Rinky Hijikata was one of three Australian players to record doubles wins on day four at US Open 2024.

New York, USA, 30 August 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Rinky Hijikata is a Grand Slam doubles champion, having memorably captured the Australian Open 2023 title alongside compatriot Jason Kubler.

However, until today he had never scored a doubles win at the US Open. In fact, he had never even played a main-draw doubles match at Flushing Meadows.

That’s no longer the case though, after the 23-year-old from Sydney teamed with Brit Lloyd Glasspool to record a 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3 victory against Colombian Diego Hidalgo and Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the opening round of the US Open 2024 men’s doubles competition.

World No.3 Matt Ebden made a winning start to his men’s doubles campaign too, triumphing 6-3 7-5 alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna in a first-round meeting with Dutch duo Sander Arends and Robin Haase.

The second seeds, who finished runners-up in New York last year, took only 63 minutes to wrap up victory. However, they were tested after falling behind 1-4 in the second set.

John-Patrick Smith and German partner Andreas Mies scored a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory against France’s Alexandre Muller and Austrian Sebastian Ofner.

This sets up a second-round showdown with seventh-seeded Aussies Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, a rematch of a third-round encounter at Wimbledon last month.

John Peers came close to joining his compatriots on the winner’s list, but was unable to convert two match points in his first-round match with Brit Jamie Murray.

Swede Andre Goransson and Dutchman Sam Verbeek fought back to edge out a 4-6 7-6(6) 7-6(11) victory against the US Open 2015 finalists in an encounter that extended three hours and seven minutes.

In mixed doubles action, Ebden and Czech Barbora Krejcikova began their new partnership in style.

The fourth seeds only needed 61 minutes to post a 6-2 6-2 victory against American Austin Krajicek and Chinese Taipei’s Chan Hao-Ching.

Aussies in action – US Open

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, first round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Sander Arends (NED)/Robin Haase (NED) 6-3 7-5

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) d Diego Hidalgo (COL)/Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) d [Alt] Alexandre Muller (FRA)/Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 6-3 6-4

[11] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-2 7-6(4)

Andre Goransson (SWE)/Sam Verbeek (NED) d John Peers (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) 4-6 7-6(6) 7-6(11)

Mixed doubles, first round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) d Austin Krajicek (USA)/Chan Hao-Ching (TPE) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, second round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)/Federico Coria (ARG)

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) v TBC

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men’s doubles draw

Women’s doubles, second round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)/Tara Moore (GBR)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 women’s doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) v [WC] Kaylan Bigun (USA)/Iva Jovic (USA)

Sander Gille (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)

Mixed doubles, second round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v TBC

John Peers (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v TBC

> VIEW: US Open 2024 mixed doubles draw

