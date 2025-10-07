Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Beijing, China, 7 October 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Women’s singles

Priscilla Hon continues her career-best season after breaking into the WTA singles top 100 for the first time.

The 27-year-old rose 13 places to world No.95 following her impressive week in Beijing. The qualifier made her maiden third-round appearance at a WTA 1000 event, defeating 22nd seed Jelena Ostapenko to reach that point.

Maya Joint, another third-round finisher in Beijing, also achieved a career-high ranking this week.

Following a campaign that included defeating world No.19 Diana Shnaider in straight sets, Joint improved to world No.35, edging her closer to becoming seeded at Australian Open 2026.

Meanwhile, Emerson Jones climbed 11 places to world No.166 after she was a finalist at an ITF W50 tournament in Rancho Santa Fe, California. 

She fell to countrywoman Olivia Gadecki, who jumped more than 60 places, to world No.233, with her tournament title.

AUSSIE TOP 10
 
 
Player
Ranking
Move
Daria Kasatkina
No.19
 +1
Maya Joint
No.35
 +1
Kimberly Birrell
No.89
 -4
Priscilla Hon
No.95
 +13
Ajla Tomljanovic
No.105
 -11
Talia Gibson
No.128
 +3
Astra Sharma
No.147
 -2
Maddison Inglis
No.154
 +4
Daria Saville
No.160
 -1
Emerson Jones
No.166
 +11
Men’s singles

Aleksandar Vukic is the biggest climber within Australia’s top 10 after reaching the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

Vukic qualified for the event before recording victories against top-100 players Damir Dzumhur and Daniel Altmaier to progress to the final eight, his best result at ATP-500 level.

The New South Welshman moved up 16 places to world No.79, his highest ranking since June.

James Duckworth and Tristan Schoolkate also enjoy ranking spikes as they aim to finish the season on a high. 

Alex de Minaur maintains his mantle as Australia’s top-ranked men’s singles player after reaching the semifinals in Beijing – his fourth ATP semifinal of 2025.

AUSSIE TOP 10
 
 
Player
Ranking
Move
Alex de Minaur
No.7
 +1
Alexei Popyrin
No.40
 -1
Adam Walton
No.77
 0
Aleksandar Vukic
No.79
 +16
Jordan Thompson
No.85
 -7
Tristan Schoolkate
No.96
 +4
James Duckworth
No.103
 +6
Chris O’Connell
No.109
 -6
Rinky Hijikata
No.114
 -2
Bernard Tomic
No.168
 +1
Women’s doubles

Hon moves inside the WTA doubles top 100 for the first time in seven years after advancing to the Beijing semifinals alongside Czech Karolina Muchova.

Ranked world No.179 last week, the Queenslander skyrocketed to world No.96, improving 83 places.

Storm Hunter also enhanced her ranking in China, as she and American Desirae Krawczyk progressed to the final four of a WTA 125 tournament in Suzhou. This propelled Hunter to world No.74.  

AUSSIE TOP 10
 
 
Player
Ranking
Move
Ellen Perez
No.19
 -1
Maya Joint
No.51
 0
Olivia Gadecki
No.60
 +1
Storm Hunter
No.74
 +5
Priscilla Hon
No.96
 +83
Petra Hule
No.132
 -7
Kimberly Birrell
No.152
 -5
Taylah Preston
No.196
 -3
Destanee Aiava
No.212
 -5
Alexandra Osborne
No.226
 -9

Men’s doubles

Patrick Harper moved inside the Australian top 10 following his quarterfinals berth at the Las Vegas Challenger.

After his 12th quarterfinal appearance on the ATP Challenger circuit this year, Harper climbed four places to world No.151.

In other moves, Blake Bayldon returned to the top 100, while John-Patrick Smith achieved a new career-high ranking of world No.49.

AUSSIE TOP 10
 
 
Player
Ranking
Move
John Peers
No.30
 -3
Jordan Thompson
No.43
 +1
John-Patrick Smith
No.49
 +1
Matt Ebden
No.55
 -1
Rinky Hijikata
No.62
 0
Matthew Romios
No.73
 0
Blake Bayldon
No.100
 +1
Max Purcell
No.107
 -2
Alexei Popyrin
No.143
 -2
Patrick Harper
No.151
 +4

Watch all 2025 ATP and WTA 1000, 500, 250 and Finals on beIN SPORTS in Australia.

