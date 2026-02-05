Get ready - AO 1 Point Slam returns
AO 1 Point Slam returns for 2026-27, bringing more opportunities for clubs and players to get involved.
From August 2026, clubs can register to host Community 1 Point Slam events that reward participation, build local engagement, and unlock the chance to win tennis grants.
Participants will also go into the draw for the ultimate prize - $1 million at AO 2027, making every point played part of something bigger.
AO 1 Point Slam news
Stay in the loop on all things AO 1 Point Slam – from player reveals and club champions to exclusive news, event highlights and million-dollar moments.