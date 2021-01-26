Serving up regional events to give back to communities

Tennis Australia hosted four events across Victoria today to bring tennis communities together following a difficult 2020.

Supported by the National Australia Day Council, the community tennis events were hosted at Wodonga Tennis Centre, Orbost Tennis Club, Bairnsdale Tennis Club and Melbourne Park, with a focus on the themes of reflect, respect and celebrate.

Live music, food and activations offered something for everyone, with classic Australian Open matches featured on the big screen, and community members enjoying the chance to get on court and have a hit.

"The theme of reflect, respect and celebrate is a great opportunity for communities to come together, reflect on our nation's true history, respect we all have a contribution to make, and celebrate our country and its place in the world," said Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Matt Dwyer.

"It's been a difficult year for so many - we've been separated from our friends and family, and now we have the chance to reconnect through tennis, a sport for everyone."

National Australia Day Council CEO Karlie Brand related that providing opportunities for Australians to come together on our national day has never been more important.

"That's why the National Australia Day Council has provided $15 million in grants to support COVIDsafe Australia Day events in 2021," Brand said.

"The National Australia Day Council is delighted to support the Australian Open to deliver an Australia Day that encourages communities in Melbourne and across Victoria to come together and reflect, respect and celebrate."

Special invitations to the Melbourne Park were issued to frontline workers, multicultural communities and members of local tennis communities who have gone above and beyond during the challenges presented by COVID-19.

All funds raised will be donated to Australian mental health and wellbeing support organisation Beyond Blue.