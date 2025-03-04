For the first time in more than five years, Australia has four women inside the top 100 – a number that doubled after a brilliant week for the green-and-gold on the WTA Tour.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 4 March 2025 | Matt Trollope

Women’s singles

Maya Joint and Ajla Tomljanovic surged inside the top 100 after excellent weeks at WTA events in North America, doubling Australia’s representation inside this bracket.

They joined Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki, giving Australia four top-100 women for the first time since October 2019.

While Tomljanovic returns to the top 100, it marks 18-year-old Joint’s debut, an achievement she unlocked by routing top-20 star Donna Vekic to reach the WTA 500 quarterfinals in Merida.

Tomljanovic reached the semifinals in Austin, while Daria Saville was a set away from joining her compatriots in the top 100 before falling in the Merida semifinals.

It was the first time in seven years Australia had two WTA-level semifinalists in the same week – it last occurred when Saville and Ash Barty reached the 2018 Sydney International semifinals – and the first time at two separate events in the same week since 2011.

The last time Australia had five women inside the top 100 was May 2019.

Elsewhere, Arina Rodionova’s run to the ITF W50 final in Ahmedabad, India boosted her back inside the Australian top 10.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Kimberly Birrell No.76 0 Maya Joint No.85 +18 Ajla Tomljanovic No.94 +17 Olivia Gadecki No.99 -6 Daria Saville No.109 +12 Maddison Inglis No.136 -2 Talia Gibson No.139 0 Destanee Aiava No.148 +7 Priscilla Hon No.159 -1 Arina Rodionova No.187 +21

Men’s singles

Nine Australians remain in the ATP top 100, with Alex de Minaur maintaining his place in the top 10.

While there was little significant movement among the Aussie top 10, there were notable improvements a little further down the list.

James McCabe made his top-200 debut after advancing to the ATP Challenger semifinals in Bengaluru, India, while Blake Ellis hit a career-high ranking of 295th after advancing to the second round of the same event.

Meanwhile, Jason Kubler soared 70 spots, back inside top 450, after his recent Australian Pro Tour success in Tasmania.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.10 -2 Alexei Popyrin No.27 0 Jordan Thompson No.38 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.64 +2 Chris O’Connell No.75 0 Rinky Hijikata No.83 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.86 -2 Adam Walton No.96 +1 James Duckworth No.97 -3 Max Purcell No.124 +2

Women’s doubles

Elena Micic made her top-250 debut in the tandem game after scooping the Australian Pro Tour title in Burnie with Monique Barry.

Micic and Barry backed that up with victory in Launceston, meaning Micic stands to rise even higher when next week’s doubles rankings are released.

Gabriella Da Silva Fick, meanwhile, rose 26 places to crack the top 350 after reaching the Burnie final with Belle Thompson.

Ellen Perez remains Australia’s top female doubles player, at world No.16.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.16 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.104 -28 Storm Hunter No.123 -27 Jaimee Fourlis No.146 0 Petra Hule No.149 -1 Priscilla Hon No.158 0 Maya Joint No.173 -12 Kimberly Birrell No.175 0 Taylah Preston No.201 -2 Alexandra Osborne No.217 -3

Men’s doubles

Alexei Popyrin’s victory in the doubles event at the ATP Dubai 500 tournament has seen the Aussie soar into the world’s top 150.

Popyrin rose more than 700 places to set a career-high doubles ranking of world No.148 after combining with India’s Yuki Bhambri – a former Australian Open junior champion – to triumph in the Middle East.

John Peers rose four places this week after reaching the semifinals in Dubai alongside Jamie Murray; they fell to Popyrin and Bhambri.

Meanwhile, Blake Bayldon set a career-high ranking of 137th after reaching the Bengaluru Challenger final with fellow Aussie Matthew Romios. The move vaults him inside the Aussie top 10.

Romios rose to a career-high doubles ranking of world No.79, making him Australia’s fifth-ranked doubles player on the ATP list.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.11 0 Max Purcell No.13 0 Matt Ebden No.20 +1 John Peers No.31 +4 Matthew Romios No.79 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.85 +6 Rinky Hijikata No.106 +1 Thomas Fancutt No.117 -1 Luke Saville No.122 +3 Blake Bayldon No.137 +22

