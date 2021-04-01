Social round-up: Miami fun and honest reflections

Many of Australia's top-ranked players have been competing in Miami this week, which is where we begin the latest social round-up ...
Ash Barty has made a winning return to the tour, advancing to the semifinals at the Miami Open:
A career-first top-20 win in Miami gave James Duckworth a big reason to smile:
Storm Sanders enjoyed her time in Miami too, making the second round in singles and doubles:
Thanasi Kokkinakis also impressed, qualifying then recording his first ATP Masters 1000 main draw win in three years:
Meanwhile, Matt Ebden is in Italy preparing for the clay-court season:
Back home in Australia, Dylan Alcott had his first COVID vaccination:
Alex Bolt made a new friend:
Todd Woodbridge is excited to see tennis events returning across the country:
Lleyton Hewitt and son Cruz are working hard on the practice court:
And finally, an honest and reflective Nick Kyrgios is just trying to be himself:
