Another healthy contingent of Australian players will compete at the US Open, with 12 Aussies earning main-draw entry.

New York, USA, 17 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Twelve Australians have received direct entry into the US Open main draw, set to commence on 24 August.

Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin lead the men’s singles pursuit as they look to back up their deep runs from last year.

De Minaur reached his second career quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows in 2024 after a successful return from a hip injury sustained at Wimbledon.

Popyrin, meanwhile, enjoyed the best period of his career this time last year when he won his first Masters 1000 title in Montreal before advancing to the fourth round of the US Open.

In New York he defeated Novak Djokovic in the third round, becoming the first Australian in 18 years to defeat Djokovic at a major.

Jordan Thompson, Chris O’Connell, Rinky Hijikata, Aleksandar Vukic and Adam Walton have also gained entry, while Nick Kyrgios will use his protected ranking to join them.

The former world No.13 is set to compete at his first US Open since advancing to the quarterfinals in 2022, a result he achieved by dethroning reigning champion and world No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

Kyrgios has not competed on Tour since the Miami Masters in March due to a persistent knee injury.

Daria Kasatkina, Maya Joint, Kimberly Birrell and Ajla Tomljanovic will represent Australia in the women’s singles field.

Tomljanovic will arrive in New York as the most experienced Australian, playing in her 12th US Open. The 32-year-old advanced to the quarterfinals in 2022, beating 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams en route in what was the last match of Williams’ career.

> ENTRY LISTS: US Open 2025

US Open 2025 concludes on 7 September.

AUSSIES AT THE US OPEN

MAIN DRAW

Rankings at entry date of 17/6

Men’s singles

12. Alex de Minaur

24. Alexei Popyrin

39. Jordan Thompson

77. Chris O’Connell

80. Rinky Hijikata

90. Aleksandar Vukic

97. Adam Walton

640. Nick Kyrgios (PR)

Women’s singles

18. Daria Kasatkina

37. Maya Joint

75. Kimberly Birrell

81. Ajla Tomljanovic

