Storm Hunter is among five players selected to represent Australia at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain next month.

Australia, 10 October 2023 | tennis.com.au

Australian captain Alicia Molik has named the team for the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Finals in Seville, Spain next month.

Kimberly Birrell, Storm Hunter, Daria Saville, Ajla Tomljanovic and Ellen Perez will represent Australia at Estadio de La Cartuja from 7 to 12 November 2023, with Olivia Gadecki also travelling with the team.

“I’m incredibly proud to name Kim, Ajla, Dash, Ellen and Storm for this team,” said Molik, who will lead Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup for the final time.

“As we always do, Australia punches above their weight. We reached the final last year and we have huge ambitions to go one further and win the event.

“I know we’ve had an interrupted past 12 months with various injuries to Alja and Dash, but we have so much experience in this team. I really feel like in the clutch moments they can be relied upon.

“Storm, as world No.2 in doubles, puts us in great stead too. We have a versatile bunch which I’m really proud of.”

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023

Australian team Player Singles ranking Doubles ranking Kimberly Birrell No.102 No.295 Storm Hunter No.155 No.2 Daria Saville No.211 No.164 Ajla Tomljanovic No.430 – Ellen Perez No.456 No.25 Captain: Alicia Molik

Molik is honoured to lead the team for the final time, following the announcement that she will step down as captain after 10 years in the role.

“Personally, I can’t wait to get to Seville because being part of the Australian team has always been a highlight for me, whether it be as a player or as a captain,” Molik said.

“I’ll be trying to get the most out of my players. It doesn’t change for this upcoming tie. The goal is to do as well as we possibly can and show the world what we are made of.

“In terms of stepping down from my role, there is still unfinished business in Seville. I’m going to give it my all. I’m excited by the prospect of the challenge once again, which I always have been.”

For Australia’s No.1 woman Kim Birrell, Seville will mark her third nomination for Australia’s Billie Jean King Cup team.

The 25-year-old, who made her top-100 singles debut last month, is delighted to return as part of the fold for the first time since February 2019.

“It means so much to be selected to represent Australia at Billie Jean King Cup,” Birrell said.

“It’s been a huge goal of mine to make it back on the team. Especially while injured I spent a lot of time thinking about wearing green and gold again, so I’m absolutely over the moon to picked in this year’s team.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with the girls and especially the rest of the group and really just enjoying the team atmosphere. And more importantly, playing really good tennis and leaving it all out on the court.”

Australia headlines Group B and faces Slovenia in its opening round-robin tie on 7 November, followed by a showdown with Kazakhstan on 9 November.

Australia is among 12 nations competing in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

