Toronto, Canada, 11 August 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Last year’s champion, Alexei Popyrin, produced another deep finish at the Canadian Masters when he advanced to his third ATP singles quarterfinal of 2025.

While the 26-year-old fell short of defending his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title against Alexander Zverev in the last eight in Toronto, he equalled his runs this year from Monte Carlo and Geneva.

Popyrin defeated top-20 players Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune en route and claimed the opening set against top seed Zverev in the quarterfinals.

World No.8 Alex de Minaur also progressed to the quarterfinals in Toronto, which made it the first time since Todd Woodbridge, Mark Philippoussis and Pat Rafter in 1996 that two or more Australians reached that stage of the tournament.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Giselle Isabella Guillen: From qualifier to champion, the 17-year-old claimed her first senior singles title in Tweed Heads as the Australian Pro Tour resumed this week. Guillen denied Catherine Aulia in three sets for the trophy.

Dane Sweeny: The New South Welshman reigned supreme at the Pro Tour event in Brisbane, winning the men’s singles tournament after Derek Pham handed him a walkover ahead of the final.

John-Patrick Smith: After reaching the Washington doubles semifinals, the doubles world No.50 backed it up with a quarterfinals berth at the Canadian Masters. It is Smith’s second Masters 1000 quarterfinal for the year, with his previous appearance at Indian Wells in March.

Chase Ferguson: The 26-year-old won his first men’s doubles title after emerging victorious in Wuning, China. Ferguson and China’s Yang Mingyuan defeated Japanese pairing Yuichiro Inui and Makoto Ochi 6-7(6) 7-6(1) [10-6].

Tenika Mcgiffin: The Queenslander hoisted silverware for the second week in a row in Monastir, Turkey. Mcgiffin and Latvian partner Elza Tomase were dominant as they claimed the ITF W15 doubles title.

Catherine Aulia and Lily Fairclough: The Australian duo defeated compatriot Gabriella Da Silva-Fick and Kiwi Monique Barry to win the Pro Tour doubles event in Tweed Heads.

Zachary Viiala and Hugh Winter: Viiala and Winter secured their maiden doubles titles in Brisbane at the men’s Pro Tour tournament.

Philip Sekulic: The 21-year-old added to his Bali form, reaching the semifinals for a second-straight week. Sekulic redeemed his semifinal loss last week to compatriot Matthew Dellavedova in the second round with a 6-2 6-4 victory.

Edward Winter: The Adelaide youngster excelled in Wuning, as he made the singles semifinals of the ITF M15 event. Wuning is Winter’s second semifinal of 2025, with his previous final-four appearance resulting in silverware in Heraklion, Greece.

Stefan Vujic: The 27-year-old competed in the ITF M25 Brazzaville doubles semifinals in Congo this week. It marks Vujic’s fifth semifinal in tandem this season.

Blake Mott: The New South Welshman advanced to the final eight at an ITF M25 tournament in Roehampton, United Kingdom. The No.7 seed recorded wins against two local opponents to reach the quarterfinals.

