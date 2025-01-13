On the fifth anniversary of the Rally as One program, 200 community members impacted by bushfires were welcome to Australian Open 2025.

Melboure, Australia , 13 January 2025 | Tennis Australia

The Australian Tennis Foundation’s ‘Rally as One’ program is marking its fifth anniversary this year – continuing its vital support for communities impacted by natural disasters.

Founded amid the Black Summer bushfires, the Rally as One program assists communities affected by disasters by helping to rebuild local infrastructure and offering free community events and tennis programs to strengthen social connections.

To commemorate the anniversary, the ATF hosted 200 people from communities directly impacted by the floods and bushfires in regional Victoria at AO 2025. These families were VIP guests at an exhibition match during the Australian Open’s Opening Week.

“The past five years have been extraordinarily challenging for these families, as their lives were devastated by bushfires and floods,” said Director of ATF Vicki Reid .“Throughout this period, the Australian Tennis Foundation has been steadfast in providing financial support to help them rebuild and recover.

“The event marked the fifth anniversary of our ongoing efforts, and we were so honoured to offer these families a trip of joy, unity, and unforgettable experiences at the Australian Open.”

Corryong resident Ally Boers was a participant of Rally as One and was directly impacted by the bushfires in 2020.

“The smell of smoke makes it feel like yesterday, you can close your eyes, and one thing can suddenly take you right back. I had to pack our bags and take our three boys out of there, my husband stayed back to fight the fires,” she recalled.

“This is huge for us, it’s great to be able to go somewhere like this – it’s an unbelievable experience. It’s like a dream come true for us.”

This event follows the recent Rally as One Roadshow, which took place in New South Wales last month visiting communities in Armidale, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Kempsey and Kendall.

The ATF, in partnership with Tennis NSW took the program on the road – visiting bushfire and flood affected regions. Over six days in December, the roadshow visited five locations connecting local communities through tennis.

Working alongside local tennis clubs and schools, the program offered tennis lessons and activities and promoted the ATF’s Kids Tennis Program, which provide grants for before and after school tennis programs to children in disadvantaged communities. Each afternoon – the local tennis clubs hosted on and off the court activations, complete with prizes, giveaways, food and drinks.

Since its inception in 2020, the ATF has used tennis as a tool to bring communities together, providing relief and support to over 10,000 people in region and remote areas devastated by the bushfires and floods. ‘

Visit the website, to learn more about the Australian Tennis Foundation.