Adam Walton, Tristan Schoolkate and James Duckworth have ensured three Australians are through to the quarterfinals of the ATP tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico, for the first time.

Los Cabos, Mexico, 17 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

It has been a successful day for the Australians competing in Los Cabos, with James Duckworth, Tristan Schoolkate, and Adam Walton all advancing to the quarterfinals.

Australian players have enjoyed previous success at this tournament; Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur are former finalists and Jordan Thompson won last year’s edition.

But 2025 marks the first time three Aussies have progressed to the last eight of the singles draw.

James Duckworth caused the greatest upset on Wednesday (local time) after he secured victory against second seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The 33-year-old reversed the result of his Eastbourne loss to the Spaniard last month, securing the win in straight sets.

Duckworth fired seven aces to two as he advanced to his first ATP quarterfinal of 2025.

His win sets up an all-Australian showdown against Los Cabos doubles partner Walton, ensuring there will be at least one Aussie semifinalist at the ATP 250 event.

Walton dispatched American Nishesh Basavareddy in 61 minutes, committing just seven unforced errors to the American’s 31 in the 6-1 6-0 triumph and reaching the first ATP-level singles quarterfinal of his career.

It’s also the first time at this stage for Schoolkate, who defeated No.5 seed Daniel Altmaier 6-3 6-4.

The 24-year-old was dominant in his second-round encounter, smashing 25 winners to 13 and committing 12 fewer unforced errors.

The win pushes Schoolkate to world No.101 in the live ATP rankings, putting him within striking distance of a maiden top-100 berth.

Next up for the West Australian in No.3 seed Denis Shapovalov, who targets his second Mexican hardcourt semifinal of 2025 having made the semifinals in Acapulco.

Should he beat Shapovlov, he would face the winner of the Duckworth-Walton quarterfinal in an all-Australian clash in the last four.

Seven Australians also remain alive in the doubles event, with at least two guarenteed to progress further.

That could be the team of Duckworth and Walton, who face compatriots Schoolkate and Blake Bayldon on Thursday.

Olympic gold medallists Matt Ebden and John Peers, the fourth seeds, are also in action on Thursday, as is Bernard Tomic, teaming with local favourite Manuel Sanchez.