AO26 1 Point Slam logo

Chase greatness like Jordan

Prepare early by creating your Tennis ID and exploring the FAQs to understand how the AO 1 Point Slam works, key dates, and what you’ll need to take part when registrations open.

Get your Tennis ID
January 14: Jordan Smith (AUS) during the 1 Point Slam at Rod Laver Arena during Opening Week prior to the 2026 Australian Open Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/LUKE HEMER

Your moment starts here

Watch everyday Australians step onto courts across the country in 2025, showing that in the 1 Point Slam, a single point truly can change everything.

See Queensland’s Alec Reverente in action as his bold decision to take the serve leads to the winning point that earns him a Kia EV3.

Relive Jordan Smith’s remarkable journey as he takes on - and defeats  - stars like Jannik Sinner and Amanda Anisimova on his way to claiming the $1 million prize.

If they can do it, so can you!

Register now to be notified when the 1 Point Slam community events begin.

 

AO 1 Point Slam Explained

Sept-Nov 2026

Community Tournaments

You can compete in a local 1 Point Slam for a chance to qualify for the AO 1 Point Slam Grand Final.

 

If you win your local club’s 1 Point Slam, you qualify for the State Championships, where one champion from each state or territory in Australia will move on to the AO 1 Point Slam Grand Final. 

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Dec 2026

State Championships

Winners of the local 1 Point Slam qualify to compete in the State Championships.

 

One winner from each state and territory will qualify straight to the AO 1 Point Slam Grand Final. State champions get a priceless AO player experience.

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Jan 2027

Second-chance qualifying

Celebrities and Aussie players compete in Melbourne to qualify for AO 1 Point Slam Grand Final.

 

Attend AO Opening Week for your chance to compete at an AO qualifying event.

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Jan 2027

AO 1 Point Slam Grand Final

Amateurs and pros share the AO stage, proving every player has one unforgettable point. 

 

State champions then battle pros and celebs for $1M and a club grant. 

 

The AO 1 Point Slam isn’t just a competition—it’s your chance to live a Grand Slam dream.

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Meet Jordan

Our NSW State Champ won the AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia against the big guns, including Jannik Sinner, to win the $1 million.

Meet Jordan Explore 2026 highlights
January 14: Jordan Smith (AUS) during the 1 Point Slam at Rod Laver Arena during Opening Week prior to the 2026 Australian Open Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/LUKE HEMER

Learn from Australia's state finalists

They started at their local club. They won their state event. They stepped onto AO courts. The AO 1 Point Slam is designed so anyone can take part, no matter your age, ability or experience.

From community courts at Weston Creek to representing the ACT at the AO, Ashleigh showed what’s possible when you take your shot. 

Jordan’s journey from Castle Hill Tennis Academy to NSW Champion to the AO shows how far one point can take you. 

From the Alice Springs Tennis Association to winning the NT championship and then playing at the AO, Thomas proved how far a single point at a local club can take you.

Alec started at Sandgate & District Junior Tennis Association and finished on AO courts as winner of a Kia EV3. 

Aswin went from Tea Tree Gully Tennis Club to South Australian Champion to the AO, club courts can lead to centre court moments. 

Kyle’s journey began at Devonport Tennis Club and took him all the way to the AO. One point. One chance. One unforgettable pathway.

From Cranbourne Tennis Club to Victorian Champion to the AO, Petar proved that every big moment begins at a local club event. 

From Cottesloe to the AO, Steve’s journey shows what’s possible when you back yourself at your local club.

Frequently asked questions

Entering the 1 Point Slam

Players from across Australia are invited to take part in the AO 1 Point Slam.

For 2027, there will be three opportunities to compete

  1. Your local community 1 Point Slam
  2. Summer of Tennis events
  3. Second chance registration at the 2027 Australian Open Opening week

You can read the AO 1 Point Slam the Terms and Conditions for details.

No, there is no requirement for players to have a minimum UTR. Players will need a Tennis ID in order to enter a Community level 1 Point Slam event.
We have documented the steps to create an ID online.

To obtain your Tennis ID, you must create a Match Centre account at matchcentre.tennis.com.au.

Once you have created an account, log in to your profile and your Tennis ID number will be located under your name and begin with '66'.

If you already have a Match Centre account, simply log in to obtain your existing Tennis ID number.

If you have any trouble logging into your account, please contact the Tennis Australia Customer Support Team on 1800 752 983 or at play@tennis.com.au

Yes, of course. Anyone can enter the 1 Point Slam. Any player with a current and/or previous ATP/WTA ranking over 100, will be deemed a professional and therefore will only receive one serve as part of the rules. 

We welcome entries from all players – however, regardless of age or ability, the same rules will apply for all players. It’s a one-point match with standard court sizes, tennis balls and rules.

View the full terms and conditions for the 1 Point Slam and make sure you’re ready to play.

Of course! You only have one shot at this, so take as many as you need to make your way to Melbourne.

Sure, feel free to enter at a local community event. Unfortunately, you won’t be eligible to participate in the qualifying or main draw events at Melbourne Park.