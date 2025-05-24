As we prepare to enjoy Grand Slam action from three major tournaments within the next four months, here’s how you can watch it unfold in Australia – and around the world.

24 May 2025 | Tennis Australia

It will have been almost four months between the last ball being hit at Australian Open 2025, and the opening day of Roland Garros this Sunday.

But when the Grand Slam action heats up again, it will come at tennis fans in a hurry.

The season’s three remaining major tournaments – Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open – all land within a dense three-and-a-half-month period on the tennis calendar.

PREVIEW: Draws set for Australian stars at Roland Garros 2025

It means plenty of late nights and early mornings for Australian fans, but for the especially keen viewers, they can watch every single ball, no matter the time.

Starts Ends Grand Slam Aussie TV coverage 25 May 8 June Roland Garros Nine Network & Stan Sport 30 June 13 July Wimbledon Nine Network & Stan Sport 24 Aug 7 Sept US Open Nine Network & Stan Sport

Roland Garros will be broadcast on 9Gem – this could vary depending what state you’re in – from 6.30pm AEST, beginning with a preview show and shifting into live coverage when play begins at 7pm.

From the semifinals onwards, broadcast times will move back in line with later start times.

As well as the free-to-air TV coverage, there’s also the option to stream the action on Stan Sport.

Adding the Stan Sport package to an existing Stan subscription allows Australian viewers to watch matches from any court, live and on demand.

For fans outside of Australia, Roland Garros is televised on a variety of channels and platforms depending on where you are in the world – here’s a full list of broadcast partners.

The Nine Network and Stan Sport are also the Australian broadcast partners for Wimbledon and the US Open.

Wimbledon coverage kicks off on Stan Sport from 8pm AEST on Monday 30 June.

If you’re not in Australia, here’s where you can watch all the action from the All England Club and Flushing Meadows.