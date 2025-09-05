Apply for Learn2Lead
A quick guide about the program and how to prepare well for your applications.
The program
Learn2Lead is an 8-week youth leadership program combining online and face-to-face experiences to build life and leadership skills through hands-on activities and connections with well-known tennis leaders.
You’ll be supported by program facilitators, take part in two learning journey check-ins, and gain access to an online platform with resources and a community of like-minded young people.
Good to know
Eligibility criteria
We’d love to hear from you, if you:
- are aged between 14–18 years
- identify as a young woman
- are currently involved in your local tennis affiliated venue/club
- have a nomination from your club president, coach, supervisor or committee member who will act as mentor and help support you on your leadership journey.
We’re keen to hear from young women in regional areas, from diverse backgrounds (including Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander), identify as LGBTQ+ and/or are living with disability.
Apply for Learn2Lead
Get ready to apply! Here’s everything you need to get started:
- Up to 15 minutes to complete the form.
- 2-3 sentences about why you want to be part of the Learn2Lead program.
- Your nominator's details including their full name, email address and phone number.
- Set aside some uninterrupted time and find a quiet, comfortable space for yourself.
- No need to rush – take your time to share your responses in your own words, and provide as much details as necessary.
We value passion over experience and encourage you to step outside your comfort zone to apply for this program. We will be here to support you every step of the way!
Support in your state
-
-
NSW
Opening Hours
-
NT
Opening Hours
-
QLD
Opening Hours
-
SA
Opening Hours
-
TAS
Opening Hours
-
VIC
Opening Hours
-
WA
Opening Hours