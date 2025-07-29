Alex de Minaur's 10th ATP singles title in Washington, D.C sees him return to the world's top 10.

Washington, D.C, United States, 29 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur returns to the ATP top 10 following his Washington Open triumph. The 26-year-old claimed his 10th ATP singles title and first since s-Hertogenbosch in June 2024.

Most notably, De Minaur saved three championship points in the final against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to emerge victorious.

> READ: De Minaur overcomes demons in Washington, wins 10th ATP singles title

He moves up five places to world No.8, which is his highest ranking in 12 weeks.

Aleksandar Vukic also enjoys a rankings spike after he defeated serving ace Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Washington, D.C. The 29-year-old climbs back inside the top 100, improving to world No.99.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 +5 Alexei Popyrin No.26 -2 Jordan Thompson No.44 -8 Chris O’Connell No.78 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.85 -3 Adam Walton No.88 -4 Aleksandar Vukic No.99 +6 Tristan Schoolkate No.103 +1 James Duckworth No.106 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.161 -3

Men’s doubles

John-Patrick Smith continues to close in on his career-high ranking after progressing to the semifinals in Washington, D.C. The 36-year-old edges within six spots of his best ranking – world No.52 – set in September 2017.

Smith is in impressive hardcourt form, reaching the semifinals in four of his last five tournaments on the surface – Santiago, Indian Wells, Houston, and Washington, D.C.

Elsewhere, Tristan Schoolkate’s doubles form in the past two months has launched him back inside the Australian top 10.

The 24-year-old advanced to ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Birmingham and Ilkley, prior to Wimbledon, before featuring in the Los Cabos final earlier this month.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.15 0 Max Purcell No.21 -2 John Peers No.25 0 Matt Ebden No.50 +1 John Patrick-Smith No.58 +3 Rinky Hijikata No.60 -3 Matthew Romios No.71 0 Blake Bayldon No.96 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.137 -2 Tristan Schoolkate No.148 +2

Women’s singles

A top-100 debut nears for Talia Gibson as she continues her impressive North American swing. Since her Wimbledon main-draw debut last month, the 21-year-old has won nine of her past 11 singles matches, highlighted by winning an ITF W75 title in Granby, Canada.

> VIEW: Gibson rides high in Granby

Gibson’s most recent performance – reaching the quarterfinals at an ITF W100 tournament in Evansville, Indiana – propels her to world No.107 as she continues to build on her career-high ranking.

The West Australian aims to become Australia’s fifth member of the WTA top 100.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.18 0 Maya Joint No.45 -7 Kimberly Birrell No.79 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.88 -4 Talia Gibson No.107 +4 Olivia Gadecki No.114 -1 Priscilla Hon No.129 0 Astra Sharma No.147 +1 Maddison Inglis No.157 -4 Daria Saville No.161 +3

Women’s doubles

Taylah Preston is the biggest mover in the Australian top 10 following her quarterfinal berth in Figueira da Foz, Portugal. She improves nine places to world No.175 after her efforts at the ITF W100 event.

Nine Australians remain inside the WTA top 200, with Ellen Perez leading the charge. Perez approaches the 12-month mark atop the Australian women’s doubles rankings, a mantle she has held since August 2024.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.19 0 Olivia Gadecki No.60 -2 Maya Joint No.69 +1 Storm Hunter No.93 0 Petra Hule No.138 -5 Kimberly Birrell No.155 -2 Taylah Preston No.175 +9 Priscilla Hon No.178 -2 Destanee Aiava No.180 -3 Alexandra Osborne No.207 +1

