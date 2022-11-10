The Australian team has been revealed for the inaugural United Cup, to be played in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney this summer.

Australia, 10 November 2022 | tennis.com.au

Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic will lead a star-studded Australian team at the inaugural United Cup this summer.

They’ll be joined by Grand Slam champions John Peers and Sam Stosur, as well as Jason Kubler, Maddison Inglis and Zoe Hives.

Teams for the brand new mixed team event, set to be played in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney from Thursday 29 December to Sunday 8 January 2023, were announced this morning.

The United Cup field includes four of the women’s current top 10 players (Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia and Maria Sakkari) and four of the men’s current top 10 (Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz).

“The playing group is very excited about the United Cup, and that’s confirmed in the high quality and calibre of those who’ve committed to the event. We are delighted with the depth and breadth of the teams, and we can look forward to many exciting match ups and lots of entertaining tennis,” said United Cup Tournament Director Stephen Farrow.

“The United Cup also marks the return of international tennis to Brisbane and Perth and we know the fans can’t wait to soak up all the action. All three cities will relish the opportunity to see the world’s best players unite and compete side by side as we launch the tennis season globally here in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.”

The United Cup, an ATP-WTA event presented in partnership with Tennis Australia, offers USD $15 million in prize money and up to 500 Pepperstone ATP and 500 WTA rankings points.

Brisbane, Perth and Sydney will each host two groups of three countries competing in a round-robin format from 29 December to 4 January. Each tie comprises two men’s and two women’s singles matches and one mixed doubles match.

The winners of each group will play off, with the city winners advancing to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney, to be played from 6 to 8 January. The next best performing team from the group stages will complete the quartet.

The official draw will be held later today to reveal the city where each team will play this summer. The draw is streamed live from 2pm AEDT on the United Cup Facebook page.

