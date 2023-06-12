Ellen Perez, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Storm Hunter have all been rewarded in the latest rankings after their outstanding performances at Roland Garros.

Paris, France, 12 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Thanasi Kokkinakis returns to the world’s top 100 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 27-year-old rises 20 places to world No.88 after reaching the third round at Roland Garros. This was Kokkinakis’ best Grand Slam result in eight years.

Max Purcell, who scored his first Grand Slam main-draw singles win in Paris, climbs to a career-high world No.63.

Other Australians at new career-highs this week include Chris O’Connell (rising three spots to world No.74), Aleksandar Vukic (up six places to world No.91), Adam Walton (up 34 places to world No.254) and Philip Sekulic (up 34 spots to world No.481).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.18 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.25 +1 Max Purcell No.63 +5 Chris O’Connell No.74 +3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.88 +20 Alexei Popyrin No.90 -5 Aleksandar Vukic No.91 +6 Jason Kubler No.97 -28 Jordan Thompson No.103 -27 James Duckworth No.107 +3

Women’s singles

Storm Hunter is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 28-year-old skyrockets up 49 spots to world No.155 after her impressive run at Roland Garros. Hunter qualified with three straight-sets wins in Paris, then recorded her maiden Grand Slam singles main-draw victory.

Olivia Gadecki is also on the rise, improving 19 places to a career-high world No.136 after capturing her biggest career title at an ITF 40 tournament in Portugal.

Taylah Preston makes her top-500 debut this week. The 17-year-old from Perth climbs 129 places to world No.434 after winning her first ITF singles title in Tunisia.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.59 -12 Kimberly Birrell No.117 -7 Olivia Gadecki No.136 +19 Storm Hunter No.155 +49 Priscilla Hon No.176 -22 Jaimee Fourlis No.177 -25 Daria Saville No.182 -45 Maddison Inglis No.227 +7 Arina Rodionova No.238 -32 Lizette Cabrera No.252 -7

Men’s doubles

Matt Ebden remains the top-ranked Australian, at world No.19, in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

John Peers rises three places to world No.33 after reaching the third round at Roland Garros. This was the 34-year-old’s best result in Paris in four years.

Alexei Popyrin (jumping up 217 places to world No.242) and Aleksandar Vukic (up 446 spots to world No.450) are the biggest movers. They advanced to an ATP Challenger final in Great Britain last week.

> READ: Aussies shining on the world stage

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.19 -1 Jason Kubler No.30 -3 John Peers No.33 +4 Rinky Hijikata No.36 -2 Max Purcell No.55 -2 Nick Kyrgios No.57 -3 Luke Saville No.89 -3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.94 -13 John-Patrick Smith No.96 +1 Andrew Harris No.111 +1

Women’s doubles

Ellen Perez makes her top-10 debut in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 27-year-old rises six places to world No.9 following her semifinal run at Roland Garros.

Olivia Tjandramulia is also celebrating a major milestone this week. The 25-year-old makes her top-100 debut after reaching her first ITF final of the season.

Talia Gibson (up 12 places to world No.174) and Elysia Bolton (up two spots to world No.195) are also at new career-highs.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.6 -1 Ellen Perez No.9 +6 Olivia Tjandramulia No.100 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.142 +16 Alexandra Bozovic No.172 +3 Talia Gibson No.174 +12 Elysia Bolton No.195 +2 Priscilla Hon No.222 +15 Kimberly Birrell No.234 +1 Astra Sharma No.242 -21

> READ: Nick Kyrgios set to return to tour this week

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!