Social round-up: On-court smiles and summer fun

The countdown to Australian Open 2021 is on, with most of the world's best players arriving in Australia this week ...
After his title-winning run in Turkey, Alex de Minaur is training at Melbourne Park:
Ajla Tomljanovic, who started her season in Abu Dhabi, is excited to be back in Melbourne too:
John Peers, with family in tow, had a shorter flight. He's landed in Melbourne from Perth:
Abbie Myers, who competed in Australian Open qualifying in Dubai last week, is happy to be back on home soil:
So too is Matthew Ebden, who is approaching two weeks in hotel quarantine with a positive mindset after his return from AO qualifying in Doha:
Ellen Perez is looking for social media inspiration to keep her busy in quarantine:
Perhaps she should watch some live sport? John Millman has been enjoying the cricket:
All these arrivals has Melbourne-based Arina Rodionova feeling excited:
Meanwhile, Maddison Inglis celebrated her 23rd birthday this week:
Todd Woodbridge visited country Victoria to join in AO Holiday Program fun:
And finally, Nick Kyrgios is reflecting on the importance of making others smile:
It is a great message from the Aussie star. Hopefully we'll be seeing lots more smiles on court soon - at Melbourne Park and all across the country. Happy hitting!
