Ranking movers: Aussie stars rewarded for impressive form
Arina Rodionova, Jordan Thompson and Olivia Gadecki have all made significant rises in the latest world rankings.
Australia, 7 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers
Jordan Thompson is now the No.2-ranked Australian man. The 29-year-old rises 16 places in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings, propelling him to world No.55.
The in-form Thompson scored two top-30 wins last week in Washington to advance to his third ATP-level quarterfinal of the season.
Alex de Minaur remains the top-ranked Australian. The 24-year-old improves one place this week to world No.18 after reaching his third final of the season at Los Cabos.
Alexei Popyrin, up one spot to world No.56, is also at a new career-high.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.18
|+1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.55
|+16
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.56
|+1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.62
|0
|Chris O’Connell
|No.73
|+1
|Max Purcell
|No.78
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.86
|0
|Jason Kubler
|No.90
|-5
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.92
|-57
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.118
|-8
Arina Rodionova is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.
The 33-year-old soars 31 places to world No.166 after winning the biggest singles title of her career at an ITF 60 tournament in Barcelona.
It is the fourth ITF title of the season for Rodionova, who started the year ranked No.302.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.68
|-4
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.115
|-1
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.140
|+8
|Storm Hunter
|No.156
|-5
|Arina Rodionova
|No.166
|+31
|Astra Sharma
|No.188
|-1
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.189
|-13
|Priscilla Hon
|No.201
|-12
|Daria Saville
|No.210
|-47
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.213
|+5
Andrew Harris is verging on a top-100 debut in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
The 29-year-old skyrockets up 17 places to world No.102 after advancing to his first tour-level final at Los Cabos.
Harris betters his previous career-high of No.110 achieved in March.
There are also new career-highs for Tristan Schoolkate (up five spots to No.151), Jason Taylor (up one place to world No.160) and Adam Walton (rising three spots to world No.181), while Matthew Romios makes his top-200 debut. The 24-year-old Romios jumps up 13 places to world No.194.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Matt Ebden
|No.9
|+1
|John Peers
|No.33
|-2
|Jason Kubler
|No.34
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.38
|+1
|Max Purcell
|No.47
|-1
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.92
|-1
|Andrew Harris
|No.102
|+17
|Jordan Thompson
|No.103
|+1
|Luke Saville
|No.116
|-8
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.128
|-48
Olivia Gadecki rises to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.
The 21-year-old improves 10 places to world No.138 after reaching an ITF 60 final in Lexington. It was Gadecki’s sixth doubles final appearance of the season.
Alexandra Osborne also sets a new career-high this week, jumping up 33 places to world No.235 after winning an ITF 25 title in Spain.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Storm Hunter
|No.5
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.9
|0
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.116
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.138
|+10
|Daria Saville
|No.150
|-3
|Talia Gibson
|No.163
|-1
|Elysia Bolton
|No.175
|0
|Alexandra Bozovic
|No.177
|+4
|Astra Sharma
|No.200
|+2
|Petra Hule
|No.212
|+2
