Giselle Isabella Guillen and Dane Sweeny triumphed in their respective Pro Tour tournaments, claiming their first singles titles on home soil.

Tweed Heads, NSW, 11 August 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Giselle Isabella Guillen and Dane Sweeny hoisted silverware this past week as the 2025-26 Australian Pro Tour season commenced.

Guillen emerged victorious in Tweed Heads, while Sweeny claimed honours in Brisbane, both winning their first singles titles on home soil.

Seventeen-year-old Guillen went from qualifier to champion on New South Wales’ northern coast to secure her maiden senior crown. Guillen defeated compatriot Catherine Aulia 6-3 1-6 6-4 in the final.

Their three-set final was contested over two days, with Guillen and Aulia required to play the final game of the match on Monday after bad weather suspended play on Sunday.

The Sydneysider overcame three seeds in her maiden championship campaign, losing two sets en route. Guillen recovered an opening-set deficit in her second-round match against No.2 seed Monique Barry to keep her title hopes alive.

The Australian duo of Aulia and Lily Fairclough defeated top seeds Barry and Gabriella Da Silva-Fick to secure the doubles crown 2-6 6-4 [11-9].

In Brisbane, Sweeny, the No.1 seed, won his second ITF singles title of 2025. The 24-year-old was flawless throughout the tournament, conceding just 20 games ahead of the final.

He was crowned champion after injury forced Derek Pham to withdraw from their final.

It was an all-Australian doubles final in Brisbane as Zachary Viiala and Hugh Winter defeated No.4 seeds Ethan Cook and Tai Sach. Their biggest win came against the Delaney brothers – Jake and Jesse – in the first round. Viiala and Winter defeated the No.2 seeds 7-6(6) 7-6(5).

Sweeny will defend his crown in Brisbane this week, once again entering as the top seed. He opens his account against junior Australian Jake Dembo, who competes in his second Pro Tour event.

Pham also returns to Pro Tour action, as well as Cruz Hewitt and Hayden Jones.

In Tweed Heads, Da Silva-Fick headlines the field as one of five Australians set to be seeded at the tournament.

