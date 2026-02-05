AO26 1 Point Slam logo

AO 1 Point Slam is back

Play one point. Be in the running for $1 million at AO 2027.
Community events kick off from August 2026.

Clubs: Get involved Explore 2026 highlights
Winner of the AO 1 Point Slam Jordan Smith with the million dollars in the background

Get ready - AO 1 Point Slam returns

AO 1 Point Slam returns for 2026-27, bringing more opportunities for clubs and players to get involved. 

From August 2026, clubs can register to host Community 1 Point Slam events that reward participation, build local engagement, and unlock the chance to win tennis grants. 

Participants will also go into the draw for the ultimate prize - $1 million at AO 2027, making every point played part of something bigger.

Be in it to win it

Discover how to enter the 2027 AO 1 Point Slam. Learn entry steps, create your Tennis ID, watch the State Champions journey, watch out for updates, and get answers in the FAQs.

Player info Create your Tennis ID
Jordan Smith winning the AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia

Hosting a Community 1 Point Slam

Registering for Community 1 Point Slam events starts in August 2026. Be ready to unlock tennis grants, and give players a shot at $1 million at AO 2027.

Find out more
Jordan Smith winning the AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia

Relive the 2026 AO 1 Point Slam

Explore the highlights of the 2026 event, from Jordan Smith’s triumph and thrilling amateurs‑vs‑pros encounters to the community clubs that represented nationwide and left their mark.

Dive into the archive
January 14: Jordan Smith (AUS) during the 1 Point Slam at Rod Laver Arena during Opening Week prior to the 2026 Australian Open Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/LUKE HEMER