovery from the effects of the pandemic," Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

"Katrina has an impressive background leading many high-performing teams in the areas of governance, risk, procurement and technology as well as finance. Her history in implementing transformation while simultaneously improving employee engagement and productivity will stand her in good stead at Tennis.

"In a newly defined broader scope, Katrina will lead the Business Services team, incorporating the areas of Finance, Integrity & Compliance, Procurement and Technology, to provide the most effective support for the growth of our business and sport."

In her current position at mining services company Orica, Blair has led the transformation of their Finance team. Prior to Orica, she spent 18 years in various roles at BHP including as Financial Controller for the highly lucrative Australia region.

"I am delighted to be joining the Tennis Australia team in the role of Chief Financial Officer. I am looking forward to combining the Business Services portfolio to draw on the strengths and abilities of the teams to deliver excellence in support of the organisation," Blair said.

Blair will commence in the role on 1 June 2021.