Aleksandar Vukic returns to the world's top 80 after an Estoril semifinal run featuring his biggest match win since Australian Open 2025.

Melbourne, VIC, 6 May 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Men’s singles:

Aleksandar Vukic climbed back into the ATP top 80 after he progressed to the Estoril Challenger semifinals.

During his run, Vukic recorded his biggest victory since downing Sebastian Korda at Australian Open 2025, prevailing against world No.45 Marcos Giron.

The 29-year-old moved up four places to world No.79 and gained an important confidence boost, after snapping a 10-match losing streak.

Chris O’Connell also enjoyed a rise in the latest rankings update following his third main-draw victory on clay at a Masters 1000 tournament. O’Connell’s 6-3 6-4 win over world No.59 Camilo Ugo Carabelli helped propel him to world No.81.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.25 +1 Jordan Thompson No.41 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.79 +4 Chris O’Connell No.81 +6 Rinky Hijikata No.82 +2 Adam Walton No.88 -2 James Duckworth No.90 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.112 -6 Tristan Schoolkate No.129 -9

Women’s singles:

Astra Sharma skyrocketed into the Australian top 10 following her first singles title in 19 months. The 29-year-old rose 47 places to be within reach of the WTA top 150.

After a fourth semifinal appearance in her last five tournaments, Sharma has climbed to her highest ranking since September 2024.

Fresh off her career-best result at an ITF W100 event in Tokyo, Talia Gibson nears her career-high ranking. Gibson improved 13 places to world No.127 and is one of nine Aussie women set to feature in Roland Garros qualifying later this month.

In other moves, Emerson Jones achieved a new career-high ranking after advancing to the semifinals in Gifu, Japan. The 16-year-old moved up 38 spots to world No.236.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.15 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.60 +1 Maya Joint No.78 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.79 0 Olivia Gadecki No.92 -1 Talia Gibson No.127 +13 Daria Saville No.132 -14 Priscilla Hon No.142 0 Astra Sharma No.154 +47 Destanee Aiava No.155 -21

Women’s doubles:

Petra Hule continued her red-hot form in Bonita Springs, Florida, en route to her fourth consecutive doubles semifinal. The feat rewarded Hule with her career-best ranking as she escalated to world No.124 – an improvement of 22 places.

Destanee Aiava bolted into the WTA top 200, cementing her spot in the Australian top 10. Like Hule, Aiava also kept her hot streak alive, advancing to her fourth straight doubles quarterfinal.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.19 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.108 -6 Petra Hule No.124 +22 Jaimee Fourlis No.148 0 Maya Joint No.155 -3 Priscilla Hon No.172 -2 Destanee Aiava No.196 +27 Taylah Preston No.207 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.216 -2 Alexandra Osborne No.221 +1

Men’s doubles:

In a positive week for Aussie men’s doubles, Guangzhou played host to the most prominent risers.

Quarterfinalist Blake Balydon was the biggest shifter within the Australian top 10, rising six places to world No.129. The New South Welshman improved on his career-high ranking for the second successive time.

Matthew Romios also bettered his career-high ranking as he climbed four places to world No.74. The Guangzhou champion made it two consecutive Challenger titles after he also reigned supreme in Gwangju.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.11 -6 Max Purcell No.12 0 John Peers No.28 -2 Matt Ebden No.39 +3 John-Patrick Smith No.62 +4 Matthew Romios No.74 +4 Rinky Hijikata No.124 +1 Blake Bayldon No.129 +6 Thomas Fancutt No.142 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.150 +1

