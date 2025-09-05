Watch everyday Australians step onto courts across the country in 2025, showing that in the 1 Point Slam, a single point truly can change everything.

See Queensland’s Alec Reverente in action as his bold decision to take the serve leads to the winning point that earns him a Kia EV3.

Relive Jordan Smith’s remarkable journey as he takes on - and defeats - stars like Jannik Sinner and Amanda Anisimova on his way to claiming the $1 million prize.

If they can do it, so can you!

Register now to be notified when the 1 Point Slam community events begin.