Draws set for Australian Open 2021 qualifying

The Australian Open 2021 qualifying draws are set.

Twelve Aussie men will contest the men's singles qualifying draw, which includes an all-Australian showdown between former top-100 players Jason Kubler and Matthew Ebden in the opening round.

Bernard Tomic, the top-ranked Australian man in the draw, faces No.14 seed Jozef Kovalik in his first round. Tomic won their only previous meeting, in a Davis Cup tie in 2016.

Max Purcell, a 22-year-old from Sydney who qualified for last year's Australian Open, has been handed a difficult draw. He faces Frenchman Hugo Gaston - a 20-year-old who defeated former champion Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros last year, then pushed world No.3 Dominic Thiem to five sets in the fourth round.

Australian Open 2021 - men's singles qualifying Player Rank Player Rank Bernard Tomic (AUS)

v [14] Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 131 Andrew Harris (AUS) 232 v Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 225 Max Purcell (AUS) 238 v Hugo Gaston (FRA) 161 Blake Mott (AUS) 253* v Elias Ymer (SWE) 204 [WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) 259 v [WC] Matthew Ebden (AUS) 317 [WC] Akira Santillan (AUS) 282 v [27] Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI) 147 [WC] John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 314 v [25] Paolo Lorenzi (ITA) 145 [WC] Harry Bourchier (AUS) 323 v Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 155 [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 685 v Christopher Eubanks (USA) 235 [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 794 v Marius Copil (ROU) 216 [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 839 v Guido Andreozzi (ARG) 166

228

* = Protected ranking

The Australian Open 2021 men's singles qualifying event runs from 10-13 January at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar.

Tasmania's Harry Bourchier arrived in Doha today after scoring a last-minute wildcard. The world No.323 had been waiting at Melbourne Airport hoping to find out he had secured the final wildcard, which became free when Blake Mott gained direct acceptance. A relieved Bourchier got the call to say the wildcard was his an hour before the last available flight to Qatar. He faces world No.155 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in the opening round.

The women's singles qualifying event runs from 10-13 January at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Holding the Australian Open qualifying events offshore, a first for the tournament, is an innovative solution to government restrictions on the number of players allowed to enter Australia this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian women were handed challenging draws, with five to face seeded opponents in the opening round.

This includes Storm Sanders who faces top-seeded Slovenian Kaja Juvan, who she lost to in the second round of last year's Australian Open qualifying tournament.

Abbie Myers will play former world No.5 Eugenie Bouchard in the first round, while Ivana Popovic has been pitted against former world No.23 Lesia Tsurenko.

Australian Open 2021 - women's singles qualifying Player Rank Player Rank Ellen Perez (AUS) 235 v Caroline Dolehide (USA) 151 [WC] Seone Mendez (AUS) 277 v Marie Benoit (BEL) 237 [WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) 283 v [1] Kaja Juvan (SLO) 104 [WC] Abbie Myers (AUS) 322 v [25] Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 141 [WC] Ivana Popovic (AUS) 362 v [30] Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 146 [WC] Alexandra Bozovic (AUS) 454 v [3] Greet Minnen (BEL) 110 [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) - v Lara Salden (BEL) 246 [WC] Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) - v [24] Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 139

