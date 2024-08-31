Popyrin stuns Djokovic as career highs continue at US Open

Alexei Popyrin has entered thrilling new territory at the US Open.

With a 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory over world No.2 Novak Djokovic, the Australian not only claimed a first completed win over a top-five opponent, but also progressed to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

"Third time lucky I guess," said a beaming Popyrin, who suffered four-set losses to Djokovic at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.

"We had some battles ... I had my chances in those matches but didn't take them. This match was a little bit different. I was able to take my chances when I had them and play some good tennis."

Popyrin triumphed with the fearless and electrifying tennis that also saw the 25-year-old defeat three top-10 opponents - and a total five in the top-20 - to claim his biggest singles title at the recent Montreal Masters. He was the first Australian to lift an ATP Masters 1000 trophy since Lleyton Hewitt at Indian Wells in 2003.

Hewitt, now Australia's Davis Cup captain, was proudly watching on at Arthur Ashe Stadium as his younger countryman took another giant step forward by completing victory over Djokovic in an enthralling three hours and 19 minutes.

GIANT SLAYER 😤



Alexei Popyrin eliminates Novak Djokovic from the @usopen with a 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory in the third round.#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/hBPKOJJYnT — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) August 31, 2024





Popyrin became the first Australian player to eliminate Djokovic at a Grand Slam since Hewitt had done so in the third round of US Open 2006. He was also the first player to defeat the prolific Serbian before the fourth round at Flushing Meadows since Hewitt's victory 18 years before.

"To be mentioned in the same name as Lleyton, one of our greats, is always unbelievable," said Popyrin.

"Hopefully I can continue that trend and do some more things that Lleyton has done in the past."

Seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time by virtue of the career-high No.23 ranking that accompanied his Montreal breakthrough, the 28th-seeded Popyrin was authoritative from the outset as he managed every early challenge from the experienced Serb.

The biggest message was arguably best delivered as Popyrin navigated five break points - from 0-40 down - with powerful serving and composure in rallies in the sixth game of the opening set. Showcasing some deft net play that had the New York crowd enraptured, the 28th-seeded Australian stepped it by securing a break against Djokovic in the ninth game.

Popyrin's one-two punch approach was working superbly as he combined his powerful serve with his potent forehand to calmly serve out the set.

With confidence steadily growing, the 25-year-old soon extended his advantage with an early break of serve in the second set and helped by some dazzling passing shots, maintained momentum to hold a 6-4 6-4 lead.

Aiming to become the first player in history to claim 25 Grand Slam titles - and one of only four men (alongside Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer) in the Open era to lift five US Open trophies - Djokovic inevitably summoned some fighting spirit.

A year earlier, the then-36-year-old had underlined his place in tennis history when he became the oldest US Open men's champion in the modern era and with Popyrin's level dipping ever so slightly, Djokovic created the sense of a comeback as he claimed the third set in 43 minutes.

"I was waiting for him to kind of step up. I felt like he did in the third set. But my level went down. I didn't make too many first serves," Popyrin admitted.

But in new territory with a two-sets-to-one lead over the defending champion, the Australian refused to panic. He won four straight games to take a 5-2 lead and while he couldn't serve out the victory the first time around, he didn't hesitate at the next opportunity.

In the most memorable night of his career so far, Popyrin was perfect on serve as he completed his career-best win with one last winning rally.





"There (are) countless times when he's come back from two sets to love down, and I didn't want to be one of those moments where Novak kind of stepped up and came back from two sets to love down. That was going through my head," he related.

"It was kind of extra motivation for me not to do that and to win that fourth set. Kind of had to pump myself up, swear at myself a few times to kind of, yeah, to kind of get back into the mood of winning.

"I managed to do that, and that was amazing."

Popyrin finished the match with 15 aces among 50 total winners, with his 50 unforced errors a sign of Popyrin's determination to bring his most aggressive tennis to the game's biggest stages.

He next faces No.20 seed Frances Tiafoe - a five-set winner over fellow American Ben Shelton - with the perfect mindset to build on his career-best performance.

"It's unbelievable because I've been in the third round about 15 times in my career but I haven't been able to get past to the fourth round,." said Popyrin, who had in fact achieved that result in six of his 21 previous Grand Slam campaigns.

"To be able to do it against the greatest of all time, to get into the fourth round, is unbelievable ... it's a great feeling."

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's singles, third round

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Dan Evans (GBR)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [30] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Men's singles, fourth round

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [20] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men's singles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!