Draws set for Australian stars at Roland Garros 2025

There are positive signs as Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur prepares to launch a ninth Roland Garros main-draw campaign.

De Minaur, the No.9 seed at the claycourt major, brings confidence-boosting memories from his quarterfinal breakthrough at the 2024 tournament.

And he perhaps felt a sense of relief when his first-round opponent was revealed as Laslo Djere at the official tournament draw on Thursday; De Minaur is a winner over the 59th-ranked Serbian in all three of their previous matches.

The 26-year-old De Minaur leads a field of 15 Australian players who will compete in Roland Garros main-draw competition when action begins on Sunday - and in a tough blow for the tight-knit women's contingent, two of them will face each other, with Maya Joint drawn to meet Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round.

It marks a Roland Garros debut for the 19-year-old Joint, while Tomljanovic will contest the main draw in Paris for the 10th time.

They will warm up for the bittersweet Grand Slam assignment when they meet in the semifinals of the WTA 250-level tournament in Rabat, Morocco.

Other challenges for Australian players come in the form of seeded opponents.

Aleksandar Vukic faces No.24 Karen Khachanov in his 2025 opener, while Chris O'Connell encounters flashy Frenchman Ugo Humbert, the No.22 seed.

Alexei Popyrin, who at No.25 is one of three seeded Australians in Paris, takes on Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in his first match.

Roland Garros 2025Men's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) No.9 v

No.50 [25] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) No.25 v Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) No.75 Jordan Thompson (AUS) No.38 v Jiri Lehecka (CZE) No.37 Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) No.78 v [24] Karen Khachanov No.24 Rinky Hijikata (AUS) No.79 v Reilly Opelka (USA) No.95 Chris O'Connell (AUS) No.82 v [22] Ugo Humbert (FRA) No.22 Adam Walton (AUS) No.91 v [Q] Maximilian Marterer (GER) No.237 James Duckworth (AUS) No.92 v Alexander Bublik (KAZ) No.51 [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) No.127 v

No.134

Laslo Djere (SRB)Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2025 men's singles draw

Daria Kasatikina, a former Roland Garros semifinalist and the No.17 seed in the 2025 edition, takes on doubles world No.1 Katerina Siniakova in the opening round.

Olivia Gadecki, meanwhile, can expect a prominent court assignment when she meets world No.2 Coco Gauff, a Roland Garros finalist in 2022.

Kimberly Birell makes her second Roland Garros main-draw appearance against 74th-ranked Romanian Jaqueline Cristian.

Destanee Aiava, who is contesting the singles draw for a first time, meets Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Roland Garros 2025Women's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [17] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) No.17 v

No.62 Kimberly Birrell (AUS) No.63 v Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) No.74 Maya Joint (AUS) No.78 v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) No.79 Olivia Gadecki (AUS) No.93 v [2] Coco Gauff (USA) No.2 [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS) No.157 v

No.48

Katerina Siniakova (CZE)Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2025 women's singles draw

Main-draw action begins on Sunday 25 May. The tournament is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

