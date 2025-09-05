Your moment starts here
Watch everyday Australians step onto courts across the country in 2025, showing that in the 1 Point Slam, a single point truly can change everything.
See Queensland’s Alec Reverente in action as his bold decision to take the serve leads to the winning point that earns him a Kia EV3.
Relive Jordan Smith’s remarkable journey as he takes on - and defeats - stars like Jannik Sinner and Amanda Anisimova on his way to claiming the $1 million prize.
If they can do it, so can you!
Register now to be notified when the 1 Point Slam community events begin.
AO 1 Point Slam Explained
Learn from Australia's state finalists
They started at their local club. They won their state event. They stepped onto AO courts. The AO 1 Point Slam is designed so anyone can take part, no matter your age, ability or experience.
From community courts at Weston Creek to representing the ACT at the AO, Ashleigh showed what’s possible when you take your shot.
Jordan’s journey from Castle Hill Tennis Academy to NSW Champion to the AO shows how far one point can take you.
From the Alice Springs Tennis Association to winning the NT championship and then playing at the AO, Thomas proved how far a single point at a local club can take you.
Alec started at Sandgate & District Junior Tennis Association and finished on AO courts as winner of a Kia EV3.
Aswin went from Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club to South Australian Champion to the AO, club courts can lead to centre court moments.
Kyle’s journey began at Devonport Tennis Club and took him all the way to the AO. One point. One chance. One unforgettable pathway.
From Cranbourne Tennis Club to Victorian Champion to the AO, Petar proved that every big moment begins at a local club event.
From Cottesloe to the AO, Steve’s journey shows what’s possible when you back yourself at your local club.
Frequently asked questions
Entering the 1 Point Slam
Players from across Australia are invited to take part in the AO 1 Point Slam.
For 2027, there will be three opportunities to compete
- Your local community 1 Point Slam
- Summer of Tennis events
- Second chance registration at the 2027 Australian Open Opening week
You can read the AO 1 Point Slam the Terms and Conditions for details.
No, there is no requirement for players to have a minimum UTR. Players will need a Tennis ID in order to enter a Community level 1 Point Slam event.
We have documented the steps to create an ID online.
To obtain your Tennis ID, you must create a Match Centre account at matchcentre.tennis.com.au.
Once you have created an account, log in to your profile and your Tennis ID number will be located under your name and begin with '66'.
If you already have a Match Centre account, simply log in to obtain your existing Tennis ID number.
If you have any trouble logging into your account, please contact the Tennis Australia Customer Support Team on 1800 752 983 or at play@tennis.com.au
Yes, of course. Anyone can enter the 1 Point Slam. Any player with a current and/or previous ATP/WTA ranking over 100, will be deemed a professional and therefore will only receive one serve as part of the rules.
We welcome entries from all players – however, regardless of age or ability, the same rules will apply for all players. It’s a one-point match with standard court sizes, tennis balls and rules.
Of course! You only have one shot at this, so take as many as you need to make your way to Melbourne.
Sure, feel free to enter at a local community event. Unfortunately, you won’t be eligible to participate in the qualifying or main draw events at Melbourne Park.