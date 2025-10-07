Ranking Movers: Beijing success elevates Hon into top 100
Priscilla Hon enters the top 100 in singles and doubles after a strong week in Beijing.
Beijing, China, 7 October 2025 | Jackson Mansell
Priscilla Hon continues her career-best season after breaking into the WTA singles top 100 for the first time.
The 27-year-old rose 13 places to world No.95 following her impressive week in Beijing. The qualifier made her maiden third-round appearance at a WTA 1000 event, defeating 22nd seed Jelena Ostapenko to reach that point.
Maya Joint, another third-round finisher in Beijing, also achieved a career-high ranking this week.
Following a campaign that included defeating world No.19 Diana Shnaider in straight sets, Joint improved to world No.35, edging her closer to becoming seeded at Australian Open 2026.
Meanwhile, Emerson Jones climbed 11 places to world No.166 after she was a finalist at an ITF W50 tournament in Rancho Santa Fe, California.
She fell to countrywoman Olivia Gadecki, who jumped more than 60 places, to world No.233, with her tournament title.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
|
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Daria Kasatkina
|
No.19
|+1
|
Maya Joint
|
No.35
|+1
|Kimberly Birrell
|
No.89
|-4
|Priscilla Hon
|
No.95
|+13
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|
No.105
|-11
|Talia Gibson
|
No.128
|+3
|Astra Sharma
|
No.147
|-2
|Maddison Inglis
|
No.154
|+4
|
Daria Saville
|
No.160
|-1
|
Emerson Jones
|
No.166
|+11
Aleksandar Vukic is the biggest climber within Australia’s top 10 after reaching the quarterfinals in Tokyo.
Vukic qualified for the event before recording victories against top-100 players Damir Dzumhur and Daniel Altmaier to progress to the final eight, his best result at ATP-500 level.
The New South Welshman moved up 16 places to world No.79, his highest ranking since June.
James Duckworth and Tristan Schoolkate also enjoy ranking spikes as they aim to finish the season on a high.
Alex de Minaur maintains his mantle as Australia’s top-ranked men’s singles player after reaching the semifinals in Beijing – his fourth ATP semifinal of 2025.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
|
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Alex de Minaur
|
No.7
|+1
|
Alexei Popyrin
|
No.40
|-1
|Adam Walton
|
No.77
|0
|Aleksandar Vukic
|
No.79
|+16
|Jordan Thompson
|
No.85
|-7
|Tristan Schoolkate
|
No.96
|+4
|
James Duckworth
|
No.103
|+6
|Chris O’Connell
|
No.109
|-6
|Rinky Hijikata
|
No.114
|-2
|
Bernard Tomic
|
No.168
|+1
Hon moves inside the WTA doubles top 100 for the first time in seven years after advancing to the Beijing semifinals alongside Czech Karolina Muchova.
Ranked world No.179 last week, the Queenslander skyrocketed to world No.96, improving 83 places.
Storm Hunter also enhanced her ranking in China, as she and American Desirae Krawczyk progressed to the final four of a WTA 125 tournament in Suzhou. This propelled Hunter to world No.74.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
|
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|
Ellen Perez
|
No.19
|-1
|Maya Joint
|
No.51
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|
No.60
|+1
|Storm Hunter
|
No.74
|+5
|Priscilla Hon
|
No.96
|+83
|Petra Hule
|
No.132
|-7
|Kimberly Birrell
|
No.152
|-5
|Taylah Preston
|
No.196
|-3
|Destanee Aiava
|
No.212
|-5
|Alexandra Osborne
|
No.226
|-9
Men’s doubles
Patrick Harper moved inside the Australian top 10 following his quarterfinals berth at the Las Vegas Challenger.
After his 12th quarterfinal appearance on the ATP Challenger circuit this year, Harper climbed four places to world No.151.
In other moves, Blake Bayldon returned to the top 100, while John-Patrick Smith achieved a new career-high ranking of world No.49.
|
AUSSIE TOP 10
|
|
|
Player
|
Ranking
|
Move
|John Peers
|
No.30
|-3
|Jordan Thompson
|
No.43
|+1
|John-Patrick Smith
|
No.49
|+1
|
Matt Ebden
|
No.55
|-1
|Rinky Hijikata
|
No.62
|0
|Matthew Romios
|
No.73
|0
|Blake Bayldon
|
No.100
|+1
|Max Purcell
|
No.107
|-2
|Alexei Popyrin
|
No.143
|-2
|Patrick Harper
|
No.151
|+4
Watch all 2025 ATP and WTA 1000, 500, 250 and Finals on beIN SPORTS in Australia.