AO Holiday Programs now taking bookings across Australia

Designed to inspire kids of all ages through the power of their home Grand Slam, thousands of young participants will experience the Australian Open in their own backyard as AO Holiday Programs launch throughout the nation.

Tuesday 05 January 2021
More than 30,000 kids will get a taste of the Australian Open as AO Holiday Programs launch across the country in the lead-up to all the Grand Slam action.

AO Holiday Programs have been designed to inspire kids of all ages through the power, profile and excitement of the Australian Open, one of the world's biggest sporting events. In 2021 it will have the added bonus of supporting local tennis coaches and clubs, many who've suffered a year of disruption due to both bushfires and COVID-19.

A range of AO-themed activities and resources has been developed specifically for local coaches to use in their summer school holiday programs, which will take place between 4 and 21 January 2021.

As well as giving them the opportunity to improve their on-court tennis skills, kids will enjoy fun activities such as official AO Ballkid drills and experience some special behind the scenes glimpses of the AO, with messages from top players adding to the excitement.

Participants will also be rewarded with exclusive player lanyards, lesson plans, certificates and giveaways.

"It's more important than ever before to share the excitement of the Australian Open across the country and give kids an opportunity to be a part of this fantastic event," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

"The AO Holiday Programs are a terrific initiative and a great way to get kids excited about, and increase their engagement in our great sport.

"This has been a challenging year for so many of our communities who started 2020 devastated by bushfire, and were then hit hard by COVID-19. The AO Holiday Programs will not only be fun for the kids involved, but will also, in a significant way, help support those coaches whose businesses have also been adversely affected. Tennis is a sport with a tradition of bringing people together and has the power to strengthen communities and foster lifetime friendships."

AO Holiday Programs can be booked across Australia in the below locations:

Australian Capital Territory

Tennis clubCoachContact number
Campbell Tennis ClubDaniel Fraser0490 606 984
Eastlake Tennis ClubDavid Beniamini0412 623 713
Hume Tennis Club, YassScott Eulenstein0421 016 365
Kaleen Tennis ClubNelson Parker0422 809 160
North Woden Tennis ClubFrank Calabria0438 258 624
Old Parliament House Tennis ClubAvinash Baskar0423 300 380
Old Parliament House Tennis ClubRobbie Manzano0423 366 014
Pines Tennis ClubGold Creek SchoolMerici CollegeWeston Creek Tennis ClubRobert Jamieson0432 118 204
New South Wales

Tennis clubCoachContact number
Annandale Tennis ClubBalmain Tennis ClubBurwood Tennis ClubNeil Armstrong0404 845 925
Bathurst Tennis CentreAndrew Mitton0419 499 467
Bow Bowing Tennis CourtsIngleburn Tennis ClubRicky Neilsen0419 499 469
Bowral Tennis clubSusie Purvis0417 308 457
Brenan Park Tennis CentreJoe Porley0418 238 127
Broken Hill Tennis clubGeoff Spangler0438 973 641
Camden Tennis ClubLaurie Geist0414 251 408
Canberra Tennis CentreNathan Price0407 219 572
Chatswood Tennis ClubAndrew Crawley0402 842 224
Cherrybrooke Tennis ClubMelissa Dolahenty(02) 9899 8217
Club BanoraScott Styman0418 737 644
Covenant Christian SchoolLisa Catto0407 051 138
Cowra Tennis ClubHelen Garratt0407 139 164
District Park BroadmeadowRichard Nicholls0412 089 777
Evans Head Tennis ClubMichael Miskle0417 532 739
Fernhill Tennis ClubJamie William Swindells0422 826 089
Gosford Tennis ClubAlex Fielding0404 946 971
Hawkesbury District TennisRichmond Tennis CentreGavin Yip(02) 4578 8999
Hay Tennis ClubLani Houston0408 932 161
Home CourtIan Chappel0421 052 727
Kempsey Tennis ClubVicki Allman0425 251 529
Kotara Park Tennis ClubJohn Tessier0414 899 623
Lismore Tennis ClubBianca Nugent0429 390 701
Mosman Tennis ClubPaul McNamara0404 896 778
Murwillumbah Tennis ClubGemma Eaton0412 200 923
Narrabri and District Tennis AssociationShane Murphy0405 151 935
Newington College, StanmoreChris Steel0450 626 439
Normanhurst Boys High SchoolAlan Stopford0411 426 554
Northbridge Tennis ClubMichele Crouche0408 421 325
Old Bar Tennis ClubWayne Deer0431 540 032
Orange Exservices Tennis ClubAlison Seib0414 428 875
Orange Indoor TennisChris Besgrove0410 324 379
Port Macquarie Tennis ClubGreg Alchin0427 466 760
Primrose Park Tennis ClubDavid Chapman0412 162 695
Richmond Heights tennis court. Wagga WaggaBrenda Foster0427 945 887
Ridge Street Tennis CentreCraig Christopher0448 054 885
Riverside Tennis ClubJustin de Candia0403 841 241
Scone Tennis ClubGresford Tennis ClubStroud Tennis ClubChris Herden0400 331 553
South West Rocks and Kempsey Tennis Club IncVicki Allman0425 251 529
St Patrick's Tennis ClubPhil Shanahan0421 467 836
The Hills Grammar Tennis CentreAndrew Sun0417 412 231
The King's SchoolMario Cabral0410 111 076
The Scots CollegeCarmel Meachen0405 678 338
Warringah Recreation CentreTim Walter0499 771 287
Wentworthville Tennis CentreTheresa Udovicic0478 771 722
Wentworthville Tennis ClubShubhika Dubey0426 238 587
West Tamworth Tennis ClubMitch Power0434 211 461
Wests Tennis ClubJared Zeeman0404 457 088
Lawson Tennis ClubPat Shrestha0403 218 656
Northern Territory

Tennis clubCoachContact number
Alice Springs TennisMatt Roberts0402 236 560
Queensland

Tennis clubCoachContact number
Ascot / Ashgrove / Moorooka / Southport / Yeronga Tennis ClubsBeck Meares
0488 166 162
Baseline Tennis CoachingJack Whitehead
0433 821 522
Beenleigh Tennis CentreAJ Thompson
0405 453 304
Beenleigh Tennis CentreKiel Lindner
0423 277 996
Bundaberg Junior Tennis Assoc Inc. Rotary Park Tennis ComplexKevin Banner0409 520 753
Cairns International Tennis CentreWayne Fielder0421 200 160
CaloundraCaloundra0438 960 0225
Coolum Tennis ClubAndrew Ash0421 391 505
Dutton Park State SchoolChristie Hopgood
0433 674 520
Ferny Hills Tennis ClubWayne Brumm0410 635 941
Hervey BayLuke Harvey0439 723 832
Kalynda ChaseTim Robinson0457 041 074
Matthew Flinders Tennis ClubBenji Kenny0428 864 740
MooloolabaShane Gordon0450 508 148
New Farm TennisJohn Sorensen0422 940 132
Noosa Springs & St Andrews Peregian Springs Tennis ClubsChris Rolph0481 796 989
Park Ridge Tennis CentrePaul Caladine(07) 3200 0354
PDTC and MTCHerold Prins0423 917 503
Queensland Tennis CentreCasey Herbohn0427 620 118
Redcliffe Tennis CentreChris Novic0412 227 660
Redland Bay Tennis ClubTim Low0408 722 620
Remar Tennis AcademyLincoln Remar0432 088 910
Samford Tennis ClubJames Wareham0427 620 118
Shaw Park / Morningside / Roy Emerson / North Shore / Nudgee / Playford Tennis CentresGareth Keating0432 562 774
Southside Tennis CoachingGeorgina Fogarty0416 225 158
SportennisIsabella Fede0416 171 551
Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre, CaloundraMatthew Deverson(07) 5491 8487
Sunshine Tennis, MitcheltonJesse Parker0410 635 941
Trinity Beach Tennis ClubFrederico Lay0407 968 578
Warwick and District Tennis AssociationMatthew Strom0424 454 431
WoongoolbaJohn Craig Banes0422 848 847
Queens Park Tennis ClubJohn Birrell0409 229 021
South Australia

Tennis clubCoachContact number
Beaumont Tennis ClubGarry Byrne0417 830 764
Berri Tennis ClubGeorgia Tzanavaras0403 803 548
Blackwood Tennis ClubBen O'Brien0458 428 383
Collingrove Tennis ClubMatthew Teivans0430 879 489
Denman Tennis ClubSaskiaRice-Schaffeler0433 243 481
Echunga Tennis ClubAndrew Waters0466 571 442
Grange Lawn Tennis ClubTony Rehn0406 523 968
Greenacres Tennis ClubMatthew Owens0415 539 270
Hectorville Tennis ClubDomenic Marafiote0412 752 116
Holmesdale Tennis ClubDionysia Paronis0407 807 135
Morphett Vale Tennis ClubJean Van Rensburg0478 802 308
Next Gen Memorial DriveLuke Smith0419 034 270
Pembroke SchoolPaul Baccanello0410 202 366
Playford Tennis CentreMartin Harasek(08) 8252 1900
Seaside Tennis ClubHazuan Hizan0402 438 126
Tennis World MillswoodJesper Fjeldstad0413 778 055
Various Primary SchoolsShane Stokes0417 837 911
West Lakes Tennis ClubShannon Cox0439 992 557
Woodville Orion ClubCraig Palfrey0438 171 183
Tasmania

Tennis clubCoach nameContact number
Burnie Tennis ClubChris Chandler0414 353 060
Sunshine Tennis ClubDavid Dickson0423 669 757
UTASGrant Doonan0408 596 665
Victoria

Tennis clubCoach nameContact number
Altona Tennis ClubMark Peel0488 098 680
Balnarring & Somers Tennis ClubsTony Withers0413 331 014
Beaumaris Lawn Tennis ClubDaniel Wendler0405 520 762
Berwick Tennis ClubAllison Miller0408 332 929
Box Hill Tennis ClubAlexei Demajo0418 369 763
Burnt Bridge Tennis ClubDaniel Kittelty0421 498 110
Burwood TC, Deepdene TC, North Kew TCTim Shackleton0411 299 017
Canterbury CollegeJames Rapkins0433 666 649
Canterbury Tennis ClubNima Roshan0491 080 665
Casa D'AbruzzoSean Hosemans0401 627 753
Chadstone Tennis ClubMichael Whiter0409 860 545
Coburg Tennis ClubTaso Vasiliadis0414 094 738
Crib Point Tennis ClubLes Waugh0408 033 808
Croydon Tennis ClubAndrew Twist0405 465 822
Dendy Park Tennis ClubDean Ellis0419 542 012
Doncaster Tennis ClubVicky Lee0403 129 648
Donvale and Mitcham TCMark Hartnett0407 050 060
East Croydon Kilsyth Tennis ClubKelsey Bail0408 731 065
East Malvern Tennis ClubWesley Horskins0412 359 711
Elsternwick Park Tennis CentreMat Garnham0452 280 273
Glen Waverley Uniting Church Tennis Club/Rowville Tennis Club/Devon Meadows Tennis ClubJon Herrmann0402 159 165
Glenbrook Tennis ClubJeremy White0432 344 785
Grace Valley Tennis ClubJustin Arnold0417 191 197
HE Parker Reserve TCBen Longridge0413 619 028
Heathmont Tennis ClubStephen Hoh0490 125 302
Hewitt Tennis CoachingCheryl Hewitt0419 711 628
Hidden Valley ResortJess Norris0408 162 774
Highton Tennis ClubRaelee Palmer-Morgan0402 335 764
Hume Tennis and Community CentreTim Connelly0412 697 380
Hurstbridge Tennis ClubNicole and Maria Vallos0407 851 979
Keilor East Tennis ClubDoug Hamilton0438 566 588
Kew Tennis ClubEvan Sanna0413 354 704
Keysborough Tennis ClubLisa Fitzgerald0419 104 655
Koonung Park Tennis ClubChen Gu0401 025 098
Lara Tennis ClubJake Dunn0419 687 180
Lower Plenty Tennis ClubDaniel Amato0423 031 692
Macleod Tennis ClubAndrew Wright0421 064 459
Mailors Flat Tennis ClubDanielle Higgins0458 926 977
Malvern Tennis Centre, Orrong Park Tennis ClubDaniel Byrnes0422 411 895
Maribyrnong Park Tennis ClubAnthony Burke0411 180 681
MCC Glen Iris ValleyLeon van Voorthuizen0414 720 930
MCC Glen Iris ValleyAngelo Giampaolo0407 477 798
MCC KewDanny Oltvay0425 791 441
Melbourne Park / Albert ReserveJohn Randabel0418 565 785
Mentone Tennis ClubMarcus Petrou0409 426 917
Mornington Tennis ClubKate Antosik0407 498 854
Mountain GateSteve Giammarco0401 478 955
North Ringwood Tennis ClubNoel Phillips0411 115 535
Ocean Grove Tennis ClubJulie Golightly0418 145 028
Park Orchards Tennis ClubSimon Batoni0404 749 932
Pax HIll Tennis ClubSally Kirstine0403 282 630
Phillip Island Tennis ClubPaul Rowbottom0412 682 569
Point Lonsdale Tennis clubDenis Day0401 989 882
Private CourtsMark Plumridge0421 971 957
Red Hill Tennis ClubRussell Hart0417 133 650
Rosswood TennisMarcel Pietrasik0401 177 886
South BendigoAidan Fitzgerald0422 150 911
South Camberwell Tennis ClubGenevieve Lorbergs0452 554 922
South Hawthorn Tennis ClubDylan Edgley0411 133 935
Spring Gully TCJim Widdowson0431 299 930
St Andrews Gardiner Tennis ClubKate Antosik0407 498 854
St James Tennis ClubNik Morey0417 508 400
St John Bosco's Tennis ClubJason McKee0417 301 882
Stella Maris Tennis ClubMark Adlam0418 278 938
Sunbury Lawn Tennis ClubJamieson Liersch0413 190 607
Swinburne Recreation CentreJason Paisley0434 708 902
Tally Ho Tennis Club, Bennett Ave, Mt WaverleyDanielle Jones0408 125 378
Templestowe Park Tennis ClubJayden Neilson0438 043 030
The Sands ResortOlivia Rich0406 112 409
Throughout Greater SheppartonLuke Dixon0407 476 041
Tooowoomba Tennis AssociationAdolfo Garcia0412 105 303
Upper Beaconsfield Tennis ClubKaren Webber0403 454 554
Upwey Tecoma Tennis ClubRobert Lewis0413 834 527
Veneto Club BulleenBlake Poyser0402 442 414
Viewbank TC, Research TC, Whittlesea TCBen Marlborough0410 115 584
Warrnambool Indoor Tennis CentreRob Urquhart0407 305 385
Wattle Glen Tennis ClubMark Sfiligoj0410 604 450
West Brunswick Tennis ClubChristopher Tran0401 685 351
West Lalor Tennis ClubYvonne Fantin0411 443 627
Wheelers Hill Tennis ClubLucy Pearson0419 396 479
Williams Landing Tennis ClubAnna Gorski0451 025 267
Williamstown Bayside TennisJohn Trickey0418 566 399
Barwon Heads Tennis ClubJason Schoenmaekers0407 057 376
Croydon Tennis ClubGrant Kendall0414 584 610
Essendon Tennis ClubAshleigh Richardson0422 240 269
Gladeswood Reserve Tenis ClubMarcos Ahumada Gonzalez0413 569 296
Narre Warren South Tennis ClubAdrian Lombardi0417 591 911
Powlett Reserve Tennis CentreTina Keown0439 031 046
Saltwater Reserve Tennis CentreDane Nebel0416 180 989
Warrandyte TC & St. Mary's TC (Greensborough)Craig Haslam0488 722 538
West Brunswick Tennis ClubLeanne Melgaard0418 397 287
Western Australia

Tennis clubCoach nameContact number
Alexander Park Tennis ClubIan Ketteringham0432 432 097
Applecross Tennis Club / South Perth Tennis Club / Kelmscott Tennis ClubAndrijano Jareb0412 922 212
Bayswater and KalamundaAnthony Harbrow0403 156 630
Blue Gum Park, Melville Palmyra, Wembley DownsDan Sewell0408 197 750
Bunbury TC and Dunsborough Country ClubAndrew Woodward0419 913 294
City Beach Tennis ClubNick Kirkbride0419 923 495
Corinthian Park Tennis ClubLaercio Lobo0432 096 621
Dalkeith Tennis ClubMatt Carle0407 983 045
Esperance Anglican Community SchoolIain Clark0418 752 399
Esperance Tennis ClubMarta Magennis0458 835 248
Floreat ParkJustin Manaf0435 360 842
Geraldton Tennis ClubNatalie Lama0413 345 657
Higgins Park / The VinesWilliam Enrique Becerra Suarez0424 777 242
Lexington Avenue Reserve, Canning ValeTim Fardon0430 013 016
Manning and Kardinya Tennis ClubsMike Gill0416 074 987
Maylands Tennis ClubTravis Weir0410 391 275
Nedlands Tennis ClubWarren Vickers0411 140 395
North Beach Tennis ClubPhilipp Lamprecht0416 389 270
Onslow Park Tennis ClubMatt Bull08 6365 2909
Peppermint Grove Tennis Club, Allen Park Tennis ClubRichard Sansom0405 407 390
Point WalterScott Marshall0411 102 755
Robertson Park Tennis CentreBen McLaughlin0408 360 557
Samson Recreation CentreJim Guilfoile0403 743 147
Scarborough Tennis ClubRick Willsmore0430 110 848
Sorrento Tennis ClubRichard Sampson0433 777 195
Thornlie and Roleystone Tennis ClubsDarren Draper0412 497 778

 