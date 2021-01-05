AO Holiday Programs now taking bookings across Australia

More than 30,000 kids will get a taste of the Australian Open as AO Holiday Programs launch across the country in the lead-up to all the Grand Slam action.

AO Holiday Programs have been designed to inspire kids of all ages through the power, profile and excitement of the Australian Open, one of the world's biggest sporting events. In 2021 it will have the added bonus of supporting local tennis coaches and clubs, many who've suffered a year of disruption due to both bushfires and COVID-19.

A range of AO-themed activities and resources has been developed specifically for local coaches to use in their summer school holiday programs, which will take place between 4 and 21 January 2021.

As well as giving them the opportunity to improve their on-court tennis skills, kids will enjoy fun activities such as official AO Ballkid drills and experience some special behind the scenes glimpses of the AO, with messages from top players adding to the excitement.

Participants will also be rewarded with exclusive player lanyards, lesson plans, certificates and giveaways.

"It's more important than ever before to share the excitement of the Australian Open across the country and give kids an opportunity to be a part of this fantastic event," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

"The AO Holiday Programs are a terrific initiative and a great way to get kids excited about, and increase their engagement in our great sport.

"This has been a challenging year for so many of our communities who started 2020 devastated by bushfire, and were then hit hard by COVID-19. The AO Holiday Programs will not only be fun for the kids involved, but will also, in a significant way, help support those coaches whose businesses have also been adversely affected. Tennis is a sport with a tradition of bringing people together and has the power to strengthen communities and foster lifetime friendships."

AO Holiday Programs can be booked across Australia in the below locations:

Australian Capital Territory

Tennis club Coach Contact number Campbell Tennis Club Daniel Fraser 0490 606 984 Eastlake Tennis Club David Beniamini 0412 623 713 Hume Tennis Club, Yass Scott Eulenstein 0421 016 365 Kaleen Tennis Club Nelson Parker 0422 809 160 North Woden Tennis Club Frank Calabria 0438 258 624 Old Parliament House Tennis Club Avinash Baskar 0423 300 380 Old Parliament House Tennis Club Robbie Manzano 0423 366 014 Pines Tennis ClubGold Creek SchoolMerici CollegeWeston Creek Tennis Club Robert Jamieson 0432 118 204

New South Wales

Tennis club Coach Contact number Annandale Tennis ClubBalmain Tennis ClubBurwood Tennis Club Neil Armstrong 0404 845 925 Bathurst Tennis Centre Andrew Mitton 0419 499 467 Bow Bowing Tennis CourtsIngleburn Tennis Club Ricky Neilsen 0419 499 469 Bowral Tennis club Susie Purvis 0417 308 457 Brenan Park Tennis Centre Joe Porley 0418 238 127 Broken Hill Tennis club Geoff Spangler 0438 973 641 Camden Tennis Club Laurie Geist 0414 251 408 Canberra Tennis Centre Nathan Price 0407 219 572 Chatswood Tennis Club Andrew Crawley 0402 842 224 Cherrybrooke Tennis Club Melissa Dolahenty (02) 9899 8217 Club Banora Scott Styman 0418 737 644 Covenant Christian School Lisa Catto 0407 051 138 Cowra Tennis Club Helen Garratt 0407 139 164 District Park Broadmeadow Richard Nicholls 0412 089 777 Evans Head Tennis Club Michael Miskle 0417 532 739 Fernhill Tennis Club Jamie William Swindells 0422 826 089 Gosford Tennis Club Alex Fielding 0404 946 971 Hawkesbury District TennisRichmond Tennis Centre Gavin Yip (02) 4578 8999 Hay Tennis Club Lani Houston 0408 932 161 Home Court Ian Chappel 0421 052 727 Kempsey Tennis Club Vicki Allman 0425 251 529 Kotara Park Tennis Club John Tessier 0414 899 623 Lismore Tennis Club Bianca Nugent 0429 390 701 Mosman Tennis Club Paul McNamara 0404 896 778 Murwillumbah Tennis Club Gemma Eaton 0412 200 923 Narrabri and District Tennis Association Shane Murphy 0405 151 935 Newington College, Stanmore Chris Steel 0450 626 439 Normanhurst Boys High School Alan Stopford 0411 426 554 Northbridge Tennis Club Michele Crouche 0408 421 325 Old Bar Tennis Club Wayne Deer 0431 540 032 Orange Exservices Tennis Club Alison Seib 0414 428 875 Orange Indoor Tennis Chris Besgrove 0410 324 379 Port Macquarie Tennis Club Greg Alchin 0427 466 760 Primrose Park Tennis Club David Chapman 0412 162 695 Richmond Heights tennis court. Wagga Wagga Brenda Foster 0427 945 887 Ridge Street Tennis Centre Craig Christopher 0448 054 885 Riverside Tennis Club Justin de Candia 0403 841 241 Scone Tennis ClubGresford Tennis ClubStroud Tennis Club Chris Herden 0400 331 553 South West Rocks and Kempsey Tennis Club Inc Vicki Allman 0425 251 529 St Patrick's Tennis Club Phil Shanahan 0421 467 836 The Hills Grammar Tennis Centre Andrew Sun 0417 412 231 The King's School Mario Cabral 0410 111 076 The Scots College Carmel Meachen 0405 678 338 Warringah Recreation Centre Tim Walter 0499 771 287 Wentworthville Tennis Centre Theresa Udovicic 0478 771 722 Wentworthville Tennis Club Shubhika Dubey 0426 238 587 West Tamworth Tennis Club Mitch Power 0434 211 461 Wests Tennis Club Jared Zeeman 0404 457 088 Lawson Tennis Club Pat Shrestha 0403 218 656

Northern Territory

Tennis club Coach Contact number Alice Springs Tennis Matt Roberts 0402 236 560

Queensland

Tennis club Coach Contact number Ascot / Ashgrove / Moorooka / Southport / Yeronga Tennis Clubs Beck Meares

Baseline Tennis Coaching Jack Whitehead

Beenleigh Tennis Centre AJ Thompson

Beenleigh Tennis Centre Kiel Lindner

Bundaberg Junior Tennis Assoc Inc. Rotary Park Tennis Complex Kevin Banner 0409 520 753 Cairns International Tennis Centre Wayne Fielder 0421 200 160 Caloundra Caloundra 0438 960 0225 Coolum Tennis Club Andrew Ash 0421 391 505 Dutton Park State School Christie Hopgood

Ferny Hills Tennis Club Wayne Brumm 0410 635 941 Hervey Bay Luke Harvey 0439 723 832 Kalynda Chase Tim Robinson 0457 041 074 Matthew Flinders Tennis Club Benji Kenny 0428 864 740 Mooloolaba Shane Gordon 0450 508 148 New Farm Tennis John Sorensen 0422 940 132 Noosa Springs & St Andrews Peregian Springs Tennis Clubs Chris Rolph 0481 796 989 Park Ridge Tennis Centre Paul Caladine (07) 3200 0354 PDTC and MTC Herold Prins 0423 917 503 Queensland Tennis Centre Casey Herbohn 0427 620 118 Redcliffe Tennis Centre Chris Novic 0412 227 660 Redland Bay Tennis Club Tim Low 0408 722 620 Remar Tennis Academy Lincoln Remar 0432 088 910 Samford Tennis Club James Wareham 0427 620 118 Shaw Park / Morningside / Roy Emerson / North Shore / Nudgee / Playford Tennis Centres Gareth Keating 0432 562 774 Southside Tennis Coaching Georgina Fogarty 0416 225 158 Sportennis Isabella Fede 0416 171 551 Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre, Caloundra Matthew Deverson (07) 5491 8487 Sunshine Tennis, Mitchelton Jesse Parker 0410 635 941 Trinity Beach Tennis Club Frederico Lay 0407 968 578 Warwick and District Tennis Association Matthew Strom 0424 454 431 Woongoolba John Craig Banes 0422 848 847 Queens Park Tennis Club John Birrell 0409 229 021

South Australia

Tennis club Coach Contact number Beaumont Tennis Club Garry Byrne 0417 830 764 Berri Tennis Club Georgia Tzanavaras 0403 803 548 Blackwood Tennis Club Ben O'Brien 0458 428 383 Collingrove Tennis Club Matthew Teivans 0430 879 489 Denman Tennis Club SaskiaRice-Schaffeler 0433 243 481 Echunga Tennis Club Andrew Waters 0466 571 442 Grange Lawn Tennis Club Tony Rehn 0406 523 968 Greenacres Tennis Club Matthew Owens 0415 539 270 Hectorville Tennis Club Domenic Marafiote 0412 752 116 Holmesdale Tennis Club Dionysia Paronis 0407 807 135 Morphett Vale Tennis Club Jean Van Rensburg 0478 802 308 Next Gen Memorial Drive Luke Smith 0419 034 270 Pembroke School Paul Baccanello 0410 202 366 Playford Tennis Centre Martin Harasek (08) 8252 1900 Seaside Tennis Club Hazuan Hizan 0402 438 126 Tennis World Millswood Jesper Fjeldstad 0413 778 055 Various Primary Schools Shane Stokes 0417 837 911 West Lakes Tennis Club Shannon Cox 0439 992 557 Woodville Orion Club Craig Palfrey 0438 171 183

Tasmania

Tennis club Coach name Contact number Burnie Tennis Club Chris Chandler 0414 353 060 Sunshine Tennis Club David Dickson 0423 669 757 UTAS Grant Doonan 0408 596 665

Victoria

Tennis club Coach name Contact number Altona Tennis Club Mark Peel 0488 098 680 Balnarring & Somers Tennis Clubs Tony Withers 0413 331 014 Beaumaris Lawn Tennis Club Daniel Wendler 0405 520 762 Berwick Tennis Club Allison Miller 0408 332 929 Box Hill Tennis Club Alexei Demajo 0418 369 763 Burnt Bridge Tennis Club Daniel Kittelty 0421 498 110 Burwood TC, Deepdene TC, North Kew TC Tim Shackleton 0411 299 017 Canterbury College James Rapkins 0433 666 649 Canterbury Tennis Club Nima Roshan 0491 080 665 Casa D'Abruzzo Sean Hosemans 0401 627 753 Chadstone Tennis Club Michael Whiter 0409 860 545 Coburg Tennis Club Taso Vasiliadis 0414 094 738 Crib Point Tennis Club Les Waugh 0408 033 808 Croydon Tennis Club Andrew Twist 0405 465 822 Dendy Park Tennis Club Dean Ellis 0419 542 012 Doncaster Tennis Club Vicky Lee 0403 129 648 Donvale and Mitcham TC Mark Hartnett 0407 050 060 East Croydon Kilsyth Tennis Club Kelsey Bail 0408 731 065 East Malvern Tennis Club Wesley Horskins 0412 359 711 Elsternwick Park Tennis Centre Mat Garnham 0452 280 273 Glen Waverley Uniting Church Tennis Club/Rowville Tennis Club/Devon Meadows Tennis Club Jon Herrmann 0402 159 165 Glenbrook Tennis Club Jeremy White 0432 344 785 Grace Valley Tennis Club Justin Arnold 0417 191 197 HE Parker Reserve TC Ben Longridge 0413 619 028 Heathmont Tennis Club Stephen Hoh 0490 125 302 Hewitt Tennis Coaching Cheryl Hewitt 0419 711 628 Hidden Valley Resort Jess Norris 0408 162 774 Highton Tennis Club Raelee Palmer-Morgan 0402 335 764 Hume Tennis and Community Centre Tim Connelly 0412 697 380 Hurstbridge Tennis Club Nicole and Maria Vallos 0407 851 979 Keilor East Tennis Club Doug Hamilton 0438 566 588 Kew Tennis Club Evan Sanna 0413 354 704 Keysborough Tennis Club Lisa Fitzgerald 0419 104 655 Koonung Park Tennis Club Chen Gu 0401 025 098 Lara Tennis Club Jake Dunn 0419 687 180 Lower Plenty Tennis Club Daniel Amato 0423 031 692 Macleod Tennis Club Andrew Wright 0421 064 459 Mailors Flat Tennis Club Danielle Higgins 0458 926 977 Malvern Tennis Centre, Orrong Park Tennis Club Daniel Byrnes 0422 411 895 Maribyrnong Park Tennis Club Anthony Burke 0411 180 681 MCC Glen Iris Valley Leon van Voorthuizen 0414 720 930 MCC Glen Iris Valley Angelo Giampaolo 0407 477 798 MCC Kew Danny Oltvay 0425 791 441 Melbourne Park / Albert Reserve John Randabel 0418 565 785 Mentone Tennis Club Marcus Petrou 0409 426 917 Mornington Tennis Club Kate Antosik 0407 498 854 Mountain Gate Steve Giammarco 0401 478 955 North Ringwood Tennis Club Noel Phillips 0411 115 535 Ocean Grove Tennis Club Julie Golightly 0418 145 028 Park Orchards Tennis Club Simon Batoni 0404 749 932 Pax HIll Tennis Club Sally Kirstine 0403 282 630 Phillip Island Tennis Club Paul Rowbottom 0412 682 569 Point Lonsdale Tennis club Denis Day 0401 989 882 Private Courts Mark Plumridge 0421 971 957 Red Hill Tennis Club Russell Hart 0417 133 650 Rosswood Tennis Marcel Pietrasik 0401 177 886 South Bendigo Aidan Fitzgerald 0422 150 911 South Camberwell Tennis Club Genevieve Lorbergs 0452 554 922 South Hawthorn Tennis Club Dylan Edgley 0411 133 935 Spring Gully TC Jim Widdowson 0431 299 930 St Andrews Gardiner Tennis Club Kate Antosik 0407 498 854 St James Tennis Club Nik Morey 0417 508 400 St John Bosco's Tennis Club Jason McKee 0417 301 882 Stella Maris Tennis Club Mark Adlam 0418 278 938 Sunbury Lawn Tennis Club Jamieson Liersch 0413 190 607 Swinburne Recreation Centre Jason Paisley 0434 708 902 Tally Ho Tennis Club, Bennett Ave, Mt Waverley Danielle Jones 0408 125 378 Templestowe Park Tennis Club Jayden Neilson 0438 043 030 The Sands Resort Olivia Rich 0406 112 409 Throughout Greater Shepparton Luke Dixon 0407 476 041 Tooowoomba Tennis Association Adolfo Garcia 0412 105 303 Upper Beaconsfield Tennis Club Karen Webber 0403 454 554 Upwey Tecoma Tennis Club Robert Lewis 0413 834 527 Veneto Club Bulleen Blake Poyser 0402 442 414 Viewbank TC, Research TC, Whittlesea TC Ben Marlborough 0410 115 584 Warrnambool Indoor Tennis Centre Rob Urquhart 0407 305 385 Wattle Glen Tennis Club Mark Sfiligoj 0410 604 450 West Brunswick Tennis Club Christopher Tran 0401 685 351 West Lalor Tennis Club Yvonne Fantin 0411 443 627 Wheelers Hill Tennis Club Lucy Pearson 0419 396 479 Williams Landing Tennis Club Anna Gorski 0451 025 267 Williamstown Bayside Tennis John Trickey 0418 566 399 Barwon Heads Tennis Club Jason Schoenmaekers 0407 057 376 Croydon Tennis Club Grant Kendall 0414 584 610 Essendon Tennis Club Ashleigh Richardson 0422 240 269 Gladeswood Reserve Tenis Club Marcos Ahumada Gonzalez 0413 569 296 Narre Warren South Tennis Club Adrian Lombardi 0417 591 911 Powlett Reserve Tennis Centre Tina Keown 0439 031 046 Saltwater Reserve Tennis Centre Dane Nebel 0416 180 989 Warrandyte TC & St. Mary's TC (Greensborough) Craig Haslam 0488 722 538 West Brunswick Tennis Club Leanne Melgaard 0418 397 287

Western Australia