Pavle Marinkov, Talia Gibson and Edward Winter are among the local hopes competing in Australian Pro Tour events this week.

Australia, 9 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Many of Australia’s most promising young players will be in action as the Australian Pro Tour resumes this week.

Western Australia and the Northern Territory are hosting back-to-back Australian Pro Tour events over the next fortnight, providing an opportunity for Australian players to earn valuable ranking points and prize money on home soil.

Talia Gibson, a 20-year-old Western Australian ranked at a career-high world No.165, headlines the women’s singles field at this week’s Perth International #1 event.

Destanee Aiava, fresh from qualifying at the US Open last month, and Maddison Inglis, another Western Australian talent, will also compete at the ITF 75 tournament at Perth’s State Tennis Centre.

> VIEW: Perth International #1 2024 women’s singles draw

Men will compete at the Darwin International #1, an ITF 25 tournament staged at the Darwin International Tennis Centre.

The in-form Omar Jasika, who is on a 12-match winning streak after capturing back-to-back titles in Bali in the past fortnight, is the top seed in the men’s singles draw.

The 27-year-old will face tough competition from a large contingent of Australians, including the promising 19-year-old Edward Winter and 18-year-old Pavle Marinkov.

The draw hasn’t been kind to the Delaney brothers, with 27-year-old Jake and 25-year-old Jesse, set to meet in the opening round.

The Delaney brothers, who have won back-to-back doubles titles together in Thailand in the past fortnight, also faced-off in the first round at an Australian Pro Tour event in Traralgon earlier this year.

> VIEW: Darwin International #1 2024 men’s singles draw

The Australian Pro Tour is a series of international tournaments, with free entry for fans, held across Australia between September and March each year.

More events are scheduled to be held in Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia in coming months.

> VIEW: Australian Pro Tour calendar

