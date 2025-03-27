Tennis Queensland secures funding for 2032 Olympic and Paralympic games

Tennis Queensland is delighted to announce the funding for significant upgrades to the Queensland Tennis Centre (QTC) has been confirmed today.

The funding will help ensure the QTC is ready to host Olympic and Paralympic tennis events as part of the 2032 Brisbane Games, providing a lasting legacy for sport in Queensland.

Premier David Crisafulli and Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie unveiled the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games venues and infrastructure plan today - following a 100-day review process.

This comprehensive plan outlines the government's commitment to upgrading key sports facilities across Queensland, with the Queensland Tennis Centre being a pivotal venue in the Games delivery.

Tennis Queensland CEO, Cameron Pearson has welcomed today's announcement, highlighting the importance of the funding for both the QTC and Queensland's sporting future.

"The Queensland Tennis Centre is one of Australia's most iconic tennis venues, playing a crucial role in the development and promotion of tennis at both the national and international levels," he said.

"While the QTC initially met community and event needs when it opened in 2009, it requires essential upgrades to be fit for purpose for the Olympic and Paralympic tennis events - this funding is critical to deliver that.

"We are thrilled to have received this support, which not only demonstrates the government's confidence in tennis but also reinforces Queensland's reputation as a global hub for sports excellence," Pearson continued.

"This funding will enable us to enhance our facilities, develop our athletes and coaches, and continue to drive the growth of tennis at all levels."

Tennis Australia CEO, Craig Tiley also welcomed the announcement.

"The Queensland Tennis Centre is integral to the success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032 and we are delighted to be able to host this major event in what will be a world-class venue," Tiley said.

"This project will deliver significant economic benefits for Queensland, and at the same time inspire future generations of tennis players and fans, ensuring a lasting legacy that stays within the state for years to come."

The Queensland Tennis Centre is currently home to the Brisbane International, the National Tennis Academy and regularly hosts elite international professional tournaments, along with community events, making it a key asset to Queensland and Australia's sporting landscape.

The funding will support the construction of a new 3,000-seat roofed arena, the addition of 12 new International Tennis Federation (ITF) specification courts to meet the minimum requirements for Olympic and Paralympic tennis events and upgraded player facilities to accommodate the large number of athletes, support personnel and fans.

"We are grateful to all involved in the review process and look forward to maximizing this incredible opportunity for our athletes, coaches, and fans as we build towards the 2032 Games and beyond."

"This will have a lasting legacy for the growth of the Brisbane International as well as attracting more events to Queensland." said Pearson.